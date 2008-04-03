Programming 32-bit Microcontrollers in C

Just months after the introduction of the new generation of 32-bit PIC microcontrollers, a Microchip insider and acclaimed author takes you by hand at the exploration of the PIC32



Includes handy checklists to help readers perform the most common programming and debugging tasks



The new 32-bit microcontrollers bring the promise of more speed and more performance while offering an unprecedented level of compatibility with existing 8 and 16-bit PIC microcontrollers. In sixteen engaging chapters, using a parallel track to his previous title dedicated to 16-bit programming, the author puts all these claims to test while offering a gradual introduction to the development and debugging of embedded control applications in C.

Author Lucio Di Jasio, a PIC and embedded control expert, offers unique insight into the new 32-bit architecture while developing a number of projects of growing complexity.

Experienced PIC users and newcomers to the field alike will benefit from the text’s many thorough examples which demonstrate how to nimbly side-step common obstacles, solve real-world design problems efficiently and optimize code using the new PIC32 features and peripheral set.



You will learn about:

basic timing and I/O operation

debugging methods with the MPLAB SIM simulator and ICD tools

multitasking using the PIC32 interrupts

all the new hardware peripherals

how to control LCD displays

experimenting with the Explorer16 board and the PIC32 Starter Kit

accessing mass-storage media

generating audio and video signals

*and more!



TABLE OF CONTENTS

Day 1 And the adventure begins

Day 2 Walking in circles

Day 3 Message in a Bottle

Day 4 NUMB3RS

Day 5 Interrupts

Day 6 Memory

Part 2 Experimenting

Day 7 Running

Day 8 Communication

Day 9 Links

Day 10 Glass = Bliss

Day 11 It’s an analog world

Part 3 Expansion

Day 12 Capturing User Inputs

Day 13 UTube

Day 14 Mass Storage

Day 15 File I/O

Day 16 Musica Maestro!