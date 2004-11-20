Programmer's Ultimate Security DeskRef - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781932266726, 9780080480459

Programmer's Ultimate Security DeskRef

1st Edition

Your Programming Security Encyclopedia

Authors: James Foster
eBook ISBN: 9780080480459
Paperback ISBN: 9781932266726
Imprint: Syngress
Published Date: 20th November 2004
Page Count: 700
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
32.99
28.04
40.95
34.81
53.95
45.86
53.95
45.86
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Programmer's Ultimate Security DeskRef is the only complete desk reference covering multiple languages and their inherent security issues. It will serve as the programming encyclopedia for almost every major language in use.

While there are many books starting to address the broad subject of security best practices within the software development lifecycle, none has yet to address the overarching technical problems of incorrect function usage. Most books fail to draw the line from covering best practices security principles to actual code implementation. This book bridges that gap and covers the most popular programming languages such as Java, Perl, C++, C#, and Visual Basic.

Key Features

  • Defines the programming flaws within the top 15 programming languages.

  • Comprehensive approach means you only need this book to ensure an application's overall security.

  • One book geared toward many languages.

Readership

Programmers

Table of Contents

Java Ref; C Ref; C++ Ref; Visual Basic Ref; Perl Ref; PHP Ref; Python Ref; SQL Ref; C# Ref; JavaScript Ref; SAS Ref; Lisp Ref; IDL Ref

Details

No. of pages:
700
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Syngress 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Syngress
eBook ISBN:
9780080480459
Paperback ISBN:
9781932266726

About the Author

James Foster

James C. Foster, Fellow, is the Deputy Director of Global Security Solution Development for Computer Sciences Corporation where he is responsible for the vision and development of physical, personnel, and data security solutions. Preceding CSC, Foster was the Director of Research and Development for Foundstone Inc. and was responsible for all aspects of product, consulting, and corporate R&D initiatives. Prior to joining Foundstone, Foster was an Executive Advisor and Research Scientist with Guardent Inc. and an adjunct author at Information Security Magazine, subsequent to working as Security Research Specialist for the Department of Defense. Foster is also a well published author with multiple commercial and educational papers; and has authored, contributed, or edited for major publications to include Snort 2.1 Intrusion Detection (Syngress, ISBN: 1-931836-04-3), Hacking Exposed, Fourth Edition, Anti-Hacker Toolkit, Second Edition, Advanced Intrusion Detection, Hacking the Code: ASP.NET Web Application Security (Syngress, ISBN: 1-932266-65-8), Anti-Spam Toolkit, Google Hacking for Penetration Techniques (Syngress, ISBN: 1-931836-36-1), and Sockets, Shellcode, Porting and Coding (Syngress ISBN: 1-597490-05-9).

Affiliations and Expertise

Deputy Director of Global Security Development for Computer Sciences, Corp, U.S.A.

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.