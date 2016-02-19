Programming for the Newton® - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124848009, 9781483269078

Programming for the Newton®

1st Edition

Software Development with Newtonscript™

Authors: Julie McKeehan Neil Rhodes
eBook ISBN: 9781483269078
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 18th April 1994
Page Count: 412
Description

Programming for the Newton: Software Development with NewtonScript focuses on the processes, approaches, operations, and principles involved in software development with NewtonScript.

The publication first elaborates on Newton application design, views on the Newton, and protos. Discussions focus on system protos, creating and using user protos, linking and naming templates, creating the views of WaiterHelper, Newton application designs, and life cycle of an application. The text then elaborates on the fundamentals of NewtonScript, inheritance in NewtonScript, and view system and messages. Topics include InstallScript and RemoveScript, adding code to WaiterHelper, proto and parent inheritance, combining proto and parent inheritance, frames, arrays, and symbols and path expressions. The book ponders on debugging and Newton data storage, including description of methods and functions, handling soups in application, printing, tracking, and debugging functions.

The publication is a vital reference for computer programmers and researchers interested in NewtonScript.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Acknowledgements

Preface

How to Read This Book

What You Need to Program the Newton

What You Need to Know to Program the Newton

About the Demonstration Version of Newton Toolkit

Chapter 1: Newton Application Design

Overview

A Newton Glossary

The Life Cycle of an Application

Newton Interface Design

Newton Application Designs

Designing an Application—WaiterHelper

Summary

Chapter 2: Views on the Newton

Everything Is a View

Views on the Newton and Templates in NTK

View Hierarchies

View Classes

Linking Templates

Naming Templates

Creating the Views of WaiterHelper

Summary

Chapter 3: Skeleton of a View

What's in a View

Common View Slots

Why Use Justification?

Using Justification

Modifying the WaiterHelper Application

Summary

Chapter 4: Protos

Introduction to Protos

The System Protos

Creating and Using User Protos

Protos in WaiterHelper

Summary

Chapter 5: The Fundamentals of Newton Script

A Brief Overview of NewtonScript

Frames

Arrays

Symbols and Path Expressions

Iterating with foreach

Types

Methods

Additional NewtonScript Features

The Benefits of NewtonScript

Writing Code for WaiterHelper

Summary

Chapter 6: Inheritance in NewtonScript

Overview of NewtonScript Inheritance

Proto Inheritance

Parent Inheritance

Combining Proto and Parent Inheritance

NewtonScript, Newton Toolkit, and the Newton

Summary

Chapter 7: View System and Messages

How Views Are Created

Other Messages the View System Sends

View Messages You Send

Declaring Views

InstallScript and RemoveScript

Adding Code to WaiterHelper

Summary

Chapter 8: Newton Data Storage

Introduction

Description of Methods and Functions

Samples in the Inspector

Handling Soups in Your Application

Adding Soups to WaiterHelper

Summary

Chapter 9: Debugging Your Application

The Inspector

Printing

Tracing

Debugging Functions

Exceptions

The Debugging Process

Summary

Appendix A: Important Methods

Methods Covered in This Book

Methods Not Covered in This Book

Appendix B: Important Messages

View/Proto Messages

Store Methods

Soup Methods

Cursor Methods

Appendix C: Important Global Functions

Global Functions Covered in This Book

Global Functions Not Covered in This Book

Appendix D: Important Global Variables

Variables Covered in This Book

Variables Not Covered in This Book

Appendix E: NewtonScript Syntax

About the Grammar

Phrasal Grammar

Lexical Grammar

Operator Precedence

Appendix F: Application Issues

Setting Application Bounds Based on the Screen Size

Creating Unique Application Symbols and Names

Appendix G: Using Newton Toolkit

Installing NTK

NTK Menus

Creating a Project

Creating a Layout

Linking Layouts

Creating a User Proto

Creating and Modifying Templates

The Slot Editor

Additional Parts of Your Project

Building and Downloading

Index

Details

No. of pages:
412
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1994
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483269078

About the Author

Julie McKeehan

Julie McKeehan and Neil Rhodes are external faculty at Apple Developer University and regularly teach programming courses. Julie and Neil are principals of Calliope Enterprises, a company providing Macintosh and Newton programming and training services. They are also authors of Wireless for the Newton® and Programming for the Newton Using Macintosh.

Affiliations and Expertise

Calliope Enterprises

Neil Rhodes

Julie McKeehan and Neil Rhodes are external faculty at Apple Developer University and regularly teach programming courses. Julie and Neil are principals of Calliope Enterprises, a company providing Macintosh and Newton programming and training services. They are also authors of Wireless for the Newton® and Programming for the Newton Using Macintosh.

Affiliations and Expertise

Calliope Enterprises

Affiliations and Expertise

Calliope Enterprises

