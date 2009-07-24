Programmable Logic Controllers
5th Edition
Description
A programmable logic controllers (PLC) is a real-time system optimized for use in severe conditions such as high/low temperatures or an environment with excessive electrical noise. This control technology is designed to have multiple interfaces (I/Os) to connect and control multiple mechatronic devices such as sensors and actuators.
Programmable Logic Controllers, Fifth Edition, continues to be a straight forward, easy-to-read book that presents the principles of PLCs while not tying itself to one vendor or another. Extensive examples and chapter ending problems utilize several popular PLCs currently on the market highlighting understanding of fundamentals that can be used no matter the specific technology. Ladder programming is highlighted throughout with detailed coverage of design characteristics, development of functional blocks, instruction lists, and structured text. Methods for fault diagnosis, testing and debugging are also discussed. This edition has been enhanced with new material on I/Os, logic, and protocols and networking.
For the UK audience only: This book is fully aligned with BTEC Higher National requirements.
Key Features
New material on combinational logic, sequential logic, I/Os, and protocols and networking More worked examples throughout with more chapter-ending problems *As always, the book is vendor agnostic allowing for general concepts and fundamentals to be taught and applied to several controllers
Readership
Systems engineers, hardware engineers, technicians; students at a 2-year university
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Programmable Logic Controllers Chapter 2: Input-Output Devices Chapter 3: Number Systems Chapter 4: I/O Processing Chapter 5: Ladder and Functional Block Programming Chapter 6: IL, SFC and ST Programming Methods Chapter 7: Internal Relays Chapter 8: Jump and Call Chapter 9: Timers Chapter 10: Counters Chapter 11: Shift Registers Chapter 12: Data Handling Chapter 13: Designing Systems Chapter 14: Programs Appendix A: Symbols Appendix B: Answers to Problems
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2009
- Published:
- 24th July 2009
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080961859
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781856177511
About the Author
William Bolton
Former Lecturer at Buckingham Chilterns University College, High Wycombe, UK, and now retired, William Bolton has worked in industry and academia as a senior lecturer in a college of technology, a member of the Nuffield Advanced Physics team, an adviser to a British government aid project in Brazil on technical education, as a UNESCO consultant in Argentina and Thailand, and as Head of Research and Development at the Business and Technician Education Council. He has written many engineering textbooks, including Mechatronics, 4th ed., Engineering Science, 5th ed., Higher Engineering Science, 2nd ed., Mechanical Science, 3rd ed., and Instrumentation and Control Systems.
Affiliations and Expertise
Formerly Lecturer, Buckingham Chilterns University College, High Wycombe, UK
