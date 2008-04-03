Programming 32-bit Microcontrollers in C
1st Edition
Exploring the PIC32
Description
Just months after the introduction of the new generation of 32-bit PIC microcontrollers, a Microchip insider and acclaimed author takes you by hand at the exploration of the PIC32
Includes handy checklists to help readers perform the most common programming and debugging tasks
The new 32-bit microcontrollers bring the promise of more speed and more performance while offering an unprecedented level of compatibility with existing 8 and 16-bit PIC microcontrollers. In sixteen engaging chapters, using a parallel track to his previous title dedicated to 16-bit programming, the author puts all these claims to test while offering a gradual introduction to the development and debugging of embedded control applications in C.
Author Lucio Di Jasio, a PIC and embedded control expert, offers unique insight into the new 32-bit architecture while developing a number of projects of growing complexity.
Experienced PIC users and newcomers to the field alike will benefit from the text’s many thorough examples which demonstrate how to nimbly side-step common obstacles, solve real-world design problems efficiently and optimize code using the new PIC32 features and peripheral set.
You will learn about:
basic timing and I/O operation
debugging methods with the MPLAB SIM simulator and ICD tools
multitasking using the PIC32 interrupts
all the new hardware peripherals
how to control LCD displays
experimenting with the Explorer16 board and the PIC32 Starter Kit
accessing mass-storage media
generating audio and video signals
*and more!
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Day 1 And the adventure begins
Day 2 Walking in circles
Day 3 Message in a Bottle
Day 4 NUMB3RS
Day 5 Interrupts
Day 6 Memory
Part 2 Experimenting
Day 7 Running
Day 8 Communication
Day 9 Links
Day 10 Glass = Bliss
Day 11 It’s an analog world
Part 3 Expansion
Day 12 Capturing User Inputs
Day 13 UTube
Day 14 Mass Storage
Day 15 File I/O
Day 16 Musica Maestro!
Key Features
- 32-bit microcontrollers are becoming the technology of choice for high performance embedded control applications including portable media players, cell phones, and GPS receivers.
- Learn to use the C programming language for advanced embedded control designs and/or learn to migrate your applications from previous 8 and 16-bit architectures.
Readership
Embedded Programmers and Designers
Table of Contents
Details
- No. of pages:
- 552
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2008
- Published:
- 3rd April 2008
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080560106
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750687096
About the Author
Lucio Di Jasio
Lucio Di Jasio is now Sales Manager in Europe for Microchip Inc. He was previously Application Segments Manager at Microchip in Chandler AZ. He has been intimately involved in the development of Microchip PIC products for over 10 years and is a well known writer and expert on the use of PIC products both via his Newnes books and his work at events such as the Microchip Masters.
Affiliations and Expertise
Lucio Di Jasio is now Sales Manager in Europe for Microchip Inc.