Programmable Logic Controllers - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780128029299, 9780081003534

Programmable Logic Controllers

6th Edition

Authors: William Bolton
Paperback ISBN: 9780128029299
eBook ISBN: 9780081003534
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 3rd March 2015
Page Count: 424
Description

This textbook, now in its sixth edition, continues to be straightforward and easy-to-read, presenting the principles of PLCs while not tying itself to one manufacturer or another. Extensive examples and chapter ending problems utilize several popular PLCs, highlighting understanding of fundamentals that can be used regardless of manufacturer. This book will help you to understand the main design characteristics, internal architecture, and operating principles of PLCs, as well as Identify safety issues and methods for fault diagnosis, testing, and debugging. 

New to This edition:

  • A new chapter 1 with a comparison of relay-controlled systems, microprocessor-controlled systems, and the programmable logic controller, a discussion of PLC hardware and architecture, examples from various PLC manufacturers, and coverage of security, the IEC programming standard, programming devices and manufacturer’s software
  • More detail of programming using Sequential Function Charts
  • Extended coverage of the sequencer
  • More Information on fault finding, including testing inputs and outputs with an illustration of how it is done with the PLC manufacturer’s software
  • New case studies

Key Features

  • A methodical introduction, with many illustrations, describing how to program PLCs, no matter the manufacturer, and how to use internal relays, timers, counters, shift registers, sequencers, and data-handling facilities
  • Consideration of the standards given by IEC 1131-3 and the programming methods of ladder, functional block diagram, instruction list, structured text, and sequential function chart
  • Many worked examples, multiple-choice questions, and problems are included, with answers to all multiple-choice questions and problems given at the end of the book

Readership

Professional engineers, undergraduate and postgraduate students in electrical and electronic engineering and mechanical engineers.

Table of Contents

Preface

  • Prerequisite Knowledge Assumed
  • Changes from the Fifth Edition
  • Structure of the Book
  • Acknowledgments

Chapter 1: Programmable Logic Controllers

  • Abstract
  • 1.1 Controllers
  • 1.2 Hardware
  • 1.3 PLC Architecture
  • 1.4 PLC Systems
  • 1.5 Programs
  • Summary
  • Problems
  • Lookup Tasks

Chapter 2: Input/Output Devices

  • Abstract
  • 2.1 Input Devices
  • 2.2 Output Devices
  • 2.3 Examples of Applications
  • Summary
  • Problems
  • Lookup Tasks

Chapter 3: Digital Systems

  • Abstract
  • 3.1 The Binary System
  • 3.2 Octal and Hexadecimal
  • 3.3 Binary Coded Decimals
  • 3.4 Numbers in the Binary, Octal, Hex, and BCD Systems
  • 3.5 Binary Arithmetic
  • 3.6 PLC Data
  • 3.7 Combinational Logic Systems
  • 3.8 Sequential Logic Systems
  • Summary
  • Problems
  • Lookup Tasks

Chapter 4: I/O Processing

  • Abstract
  • 4.1 Input/Output Units
  • 4.2 Signal Conditioning
  • 4.3 Remote Connections
  • 4.4 Networks
  • 4.5 Examples of Commercial Systems
  • 4.6 Processing Inputs
  • 4.7 I/O Addresses
  • Summary
  • Problems
  • Lookup Tasks

Chapter 5: Ladder and Functional Block Programming

  • Abstract
  • 5.1 Ladder Diagrams
  • 5.2 Logic Functions
  • 5.3 Latching
  • 5.4 Multiple Outputs
  • 5.5 Entering Programs
  • 5.6 Function Blocks
  • 5.7 Program Examples
  • Summary
  • Problems
  • Lookup Tasks

Chapter 6: IL, SFC, and ST Programming Methods

  • Abstract
  • 6.1 Instruction Lists
  • 6.2 Sequential Function Charts
  • 6.3 Structured Text
  • Summary
  • Problems

Chapter 7: Internal Relays

  • Abstract
  • 7.1 Internal Relays
  • 7.2 Ladder Programs
  • 7.3 Battery-Backed Relays
  • 7.4 One-Shot Operation
  • 7.5 Set and Reset
  • 7.6 Master Control Relay
  • Summary
  • Problems

Chapter 8: Jump and Call

  • Abstract
  • 8.1 Jump
  • 8.2 Subroutines
  • Summary
  • Problems
  • Lookup Tasks

Chapter 9: Timers

  • Abstract
  • 9.1 Types of Timers
  • 9.2 On-Delay Timers
  • 9.3 Off-Delay Timers
  • 9.4 Pulse Timers
  • 9.5 Retentive Timers
  • 9.6 Programming Examples
  • Summary
  • Problems
  • Lookup Tasks

Chapter 10: Counters

  • Abstract
  • 10.1 Forms of Counter
  • 10.2 Programming
  • 10.3 Up- and Down-Counting
  • 10.4 Timers with Counters
  • 10.5 Sequencer
  • Summary
  • Problems
  • Lookup Tasks

Chapter 11: Shift Registers

  • Abstract
  • 11.1 Shift Registers
  • 11.2 Ladder Programs
  • Summary
  • Problems
  • Lookup Tasks

Chapter 12: Data Handling

  • Abstract
  • 12.1 Registers and Bits
  • 12.2 Data Handling
  • 12.3 Arithmetic Functions
  • 12.4 Closed Loop Control
  • Summary
  • Problems
  • Lookup Tasks

Chapter 13: Designing Systems

  • Abstract
  • 13.1 Program Development
  • 13.2 Safe Systems
  • 13.3 Commissioning
  • 13.4 Fault Finding
  • 13.5 System Documentation
  • Summary
  • Problems
  • Lookup Tasks

Chapter 14: Programs

  • Abstract
  • 14.1 Temperature Control
  • 14.2 Valve Sequencing
  • 14.3 Conveyor Belt Control
  • 14.4 Control of a Process
  • 14.5 A Selection Example: A Drinks Machine
  • 14.6 A Data Comparison Example: A Fan Heater
  • Problems
  • Lookup Tasks

Appendix: Symbols

  • Ladder Programs
  • Function Blocks
  • Logic Gates
  • Sequential Function Charts
  • Instruction List (IEC 61131-3 Symbols)
  • Structured Text

Answers

  • Chapter 1
  • Chapter 2
  • Chapter 3
  • Chapter 4
  • Chapter 5
  • Chapter 6
  • Chapter 7
  • Chapter 8
  • Chapter 9
  • Chapter 10
  • Chapter 11
  • Chapter 12
  • Chapter 13
  • Chapter 14

Index

About the Author

William Bolton

Former Lecturer at Buckingham Chilterns University College, High Wycombe, UK, and now retired, William Bolton has worked in industry and academia as a senior lecturer in a college of technology, a member of the Nuffield Advanced Physics team, an adviser to a British government aid project in Brazil on technical education, as a UNESCO consultant in Argentina and Thailand, and as Head of Research and Development at the Business and Technician Education Council. He has written many engineering textbooks, including Mechatronics, 4th ed., Engineering Science, 5th ed., Higher Engineering Science, 2nd ed., Mechanical Science, 3rd ed., and Instrumentation and Control Systems.

Affiliations and Expertise

Formerly Lecturer, Buckingham Chilterns University College, High Wycombe, UK

Reviews

"... an excellent introductory text for students studying PLCs that is also a useful programming guide for engineers who need to program them...supported by numerous worked examples and a specific focus on the safety aspects necessary in PLC system design." --Computing Reviews

Ratings and Reviews

