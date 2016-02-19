Progress in Aeronautical Sciences, Volume 8 is a collection of papers that covers the widening field of aeronautical sciences.

The first article deals with problems in fluid mechanics and practical aerodynamics. This paper includes reducing problems to integral equations; the comparison of calculated results with exact analytic solutions; and with experimental pressure distributions using various configurations. The book follows this discussion with a review of the methods for designing swept-winged aircraft, including the design of a symmetrical-fuselage combination at zero incidence.

The text also reviews the propulsion characteristics of a hypothetical aircraft flying at hypersonic speeds, and then focuses on air-breathing engines to power hypersonic aircrafts of which the scramjet is the most promising. The publication renders a comprehensive report on the viscous flow in boundary layers in ducts under rarefied conditions. The book then reviews investigations made on the viscous flow through tubes, both in continuum flow and in free-molecule flow. Another paper develops the fundamental mathematical and physical bases of magnetohydrodynamic flow through ducts in the presence of an applied electromagnetic field. Such review is useful when applied to electromagnetic flowmeters, pumps, or generators.

The volume can be helpful for aerodynamic researchers, aviation technologists and designers, and aeronautical engineers.