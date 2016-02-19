Programming for the Newton: Software Development with NewtonScript focuses on the processes, approaches, operations, and principles involved in software development with NewtonScript.

The publication first elaborates on Newton application design, views on the Newton, and protos. Discussions focus on system protos, creating and using user protos, linking and naming templates, creating the views of WaiterHelper, Newton application designs, and life cycle of an application. The text then elaborates on the fundamentals of NewtonScript, inheritance in NewtonScript, and view system and messages. Topics include InstallScript and RemoveScript, adding code to WaiterHelper, proto and parent inheritance, combining proto and parent inheritance, frames, arrays, and symbols and path expressions. The book ponders on debugging and Newton data storage, including description of methods and functions, handling soups in application, printing, tracking, and debugging functions.

The publication is a vital reference for computer programmers and researchers interested in NewtonScript.