Progress in Analytical Atomic Spectroscopy
1st Edition
Volume 5
Editors: C L Chakrabarti
eBook ISBN: 9781483190631
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 27th May 1983
Page Count: 484
Details
- No. of pages:
- 484
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1982
- Published:
- 27th May 1983
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483190631
About the Editor
C L Chakrabarti
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.