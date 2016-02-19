Progress in Aeronautical Sciences - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483199849, 9781483224879

Progress in Aeronautical Sciences, Volume 3

1st Edition

Editors: Antonio Ferri D. Küchemann L. H. G. Sterne
eBook ISBN: 9781483224879
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1962
Page Count: 250
Table of Contents


Preface

1. Some Aerodynamic Principles for the Design of Swept Wings

2. Ducted Propellers—A Critical Review of the State of the Art

3. Experimental Facilities for Hypersonic Research

4. Meteorological and Aeronautical Aspects of Atmospheric Turbulence

Author Index

Subject Index

Contents of Previous Volumes

Description

Progress in Aeronautical Sciences, Volume 3 provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of aerodynamics. This book covers a variety of topics related to the field of aerodynamics, including turbulence research, atmospheric velocity, hypersonic research, swept wing design, and ducted propellers.

Organized into four chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the aerodynamics of swept-winged aircraft. This text then surveys the state of knowledge regarding the aerodynamics of ducted propellers. Other chapters consider hypersonic facilities and provide the reader with a balanced review of the bewildering multiplicity of means for experimenting with hypersonic flows. This book discusses as well the simulation of hypersonic flight conditions. The final chapter deals with gust research and reviews some of the activities and studies of atmospheric turbulence by both the meteorologists and engineers in an effort to correlate, collect, and summarize these results.

This book is a valuable resource for design and aeronautical engineers.

About the Editors

Antonio Ferri Editor

D. Küchemann Editor

L. H. G. Sterne Editor

