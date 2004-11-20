Programmer's Ultimate Security DeskRef
1st Edition
Your Programming Security Encyclopedia
Description
The Programmer's Ultimate Security DeskRef is the only complete desk reference covering multiple languages and their inherent security issues. It will serve as the programming encyclopedia for almost every major language in use.
While there are many books starting to address the broad subject of security best practices within the software development lifecycle, none has yet to address the overarching technical problems of incorrect function usage. Most books fail to draw the line from covering best practices security principles to actual code implementation. This book bridges that gap and covers the most popular programming languages such as Java, Perl, C++, C#, and Visual Basic.
Key Features
Defines the programming flaws within the top 15 programming languages.
Comprehensive approach means you only need this book to ensure an application's overall security.
One book geared toward many languages.
Readership
Programmers
Table of Contents
Java Ref; C Ref; C++ Ref; Visual Basic Ref; Perl Ref; PHP Ref; Python Ref; SQL Ref; C# Ref; JavaScript Ref; SAS Ref; Lisp Ref; IDL Ref
Details
- No. of pages:
- 700
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Syngress 2004
- Published:
- 20th November 2004
- Imprint:
- Syngress
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080480459
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781932266726
About the Author
James Foster
James C. Foster, Fellow, is the Deputy Director of Global Security Solution Development for Computer Sciences Corporation where he is responsible for the vision and development of physical, personnel, and data security solutions. Preceding CSC, Foster was the Director of Research and Development for Foundstone Inc. and was responsible for all aspects of product, consulting, and corporate R&D initiatives. Prior to joining Foundstone, Foster was an Executive Advisor and Research Scientist with Guardent Inc. and an adjunct author at Information Security Magazine, subsequent to working as Security Research Specialist for the Department of Defense. Foster is also a well published author with multiple commercial and educational papers; and has authored, contributed, or edited for major publications to include Snort 2.1 Intrusion Detection (Syngress, ISBN: 1-931836-04-3), Hacking Exposed, Fourth Edition, Anti-Hacker Toolkit, Second Edition, Advanced Intrusion Detection, Hacking the Code: ASP.NET Web Application Security (Syngress, ISBN: 1-932266-65-8), Anti-Spam Toolkit, Google Hacking for Penetration Techniques (Syngress, ISBN: 1-931836-36-1), and Sockets, Shellcode, Porting and Coding (Syngress ISBN: 1-597490-05-9).
Affiliations and Expertise
Deputy Director of Global Security Development for Computer Sciences, Corp, U.S.A.