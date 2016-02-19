Programming in GW-BASIC - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750602563, 9781483104225

Programming in GW-BASIC

1st Edition

Authors: P. K. McBride
eBook ISBN: 9781483104225
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st January 1989
Page Count: 256
Description

Programming in GW-BASIC provides a reference guide on GW-Basic along with a range of extra commands and functions. The book discusses starting a program, program planning and the essentials of GW-Basic, including the most commonly used commands; how data is stored in memory; how a program fits together; and the use of the keyboard and screen in editing. The text also describes graphics and color and the string-handling functions. The principles and concepts of program structures, such as the Paintbox program and chaining, and the use of the Turtle graphics, such as Logo and DRAW, are also considered. The book covers two of the key techniques for handling data in quantity (sorting into order and searching for specific items), statistical analysis, and display program. The text then tackles PEEK and POKE, which examine sections of memory and serve as alternative to PRINT for creating screen displays, and advanced graphics, which enables one to analyze the screen, develop first a double-size print utility, then a sprite designer and some movement routines. The selection is useful to computer programmers and students taking computer courses.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Chapter 1: Starting to Program

1.1 Why Bother?

1.2 Computers and Programs

1.3 Program Planning

Chapter 2: GW-Basics

2.1 Variables for Data Storage

2.2 Direct Commands

2.3 Programs and Line Numbers

2.4 Editing

2.5 The Function Keys

2.6 Program Flow

2.7 Decisions, Decisions

2.8 Subroutines

2.9 Program Files

Chapter 3: Graphics and Color

3.1 The PC Screen

3.2 Graphics Commands

3.3 Colorful Characters

Chapter 4: Text and String Handling

4.1 String Functions

4.2 Hangman

Chapter 5: Program Structure

5.1 The Paintbox Program

5.2 Chaining

Chapter 6: Turtle Graphics

6.1 Logo

6.2 Draw-GW-Basic's Turtle Graphics

6.3 A Logo Emulator

Chapter 7: Data on Disk

7.1 Sequential Files

7.2 The Note-Processor Program

7.3 Interlude-Time for a Game

7.4 Footnote: Rule-Based Decisions

9.2 Statistical Analysis and Graphs

9.3 Stats Display and Analysis Program

Chapter 10: Three-Dimensional Graphics

10.1 3-D on a 2-D Screen

10.2 Transformations

10.3 3-D Transformations

Chapter 11: Sounds Peculiar

11.1 Sound

11.2 The Mouse Organ

11.3. Play

Chapter 12: Delving Deeper

12.1 Peek

12.2 Hexadecimal to Denary

12.3 The Hexdump Program

12.4 Poke

12.5 A Life Model

Chapter 13: Advanced Graphics

13.1 Sprites and Screens

13.2 Screen Analysis through Get Arrays

13.3 Denary to Binary

13.4 Defining a Screen Image

13.5 Reading the Screen with Point

13.6 Sprites

13.7 The Sprite Designer

13.8 Put Screen Modes

13.9 Moving Sprites

Chapter 14: Linking to MS-DOS

14.1 Finding Files

14.2 File Management

14.3 Directories

14.4 The Shell command

Chapter 15: Further Filing

15.1 Random Access Files

15.2 Potential Problems

15.3 The Cheque Book Balancer

15.4 Searching in Larger Files

15.5 Indexed Files

15.6 Addendum-Hex Dumps of Files

Appendix

Index


About the Author

P. K. McBride

