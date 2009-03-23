Programming Language Pragmatics, Third Edition, is the most comprehensive programming language book available today. Taking the perspective that language design and implementation are tightly interconnected and that neither can be fully understood in isolation, this critically acclaimed and bestselling book has been thoroughly updated to cover the most recent developments in programming language design, inclouding Java 6 and 7, C++0X, C# 3.0, F#, Fortran 2003 and 2008, Ada 2005, and Scheme R6RS.

A new chapter on run-time program management covers virtual machines, managed code, just-in-time and dynamic compilation, reflection, binary translation and rewriting, mobile code, sandboxing, and debugging and program analysis tools. Over 800 numbered examples are provided to help the reader quickly cross-reference and access content.

This text is designed for undergraduate Computer Science students, programmers, and systems and software engineers.