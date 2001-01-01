Programming Microcontrollers in C - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781878707574, 9780080497877

Programming Microcontrollers in C

2nd Edition

Authors: Ted VanSickle
eBook ISBN: 9780080497877
Paperback ISBN: 9781878707574
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 1st January 2001
Page Count: 414
Description

Ted Van Sickle spent over fifteen years at Motorola as a microcontroller specialist. He now consults and teaches classes on software design and programming for microcontroller systems. He holds a MSEE from the University of Michigan.

Key Features

Introduces microcontrollers and describes their programming environment, offering tips on coding for microcontrollers Describes techniques to get maximum performance from your code Discusses the differences between 8-bit and larger microcontrollers, giving application examples and providing details on using different compilers

Readership

Software and hardware engineers working with systems using embedded microcontrollers.

Table of Contents

Preface;INTRODUCTION TO C: names; data types; storage classes; arrays; operators and expressions; program flow and control; functions; recursion; ADVANCED C TOPICS: pointers; multidimensional arrays; structures; input and output; memory management; WHAT ARE MICROCONTROLLERS?: microcontroller memory; input/output; programming microcontrollers; coding tips; SMALL 8-BIT SYSTEMS: memory; timers; analogue to digital conversion; pulse width modulation; LARGE 8-BIT SYSTEMS: header files; sorting programs; data compression; timer operations ; LARGE MICROCONTROLLERS: system integration modules; pulse width modulation; COSMIC (MC 68HC16) compiler; table look-up; digital signal processor operations; ADVANCED TOPICS IN PROGRAMMING EMBEDDED SYSTEMS: numeric encoding; numeric decoding; monitor programs; SAVEIT() routines; printout() and printafter() functions; input/output functions; MCORE, A RISC MACHINE: delay routines; serial input/output; interrupt handling; keyboard/clock integration; displays; Index

Details

No. of pages:
414
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Newnes 2001
Published:
Imprint:
Newnes
eBook ISBN:
9780080497877
Paperback ISBN:
9781878707574

About the Author

Ted VanSickle

Reviews

"Van Sickle's book will quickly pay for itself. . ." --Dr. Dobb's Journal "The book covers the essentials of C, programming actual microcontrollers, and discusses real world examples as well as theoretical models." --Embedded Systems Programming Product News "A must-read for engineers trying to get a handle on software issues . . . I get a constant stream of queries for introductory texts to the embedded-systems world. This is the book. It should be required reading even in computer curriculum, where embedded systems get virtually no mention." --EDN

