Programmable Logic Controllers
6th Edition
Description
This textbook, now in its sixth edition, continues to be straightforward and easy-to-read, presenting the principles of PLCs while not tying itself to one manufacturer or another. Extensive examples and chapter ending problems utilize several popular PLCs, highlighting understanding of fundamentals that can be used regardless of manufacturer. This book will help you to understand the main design characteristics, internal architecture, and operating principles of PLCs, as well as Identify safety issues and methods for fault diagnosis, testing, and debugging.
New to This edition:
- A new chapter 1 with a comparison of relay-controlled systems, microprocessor-controlled systems, and the programmable logic controller, a discussion of PLC hardware and architecture, examples from various PLC manufacturers, and coverage of security, the IEC programming standard, programming devices and manufacturer’s software
- More detail of programming using Sequential Function Charts
- Extended coverage of the sequencer
- More Information on fault finding, including testing inputs and outputs with an illustration of how it is done with the PLC manufacturer’s software
- New case studies
Key Features
- A methodical introduction, with many illustrations, describing how to program PLCs, no matter the manufacturer, and how to use internal relays, timers, counters, shift registers, sequencers, and data-handling facilities
- Consideration of the standards given by IEC 1131-3 and the programming methods of ladder, functional block diagram, instruction list, structured text, and sequential function chart
- Many worked examples, multiple-choice questions, and problems are included, with answers to all multiple-choice questions and problems given at the end of the book
Readership
Professional engineers, undergraduate and postgraduate students in electrical and electronic engineering and mechanical engineers.
Table of Contents
Preface
- Prerequisite Knowledge Assumed
- Changes from the Fifth Edition
- Structure of the Book
- Acknowledgments
Chapter 1: Programmable Logic Controllers
- Abstract
- 1.1 Controllers
- 1.2 Hardware
- 1.3 PLC Architecture
- 1.4 PLC Systems
- 1.5 Programs
- Summary
- Problems
- Lookup Tasks
Chapter 2: Input/Output Devices
- Abstract
- 2.1 Input Devices
- 2.2 Output Devices
- 2.3 Examples of Applications
- Summary
- Problems
- Lookup Tasks
Chapter 3: Digital Systems
- Abstract
- 3.1 The Binary System
- 3.2 Octal and Hexadecimal
- 3.3 Binary Coded Decimals
- 3.4 Numbers in the Binary, Octal, Hex, and BCD Systems
- 3.5 Binary Arithmetic
- 3.6 PLC Data
- 3.7 Combinational Logic Systems
- 3.8 Sequential Logic Systems
- Summary
- Problems
- Lookup Tasks
Chapter 4: I/O Processing
- Abstract
- 4.1 Input/Output Units
- 4.2 Signal Conditioning
- 4.3 Remote Connections
- 4.4 Networks
- 4.5 Examples of Commercial Systems
- 4.6 Processing Inputs
- 4.7 I/O Addresses
- Summary
- Problems
- Lookup Tasks
Chapter 5: Ladder and Functional Block Programming
- Abstract
- 5.1 Ladder Diagrams
- 5.2 Logic Functions
- 5.3 Latching
- 5.4 Multiple Outputs
- 5.5 Entering Programs
- 5.6 Function Blocks
- 5.7 Program Examples
- Summary
- Problems
- Lookup Tasks
Chapter 6: IL, SFC, and ST Programming Methods
- Abstract
- 6.1 Instruction Lists
- 6.2 Sequential Function Charts
- 6.3 Structured Text
- Summary
- Problems
Chapter 7: Internal Relays
- Abstract
- 7.1 Internal Relays
- 7.2 Ladder Programs
- 7.3 Battery-Backed Relays
- 7.4 One-Shot Operation
- 7.5 Set and Reset
- 7.6 Master Control Relay
- Summary
- Problems
Chapter 8: Jump and Call
- Abstract
- 8.1 Jump
- 8.2 Subroutines
- Summary
- Problems
- Lookup Tasks
Chapter 9: Timers
- Abstract
- 9.1 Types of Timers
- 9.2 On-Delay Timers
- 9.3 Off-Delay Timers
- 9.4 Pulse Timers
- 9.5 Retentive Timers
- 9.6 Programming Examples
- Summary
- Problems
- Lookup Tasks
Chapter 10: Counters
- Abstract
- 10.1 Forms of Counter
- 10.2 Programming
- 10.3 Up- and Down-Counting
- 10.4 Timers with Counters
- 10.5 Sequencer
- Summary
- Problems
- Lookup Tasks
Chapter 11: Shift Registers
- Abstract
- 11.1 Shift Registers
- 11.2 Ladder Programs
- Summary
- Problems
- Lookup Tasks
Chapter 12: Data Handling
- Abstract
- 12.1 Registers and Bits
- 12.2 Data Handling
- 12.3 Arithmetic Functions
- 12.4 Closed Loop Control
- Summary
- Problems
- Lookup Tasks
Chapter 13: Designing Systems
- Abstract
- 13.1 Program Development
- 13.2 Safe Systems
- 13.3 Commissioning
- 13.4 Fault Finding
- 13.5 System Documentation
- Summary
- Problems
- Lookup Tasks
Chapter 14: Programs
- Abstract
- 14.1 Temperature Control
- 14.2 Valve Sequencing
- 14.3 Conveyor Belt Control
- 14.4 Control of a Process
- 14.5 A Selection Example: A Drinks Machine
- 14.6 A Data Comparison Example: A Fan Heater
- Problems
- Lookup Tasks
Appendix: Symbols
- Ladder Programs
- Function Blocks
- Logic Gates
- Sequential Function Charts
- Instruction List (IEC 61131-3 Symbols)
- Structured Text
Answers
- Chapter 1
- Chapter 2
- Chapter 3
- Chapter 4
- Chapter 5
- Chapter 6
- Chapter 7
- Chapter 8
- Chapter 9
- Chapter 10
- Chapter 11
- Chapter 12
- Chapter 13
- Chapter 14
Index
About the Author
William Bolton
Former Lecturer at Buckingham Chilterns University College, High Wycombe, UK, and now retired, William Bolton has worked in industry and academia as a senior lecturer in a college of technology, a member of the Nuffield Advanced Physics team, an adviser to a British government aid project in Brazil on technical education, as a UNESCO consultant in Argentina and Thailand, and as Head of Research and Development at the Business and Technician Education Council. He has written many engineering textbooks, including Mechatronics, 4th ed., Engineering Science, 5th ed., Higher Engineering Science, 2nd ed., Mechanical Science, 3rd ed., and Instrumentation and Control Systems.
Affiliations and Expertise
Formerly Lecturer, Buckingham Chilterns University College, High Wycombe, UK
Reviews
"... an excellent introductory text for students studying PLCs that is also a useful programming guide for engineers who need to program them...supported by numerous worked examples and a specific focus on the safety aspects necessary in PLC system design." --Computing Reviews