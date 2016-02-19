Programming—ALGOL is an instructional book on how to write programs using the Algol language.

The book starts with an introduction to computers. The Algol language, which runs on instructions typed or punched on strips of paper by the flexowriter, is explained. The text also compares the instructions used in Algol with words in the English language. The command instructions, calculation of numbers, and printing the output are discussed. After a brief introduction into what a program is, the book gives other commands to be added and improve the program. A sample program for repeating calculations is shown with different variables inputted to the program, and then arranging these for the output. The text then introduces the label and the block parts of the program, especially in procedures when several similar sets of commands are required. After the Algol syntax is explained, the different techniques used in programming are considered. In getting a problem into a form and making translation to Algol easier, the flow diagram is introduced. The process of actually running the program by compiling it, using data and program tapes, then begins.

The text makes for interesting reading for computer programming instructors, students of introductory programing, and for readers who are interested in the history of computer programming.