Progress and Recent Trends in Microbial Fuel Cells

Dr. Patit Paban Kundu has been a professor in the Department of Chemical Engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology—Roorkee since 2016. After completing his BSc in chemistry (1986), and BTech (1989) and MTech (1992) in plastics and rubber technology from University of Calcutta, he joined the group of Prof. D.K. Tripathy at the Indian Institute of Technology—Kharagpur’s Rubber Technology Center for carrying out his doctoral research. Following his PhD in 1996, he joined as a lecturer in the Department of Chemical Technology, Sant Longowal Institute of Engineering and Technology, India, and was elevated to the position of professor in 2007. In 2009, he moved to University of Calcutta as a professor in the Department of Polymer Science and Technology, and stayed there until 2016. He did his postdoctoral studies in South Korea at the Inha University with Prof. S. Choe (2001–02) and at the Yonsei University with Prof. Y.G. Shul (2006), and in the United States at Iowa State University with Prof. R.C. Larock (2003). He is a polymer chemist and technologist and has been actively working in the field of fuel cells as one of his areas of expertise. To date, he has published about 200 papers in peer-reviewed journals. He has also contributed to eight book chapters and numerous conference proceedings. His interest in fuel cells includes microbial, direct methanol, and hydrogen fuel cells, and ranges from finding novel materials for fabricating membranes, electrodes, catalysts, and catalyst supports to the design of membrane electrode assemblies and flow channels. He has also successfully undertaken various national level projects in areas including microbial and direct methanol fuel cells.