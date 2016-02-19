1. The World of Programs and Systems. The Years of Assembler and FORTRAN. The Years of System and Cobol. The Years of Algol and PL1. The Years of Multi and Pascal. The Years of the Semaphores. The Years of Structured Programming. Recursion, The Ominous. The Years of On-Line and 4G. The Years of C and ADA.

2. The World of Symbols and Strings. String Processing. The Years of Formal Languages. The Years of Undecidability. Türing Machines and Automata. List Processing and Lisp.

3. The World of Data. The Years of Files and Data-Bases. The Years of Data Normalization. The Years of the Structured Query Language. The Years of the B.O.M. The Years of Data Structuring. Years of War and Methods.

4. The World of Knowledge. The Years of the Fifth Generation. The Years of the New Programming Style. The Years of Knowledge Structures. The Years of Expert Systems.

5. Epilogue. Programming, The Impossible Challenge. Programming, The Inhuman Challenge. Index. Bibliography.