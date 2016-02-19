Programming in COBOL is a simple yet concise how-to book that teaches the programming language in a short yet effective step-by-step manner, which can be easily understood by anyone with sufficient knowledge in information technology. Covering first the advantages of COBOL over other programming languages, the book discusses COBOL's divisions - identification, environment, procedure, and data, and then describes the testing of the COBOL source programs and program questions. The book is valuable for those who wish to learn basic COBOL language, but do not have the time to take manufacturers' or technical college courses. Intended readers include experienced computer programmers familiar with other programming languages but not with COBOL, as well as students taking a course in computer science. The book is also helpful as it includes self-assessment questions for readers to ensure they understood the principles covered.