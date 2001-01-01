Programming Microcontrollers in C
2nd Edition
Description
Ted Van Sickle spent over fifteen years at Motorola as a microcontroller specialist. He now consults and teaches classes on software design and programming for microcontroller systems. He holds a MSEE from the University of Michigan.
Key Features
Introduces microcontrollers and describes their programming environment, offering tips on coding for microcontrollers Describes techniques to get maximum performance from your code Discusses the differences between 8-bit and larger microcontrollers, giving application examples and providing details on using different compilers
Readership
Software and hardware engineers working with systems using embedded microcontrollers.
Table of Contents
Preface;INTRODUCTION TO C: names; data types; storage classes; arrays; operators and expressions; program flow and control; functions; recursion; ADVANCED C TOPICS: pointers; multidimensional arrays; structures; input and output; memory management; WHAT ARE MICROCONTROLLERS?: microcontroller memory; input/output; programming microcontrollers; coding tips; SMALL 8-BIT SYSTEMS: memory; timers; analogue to digital conversion; pulse width modulation; LARGE 8-BIT SYSTEMS: header files; sorting programs; data compression; timer operations ; LARGE MICROCONTROLLERS: system integration modules; pulse width modulation; COSMIC (MC 68HC16) compiler; table look-up; digital signal processor operations; ADVANCED TOPICS IN PROGRAMMING EMBEDDED SYSTEMS: numeric encoding; numeric decoding; monitor programs; SAVEIT() routines; printout() and printafter() functions; input/output functions; MCORE, A RISC MACHINE: delay routines; serial input/output; interrupt handling; keyboard/clock integration; displays; Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 414
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2001
- Published:
- 1st January 2001
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080497877
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781878707574
About the Author
Ted VanSickle
Reviews
"Van Sickle's book will quickly pay for itself. . ." --Dr. Dobb's Journal "The book covers the essentials of C, programming actual microcontrollers, and discusses real world examples as well as theoretical models." --Embedded Systems Programming Product News "A must-read for engineers trying to get a handle on software issues . . . I get a constant stream of queries for introductory texts to the embedded-systems world. This is the book. It should be required reading even in computer curriculum, where embedded systems get virtually no mention." --EDN