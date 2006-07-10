Programmable Logic Controllers - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780750681124, 9780080462950

Programmable Logic Controllers

4th Edition

Authors: William Bolton William Bolton
eBook ISBN: 9780080462950
Paperback ISBN: 9780750681124
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 10th July 2006
Page Count: 304
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
25.99
22.09
32.95
28.01
38.95
33.11
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Resources

Instructor Ancillary Support Materials

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This is the introduction to PLCs for which baffled students, technicians and managers have been waiting. In this straightforward, easy-to-read guide, Bill Bolton has kept the jargon to a minimum, considered all the programming methods in the standard IEC 1131-3 - in particular ladder programming, and presented the subject in a way that is not device specific to ensure maximum applicability to courses in electronics and control systems.

Now in its fourth edition, this best-selling text has been expanded with increased coverage of industrial systems and PLCs and more consideration has been given to IEC 1131-3 and all the programming methods in the standard. The new edition brings the book fully up to date with the current developments in PLCs, describing new and important applications such as PLC use in communications (e.g. Ethernet – an extremely popular system), and safety – in particular proprietary emergency stop relays (now appearing in practically every PLC based system).

The coverage of commonly used PLCs has been increased, including the ever popular Allen Bradley PLCs, making this book an essential source of information both for professionals wishing to update their knowledge, as well as students who require a straight forward introduction to this area of control engineering.

Having read this book, readers will be able to:

  • Identify the main design characteristics and internal architecture of PLCs
  • Describe and identify the characteristics of commonly used input and output devices
  • Explain the processing of inputs and outputs of PLCs
  • Describe communication links involved with control systems
  • Develop ladder programs for the logic functions AND, OR, NOT, NAND, NOT and XOR
  • Develop functional block, instruction list, structured text and sequential function chart programs
  • Develop programs using internal relays, timers, counters, shift registers, sequencers and data handling
  • Identify safety issues with PLC systems
  • Identify methods used for fault diagnosis, testing and debugging programs

Fully matched to the requirements of BTEC Higher Nationals, students are able to check their learning and understanding as they work through the text using the Problems section at the end of each chapter. Complete answers are provided in the back of the book.

Key Features

  • Thoroughly practical introduction to PLC use and application - not device specific, ensuring relevance to a wide range of courses
  • New edition expanded with increased coverage of IEC 1131-3, industrial control scenarios and communications - an important aspect of PLC use
  • Problems included at the end of each chapter, with a complete set of answers given at the back of the book

Readership

Students following Community College courses (leading to a 2 year Associate’s Degree): Electrical engineering; Engineering Technology; Industrial Technology. Typical module titles: Design of Digital Systems; PLC & Process Control; Industrial Electronics; Industrial Automation. Apprentice trainees in industry; manufacturing engineers and technicians wishing to update their knowledge of PLC technology.

Table of Contents

Preface. Programmable logic controllers. Input-output devices. Number systems. I/O processing. Ladder and functional block programming. IL, SFC and ST programming methods. Internal relays. Jump and call. Timers. Counters. Shift registers. Data handling. Designing systems. Programs. Appendix: Symbols. Answers. Index.

Details

No. of pages:
304
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Newnes 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Newnes
eBook ISBN:
9780080462950
Paperback ISBN:
9780750681124

About the Author

William Bolton

Former Lecturer at Buckingham Chilterns University College, High Wycombe, UK, and now retired, William Bolton has worked in industry and academia as a senior lecturer in a college of technology, a member of the Nuffield Advanced Physics team, an adviser to a British government aid project in Brazil on technical education, as a UNESCO consultant in Argentina and Thailand, and as Head of Research and Development at the Business and Technician Education Council. He has written many engineering textbooks, including Mechatronics, 4th ed., Engineering Science, 5th ed., Higher Engineering Science, 2nd ed., Mechanical Science, 3rd ed., and Instrumentation and Control Systems.

Affiliations and Expertise

Formerly Lecturer, Buckingham Chilterns University College, High Wycombe, UK

William Bolton

Former Lecturer at Buckingham Chilterns University College, High Wycombe, UK, and now retired, William Bolton has worked in industry and academia as a senior lecturer in a college of technology, a member of the Nuffield Advanced Physics team, an adviser to a British government aid project in Brazil on technical education, as a UNESCO consultant in Argentina and Thailand, and as Head of Research and Development at the Business and Technician Education Council. He has written many engineering textbooks, including Mechatronics, 4th ed., Engineering Science, 5th ed., Higher Engineering Science, 2nd ed., Mechanical Science, 3rd ed., and Instrumentation and Control Systems.

Affiliations and Expertise

Formerly Lecturer, Buckingham Chilterns University College, High Wycombe, UK

Reviews

Hydraulics with a few fundamentals is included, which is good for anyone interfacing with certain machine control applications. Examples aid the reader in understanding how some of these devices are used.-jeremy Pollard, Publisher of the Software User Online, Control Design, January 2007

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.