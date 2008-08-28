Programmed Cell Death Part A, Volume 442
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Description
The 2002 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine was awarded to Sydney Brenner (UK),H. Robert Horvitz (US)and John E. Sulston (UK) "for their discoveries concerning genetic regulation of organ development and programmed cell death." Cell death is a fundamental aspect of embryonic development, normal cellular turnover and maintenance of homeostasis (maintaining a stable, constant environment) on the one hand, and aging and disease on the other. This volume addresses the significant advances with the techniques that are being used to analyze cell death.
Key Features
Provides the necessary, trusted methods to carry out this research on the latest techniques. Once researchers understand the molecular mechanisms of the apoptotic pathways, they can begin to develop new therapies Presents key methods on studying tumors and how these cancer cells evade cell death *Eliminates searching through many different sources to avoid pitfalls so the same mistakes are not made over and over
Readership
Biochemists, molecular biologists, cell biologists, physiologists, and developmental biologists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 544
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2008
- Published:
- 28th August 2008
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080921648
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123743121
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Roya Khosravi-Far Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, USA
Zahra Zakeri Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Queens College of City University of New York, Flushing, USA
Richard Lockshin Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
St John's University, Jamaica, NY, USA
Mauro Piacentini Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Rome, Italy