Programming in COBOL - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080163840, 9781483137810

Programming in COBOL

1st Edition

Library of Computer Education

Authors: G. T. Lancaster
Editors: Anthony Chandor
eBook ISBN: 9781483137810
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1972
Page Count: 152
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
24.95
21.21
31.95
27.16
19.99
16.99
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Programming in COBOL is a simple yet concise how-to book that teaches the programming language in a short yet effective step-by-step manner, which can be easily understood by anyone with sufficient knowledge in information technology. Covering first the advantages of COBOL over other programming languages, the book discusses COBOL's divisions - identification, environment, procedure, and data, and then describes the testing of the COBOL source programs and program questions. The book is valuable for those who wish to learn basic COBOL language, but do not have the time to take manufacturers' or technical college courses. Intended readers include experienced computer programmers familiar with other programming languages but not with COBOL, as well as students taking a course in computer science. The book is also helpful as it includes self-assessment questions for readers to ensure they understood the principles covered.

Table of Contents


Introduction

Acknowledgment

Chapter 1 Why COBOL?

Chapter 2 COBOL Language and Structure

Chapter 3 Identification and Environment Divisions

Chapter 4 Procedure Division—Arithmetic Verbs

Chapter 5 Procedure Division—Move; Go to; Conditional Verbs

Chapter 6 Procedure Division—Open; Close; Read; Write; Accept; Display Verbs

Chapter 7 Procedure Division-Other Verbs

Chapter 8 Data Division I

Chapter 9 Data Division II

Chapter 10 Testing COBOL Source Programs

Chapter 11 Program Questions

Appendix Reserved Words

Index

Details

No. of pages:
152
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1972
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483137810

About the Author

G. T. Lancaster

About the Editor

Anthony Chandor

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.