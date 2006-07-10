Programmable Logic Controllers
4th Edition
Description
This is the introduction to PLCs for which baffled students, technicians and managers have been waiting. In this straightforward, easy-to-read guide, Bill Bolton has kept the jargon to a minimum, considered all the programming methods in the standard IEC 1131-3 - in particular ladder programming, and presented the subject in a way that is not device specific to ensure maximum applicability to courses in electronics and control systems.
Now in its fourth edition, this best-selling text has been expanded with increased coverage of industrial systems and PLCs and more consideration has been given to IEC 1131-3 and all the programming methods in the standard. The new edition brings the book fully up to date with the current developments in PLCs, describing new and important applications such as PLC use in communications (e.g. Ethernet – an extremely popular system), and safety – in particular proprietary emergency stop relays (now appearing in practically every PLC based system).
The coverage of commonly used PLCs has been increased, including the ever popular Allen Bradley PLCs, making this book an essential source of information both for professionals wishing to update their knowledge, as well as students who require a straight forward introduction to this area of control engineering.
Having read this book, readers will be able to:
- Identify the main design characteristics and internal architecture of PLCs
- Describe and identify the characteristics of commonly used input and output devices
- Explain the processing of inputs and outputs of PLCs
- Describe communication links involved with control systems
- Develop ladder programs for the logic functions AND, OR, NOT, NAND, NOT and XOR
- Develop functional block, instruction list, structured text and sequential function chart programs
- Develop programs using internal relays, timers, counters, shift registers, sequencers and data handling
- Identify safety issues with PLC systems
- Identify methods used for fault diagnosis, testing and debugging programs
Fully matched to the requirements of BTEC Higher Nationals, students are able to check their learning and understanding as they work through the text using the Problems section at the end of each chapter. Complete answers are provided in the back of the book.
Key Features
- Thoroughly practical introduction to PLC use and application - not device specific, ensuring relevance to a wide range of courses
- New edition expanded with increased coverage of IEC 1131-3, industrial control scenarios and communications - an important aspect of PLC use
- Problems included at the end of each chapter, with a complete set of answers given at the back of the book
Readership
Students following Community College courses (leading to a 2 year Associate’s Degree): Electrical engineering; Engineering Technology; Industrial Technology. Typical module titles: Design of Digital Systems; PLC & Process Control; Industrial Electronics; Industrial Automation. Apprentice trainees in industry; manufacturing engineers and technicians wishing to update their knowledge of PLC technology.
Table of Contents
Details
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2006
- Published:
- 10th July 2006
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080462950
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750681124
About the Author
William Bolton
Former Lecturer at Buckingham Chilterns University College, High Wycombe, UK, and now retired, William Bolton has worked in industry and academia as a senior lecturer in a college of technology, a member of the Nuffield Advanced Physics team, an adviser to a British government aid project in Brazil on technical education, as a UNESCO consultant in Argentina and Thailand, and as Head of Research and Development at the Business and Technician Education Council. He has written many engineering textbooks, including Mechatronics, 4th ed., Engineering Science, 5th ed., Higher Engineering Science, 2nd ed., Mechanical Science, 3rd ed., and Instrumentation and Control Systems.
Affiliations and Expertise
Formerly Lecturer, Buckingham Chilterns University College, High Wycombe, UK
Reviews
Hydraulics with a few fundamentals is included, which is good for anyone interfacing with certain machine control applications. Examples aid the reader in understanding how some of these devices are used.-jeremy Pollard, Publisher of the Software User Online, Control Design, January 2007