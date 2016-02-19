Programming for Microprocessors - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408003209, 9781483163475

Programming for Microprocessors

1st Edition

Authors: Andrew Colin
eBook ISBN: 9781483163475
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 1st January 1979
Page Count: 216
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Programming for Microprocessors deals with the basics of programming for microprocessors and contains practical aids to programming. Topics covered range from assembly language and microprocessor design to the Motorola 6800, programming techniques, control of peripheral devices, and high-level languages. Emphasis is given to the computer-like aspects of microprocessors. This text is comprised of 12 chapters; the first of which provides a general overview of microprocessors, differences between hardwired and programmed devices, and different kinds of microprocessors. The reader is then introduced to the basic types of information inside a microprocessor, including Boolean information, numerical information, character codes, and the machine code. The chapters that follow focus on the intellectual and practical tools that the designer of a microprocessor system will need. The basic structure of a microprocessor is analyzed, with particular reference to a simple hypothetical computer and some programs for this machine. This book also discusses assembly language; some of the features that give microprocessors their flexibility as well as generality and power; and the Motorola 6800 microprocessor as an example of machine architecture. Some programming techniques, high-level languages for writing programs, and the problem of bringing the hardware and software together are highlighted. This book will be useful to computer programmers, computer scientists, and electronic engineers.

Table of Contents


1 General Introduction

2 Representation of Data

3 Basic Structure of a Microprocessor

4 Assembly Language

5 Some Aspects of Microprocessor Design

6 Introduction to the Motorola 6800

7 Some Programming Techniques

8 Control of Peripheral Devices (1)

9 Control of Peripheral Devices (2)

10 Comparing Microprocessors

11 High-Level Languages

12 Practical Aids to Programming

References

Appendix 1: ASCII code

Appendix 2: Motorola 6800 Instruction Repertoire

Appendix 3: PL/F (6800 Version)

Appendix 4: PL/F Sample Program

Index

Details

No. of pages:
216
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Newnes 1979
Published:
Imprint:
Newnes
eBook ISBN:
9781483163475

About the Author

Andrew Colin

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.