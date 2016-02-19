Programming for the Newton®
1st Edition
Software Development with Newtonscript™
Description
Programming for the Newton: Software Development with NewtonScript focuses on the processes, approaches, operations, and principles involved in software development with NewtonScript.
The publication first elaborates on Newton application design, views on the Newton, and protos. Discussions focus on system protos, creating and using user protos, linking and naming templates, creating the views of WaiterHelper, Newton application designs, and life cycle of an application. The text then elaborates on the fundamentals of NewtonScript, inheritance in NewtonScript, and view system and messages. Topics include InstallScript and RemoveScript, adding code to WaiterHelper, proto and parent inheritance, combining proto and parent inheritance, frames, arrays, and symbols and path expressions. The book ponders on debugging and Newton data storage, including description of methods and functions, handling soups in application, printing, tracking, and debugging functions.
The publication is a vital reference for computer programmers and researchers interested in NewtonScript.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Acknowledgements
Preface
How to Read This Book
What You Need to Program the Newton
What You Need to Know to Program the Newton
About the Demonstration Version of Newton Toolkit
Chapter 1: Newton Application Design
Overview
A Newton Glossary
The Life Cycle of an Application
Newton Interface Design
Newton Application Designs
Designing an Application—WaiterHelper
Summary
Chapter 2: Views on the Newton
Everything Is a View
Views on the Newton and Templates in NTK
View Hierarchies
View Classes
Linking Templates
Naming Templates
Creating the Views of WaiterHelper
Summary
Chapter 3: Skeleton of a View
What's in a View
Common View Slots
Why Use Justification?
Using Justification
Modifying the WaiterHelper Application
Summary
Chapter 4: Protos
Introduction to Protos
The System Protos
Creating and Using User Protos
Protos in WaiterHelper
Summary
Chapter 5: The Fundamentals of Newton Script
A Brief Overview of NewtonScript
Frames
Arrays
Symbols and Path Expressions
Iterating with foreach
Types
Methods
Additional NewtonScript Features
The Benefits of NewtonScript
Writing Code for WaiterHelper
Summary
Chapter 6: Inheritance in NewtonScript
Overview of NewtonScript Inheritance
Proto Inheritance
Parent Inheritance
Combining Proto and Parent Inheritance
NewtonScript, Newton Toolkit, and the Newton
Summary
Chapter 7: View System and Messages
How Views Are Created
Other Messages the View System Sends
View Messages You Send
Declaring Views
InstallScript and RemoveScript
Adding Code to WaiterHelper
Summary
Chapter 8: Newton Data Storage
Introduction
Description of Methods and Functions
Samples in the Inspector
Handling Soups in Your Application
Adding Soups to WaiterHelper
Summary
Chapter 9: Debugging Your Application
The Inspector
Printing
Tracing
Debugging Functions
Exceptions
The Debugging Process
Summary
Appendix A: Important Methods
Methods Covered in This Book
Methods Not Covered in This Book
Appendix B: Important Messages
View/Proto Messages
Store Methods
Soup Methods
Cursor Methods
Appendix C: Important Global Functions
Global Functions Covered in This Book
Global Functions Not Covered in This Book
Appendix D: Important Global Variables
Variables Covered in This Book
Variables Not Covered in This Book
Appendix E: NewtonScript Syntax
About the Grammar
Phrasal Grammar
Lexical Grammar
Operator Precedence
Appendix F: Application Issues
Setting Application Bounds Based on the Screen Size
Creating Unique Application Symbols and Names
Appendix G: Using Newton Toolkit
Installing NTK
NTK Menus
Creating a Project
Creating a Layout
Linking Layouts
Creating a User Proto
Creating and Modifying Templates
The Slot Editor
Additional Parts of Your Project
Building and Downloading
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 412
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1994
- Published:
- 18th April 1994
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483269078
About the Author
Julie McKeehan
Julie McKeehan and Neil Rhodes are external faculty at Apple Developer University and regularly teach programming courses. Julie and Neil are principals of Calliope Enterprises, a company providing Macintosh and Newton programming and training services. They are also authors of Wireless for the Newton® and Programming for the Newton Using Macintosh.
Affiliations and Expertise
Calliope Enterprises
Neil Rhodes
