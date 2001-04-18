Programmed Cell Death, Volume I - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444504937, 9780080929408

Programmed Cell Death, Volume I, Volume 5

1st Edition

Cellular and Molecular Mechanisms

Editors: S. Estus V. Rangnekar M.P. Mattson
eBook ISBN: 9780080929408
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444504937
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 18th April 2001
Page Count: 368
Table of Contents

Preface.

Mechanisms Underlying the Hallmark Features of the
Execution-phase of Apoptosis (J. Mills).

Death Domain Signaling and Its Role in the Central Nervous System
(A.J. Bruce-Keller).

Diversity of Caspase Involvement in Neuronal Cell Death
(C.M. Troy).

Mitochondrial Control of Apoptosis
(B. Mignotte, J.-L. Vayssiere).

Proliferative Mitochondrial Dysfunction and Apoptosis
(M. Mancini, S. Camilleri-Broet, B.O. Anderson, D.M. Hockenbery).

The Bcl-2 Family of Proteins and their Actions within
The Molecular Machinery of Cell Death (Qing Guo, Sic L. Chan, I. Kruman).

The Role of Jun-Kinases in Apoptosis
(S.P. Tammariello, G.E. Landreth, S. Estus).

Apoptosis by Par-4 Protein
(V.M. Rangnekar).

Cytoskeletal Involvement in Apoptosis
(R.K. Srivastava, D.L. Longo).

Anti-apoptotic Role of the Transcription Factor NF-kB
(M.P. Mattson).

Inhibitor of Apoptosis Proteins (IAPS)
(Q.L. Deveraux, J.C. Reed).

Excitotoxins, Nitric Oxide and Programmed Neuronal Death
(M. Leist, P. Nicotera).

Contributor Addresses.

Description

Apoptosis, or programmed cell death, is an adaptive form of cell death that plays a critical role in turnover of mitotic cells and various tissues in the adult, including epithelial cells, fibroblasts and various endocrine cells. Programmed cell death also plays a major role in development in organizing the body plan and molding intricate cellular structures such as nerve cell circuits in the brain. Rapidly progressing research into the molecular and biochemical underpinnings of the programmed cell death process are revealing novel genetic programs and molecular interactions that coordinate a process that results in death and removal of cells without an immune response and in the absence of the adverse effects on neighboring cells.

Programmed Cell Death, Volume I, critically details the molecular, biochemical and cellular mechanisms of apoptosis. This volume covers programmed cell death in a variety of tissues and organ systems highlighting the interesting families of proteins involved in promoting or preventing apoptosis. These include the caspase and calpain families of proteases, Bcl-2 family members, and inhibitors of apoptosis proteins. Each chapter is written by an internationally recognized expert in a particular aspect of programmed cell death.

This book will provide the reader with a comprehensive understanding of the cascade of events leading from an apoptotic signal, such as trophic factor withdrawal or increased oxidative stress, to cell death. Importantly, this volume also covers signaling mechanisms designed to prevent apoptosis. Such anti-apoptotic signaling cascades involve neurotrophic factors and stress response pathways. Programmed Cell Death, Volume I, provides the molecular and cellular foundation for http://www.elsevier.com/locate/isbn/0444507302Programmed Cell Death, Volume II in which the roles of aberrant regulation of apoptosis in human diseases ranging from cancer to Alzheimer's disease are considered.

No. of pages:
368
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2001
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080929408
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444504937

@from:S.I.S. Rattan @qu:...provides an extensive background to cellular and molecular basis of apotosis. @source:Biogerontology

About the Editors

S. Estus Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Sanders-Brown Research Center on Aging, 101 Sanders-Brown Building, University of Kentucky, Lexington, KY 40536, USA

V. Rangnekar Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Urology Department, 303 Combs Cancer Building, University of Kentucky, Lexington, KY 40536, USA

M.P. Mattson Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Laboratory of Neurosciences, National Institute on Aging, Gerontology Research Center, Baltimore, MD, USA

