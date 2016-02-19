Progress in Aeronautical Sciences - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080120409, 9781483149080

Progress in Aeronautical Sciences

1st Edition

Volume 8

Editors: D. Küchemann P. Carrière B. Etkin
eBook ISBN: 9781483149080
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1967
Page Count: 440
Description

Progress in Aeronautical Sciences, Volume 8 is a collection of papers that covers the widening field of aeronautical sciences.
The first article deals with problems in fluid mechanics and practical aerodynamics. This paper includes reducing problems to integral equations; the comparison of calculated results with exact analytic solutions; and with experimental pressure distributions using various configurations. The book follows this discussion with a review of the methods for designing swept-winged aircraft, including the design of a symmetrical-fuselage combination at zero incidence.
The text also reviews the propulsion characteristics of a hypothetical aircraft flying at hypersonic speeds, and then focuses on air-breathing engines to power hypersonic aircrafts of which the scramjet is the most promising. The publication renders a comprehensive report on the viscous flow in boundary layers in ducts under rarefied conditions. The book then reviews investigations made on the viscous flow through tubes, both in continuum flow and in free-molecule flow. Another paper develops the fundamental mathematical and physical bases of magnetohydrodynamic flow through ducts in the presence of an applied electromagnetic field. Such review is useful when applied to electromagnetic flowmeters, pumps, or generators.
The volume can be helpful for aerodynamic researchers, aviation technologists and designers, and aeronautical engineers.

Table of Contents


Preface

1. Calculation of Potential Flow about Arbitrary Bodies

2. Theory of Aerodynamic Design for Swept-Winged Aircraft at Transonic and Supersonic Speeds

3. Hypersonic Air-Breathing Propulsion

4. Boundary Layers in Rarefied Gas Flow

5. Magnetohydrodynamic Channel Flow

Name Index

Subject Index

Contents of Previous Volumes

