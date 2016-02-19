Programming in GW-BASIC
1st Edition
Description
Programming in GW-BASIC provides a reference guide on GW-Basic along with a range of extra commands and functions. The book discusses starting a program, program planning and the essentials of GW-Basic, including the most commonly used commands; how data is stored in memory; how a program fits together; and the use of the keyboard and screen in editing. The text also describes graphics and color and the string-handling functions. The principles and concepts of program structures, such as the Paintbox program and chaining, and the use of the Turtle graphics, such as Logo and DRAW, are also considered. The book covers two of the key techniques for handling data in quantity (sorting into order and searching for specific items), statistical analysis, and display program. The text then tackles PEEK and POKE, which examine sections of memory and serve as alternative to PRINT for creating screen displays, and advanced graphics, which enables one to analyze the screen, develop first a double-size print utility, then a sprite designer and some movement routines. The selection is useful to computer programmers and students taking computer courses.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Chapter 1: Starting to Program
1.1 Why Bother?
1.2 Computers and Programs
1.3 Program Planning
Chapter 2: GW-Basics
2.1 Variables for Data Storage
2.2 Direct Commands
2.3 Programs and Line Numbers
2.4 Editing
2.5 The Function Keys
2.6 Program Flow
2.7 Decisions, Decisions
2.8 Subroutines
2.9 Program Files
Chapter 3: Graphics and Color
3.1 The PC Screen
3.2 Graphics Commands
3.3 Colorful Characters
Chapter 4: Text and String Handling
4.1 String Functions
4.2 Hangman
Chapter 5: Program Structure
5.1 The Paintbox Program
5.2 Chaining
Chapter 6: Turtle Graphics
6.1 Logo
6.2 Draw-GW-Basic's Turtle Graphics
6.3 A Logo Emulator
Chapter 7: Data on Disk
7.1 Sequential Files
7.2 The Note-Processor Program
7.3 Interlude-Time for a Game
7.4 Footnote: Rule-Based Decisions
9.2 Statistical Analysis and Graphs
9.3 Stats Display and Analysis Program
Chapter 10: Three-Dimensional Graphics
10.1 3-D on a 2-D Screen
10.2 Transformations
10.3 3-D Transformations
Chapter 11: Sounds Peculiar
11.1 Sound
11.2 The Mouse Organ
11.3. Play
Chapter 12: Delving Deeper
12.1 Peek
12.2 Hexadecimal to Denary
12.3 The Hexdump Program
12.4 Poke
12.5 A Life Model
Chapter 13: Advanced Graphics
13.1 Sprites and Screens
13.2 Screen Analysis through Get Arrays
13.3 Denary to Binary
13.4 Defining a Screen Image
13.5 Reading the Screen with Point
13.6 Sprites
13.7 The Sprite Designer
13.8 Put Screen Modes
13.9 Moving Sprites
Chapter 14: Linking to MS-DOS
14.1 Finding Files
14.2 File Management
14.3 Directories
14.4 The Shell command
Chapter 15: Further Filing
15.1 Random Access Files
15.2 Potential Problems
15.3 The Cheque Book Balancer
15.4 Searching in Larger Files
15.5 Indexed Files
15.6 Addendum-Hex Dumps of Files
Appendix
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 1989
- Published:
- 1st January 1989
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483104225