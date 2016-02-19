Programming in GW-BASIC provides a reference guide on GW-Basic along with a range of extra commands and functions. The book discusses starting a program, program planning and the essentials of GW-Basic, including the most commonly used commands; how data is stored in memory; how a program fits together; and the use of the keyboard and screen in editing. The text also describes graphics and color and the string-handling functions. The principles and concepts of program structures, such as the Paintbox program and chaining, and the use of the Turtle graphics, such as Logo and DRAW, are also considered. The book covers two of the key techniques for handling data in quantity (sorting into order and searching for specific items), statistical analysis, and display program. The text then tackles PEEK and POKE, which examine sections of memory and serve as alternative to PRINT for creating screen displays, and advanced graphics, which enables one to analyze the screen, develop first a double-size print utility, then a sprite designer and some movement routines. The selection is useful to computer programmers and students taking computer courses.