Programming Language Pragmatics
3rd Edition
Description
Programming Language Pragmatics, Third Edition, is the most comprehensive programming language book available today. Taking the perspective that language design and implementation are tightly interconnected and that neither can be fully understood in isolation, this critically acclaimed and bestselling book has been thoroughly updated to cover the most recent developments in programming language design, inclouding Java 6 and 7, C++0X, C# 3.0, F#, Fortran 2003 and 2008, Ada 2005, and Scheme R6RS.
A new chapter on run-time program management covers virtual machines, managed code, just-in-time and dynamic compilation, reflection, binary translation and rewriting, mobile code, sandboxing, and debugging and program analysis tools. Over 800 numbered examples are provided to help the reader quickly cross-reference and access content.
This text is designed for undergraduate Computer Science students, programmers, and systems and software engineers.
Key Features
- Classic programming foundations text now updated to familiarize students with the languages they are most likely to encounter in the workforce, including including Java 7, C++, C# 3.0, F#, Fortran 2008, Ada 2005, Scheme R6RS, and Perl 6.
- New and expanded coverage of concurrency and run-time systems ensures students and professionals understand the most important advances driving software today.
- Includes over 800 numbered examples to help the reader quickly cross-reference and access content.
Readership
Undergraduate Computer Science Students; Programmers, Systems and Software Engineers
Table of Contents
I. Foundations
1. Introduction
2. Programming Language Syntax
3. Names, Scopes, Bindings
4. Semantic Analysis
5. Target Machine Architecture
II. Core Issues in Language Design
6. Control Flow
7. Data Types
8. Subroutines and Control Abstraction
9. Data Abstraction and Object Orientation
III. Alternative Programming Models
10. Functional Languages
11. Logic Languages
12. Concurrency
13. Scripting Languages
IV. A Closer Look at Implementation
14. Building a Runnable Program
15. Run-time Program Management
16. Code Improvement
Details
- No. of pages:
- 944
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2009
- Published:
- 23rd March 2009
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780123745149
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080922997
Reviews
"This book is a key resource for any computer science student and is certainly faithful to its title - Programming Language Pragmatics…. The updated third edition of this popular book delivers the key concepts of programming languages and their implementation in a concise and intuitive way, illustrated with clear explanations and examples…. In addition to the coverage of traditional language topics, Scott’s book delves into the sometimes obscure, but essential, details of programming artifacts. The descriptions of language theory, along with concrete implementations of how to realise them, are invariably presented in a language-agnostic fashion. And therein lies the strength of this book: whilst the main examples have been updated (with C and Intel x86 replacing Pascal and MIPS), it provides an organisational framework for learning new languages, irrespective of the paradigm…. Programming Language Pragmatics provides a more accessible introduction to many of the key topics than the classic Compilers: Principles, Techniques and Tools by Aho et al. (a.k.a. the ‘Dragon Book’) and provides a deep appreciation of the design and implementation issues of modern languages…. The material is aimed at an undergraduate computer science level, but is also suitable for self-study. Topics are often independent of previously presented material, making it easier to pick and choose areas for study. This is also supported by additional in-depth material and advanced discussion topics on the companion CD…. In summary, this new edition provides both students and professionals alike a solid understanding of the most important issues driving software development today - an essential purchase for any serious programmer or computer scientist!"--BCS.com