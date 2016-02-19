Programming for Microprocessors deals with the basics of programming for microprocessors and contains practical aids to programming. Topics covered range from assembly language and microprocessor design to the Motorola 6800, programming techniques, control of peripheral devices, and high-level languages. Emphasis is given to the computer-like aspects of microprocessors. This text is comprised of 12 chapters; the first of which provides a general overview of microprocessors, differences between hardwired and programmed devices, and different kinds of microprocessors. The reader is then introduced to the basic types of information inside a microprocessor, including Boolean information, numerical information, character codes, and the machine code. The chapters that follow focus on the intellectual and practical tools that the designer of a microprocessor system will need. The basic structure of a microprocessor is analyzed, with particular reference to a simple hypothetical computer and some programs for this machine. This book also discusses assembly language; some of the features that give microprocessors their flexibility as well as generality and power; and the Motorola 6800 microprocessor as an example of machine architecture. Some programming techniques, high-level languages for writing programs, and the problem of bringing the hardware and software together are highlighted. This book will be useful to computer programmers, computer scientists, and electronic engineers.