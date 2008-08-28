Programmed Cell Death Part A - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123743121, 9780080921648

Programmed Cell Death Part A, Volume 442

1st Edition

Editors: Roya Khosravi-Far Zahra Zakeri Richard Lockshin Mauro Piacentini
eBook ISBN: 9780080921648
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123743121
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th August 2008
Page Count: 544
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
225.00
191.25
206.32
175.37
170.00
144.50
135.00
114.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
187.00
158.95
125.00
106.25
155.00
131.75
210.00
178.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Table of Contents

Description

The 2002 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine was awarded to Sydney Brenner (UK),H. Robert Horvitz (US)and John E. Sulston (UK) "for their discoveries concerning genetic regulation of organ development and programmed cell death." Cell death is a fundamental aspect of embryonic development, normal cellular turnover and maintenance of homeostasis (maintaining a stable, constant environment) on the one hand, and aging and disease on the other. This volume addresses the significant advances with the techniques that are being used to analyze cell death.

Key Features

Provides the necessary, trusted methods to carry out this research on the latest techniques. Once researchers understand the molecular mechanisms of the apoptotic pathways, they can begin to develop new therapies Presents key methods on studying tumors and how these cancer cells evade cell death *Eliminates searching through many different sources to avoid pitfalls so the same mistakes are not made over and over

Readership

Biochemists, molecular biologists, cell biologists, physiologists, and developmental biologists.

Details

No. of pages:
544
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080921648
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123743121

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Roya Khosravi-Far Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, USA

Zahra Zakeri Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Queens College of City University of New York, Flushing, USA

Richard Lockshin Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

St John's University, Jamaica, NY, USA

Mauro Piacentini Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Rome, Italy

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.