Prognostic and Therapeutic Applications of RKIP in Cancer
1st Edition
Description
Prognostic and Therapeutic Applications of RKIP in Cancer provides updated reviews on the chemistry, signaling, pre-clinical and clinical activities, and the role of RKIP expression levels for diagnostics, prognosis and potential interventions. The current status on the potential use and application of therapeutic RKIP inducers in cancer has not advanced until very recently as a result of extensive biochemical preclinical findings. The development of novel compounds and conjugates that selectively induce RKIP expression in cancer open a novel era of new therapeutics and their potential in the treatment of highly resistant cancers and metastases. Edited and written by internationally renowned experts in the field of novel therapeutics for cancer, this book is a valuable source for cancer researchers, medical scientists, clinicians, clinical pharmacologists, and graduate students.
Key Features
- Provides an update from experts of a field on diagnostics, prognostics as well as therapeutics
- Brings a clear overview of the recent findings and references as well as summaries, significant molecular pathways, and conclusions in each chapter
- Encompasses a general introductory chapter covering overall the contributions in the field, and a chapter summarizing all contributions, synthesizing findings, and projecting future goals
Readership
Cancer researchers, medical scientists, clinicians, graduate students
Table of Contents
1. Biochemical, molecular and genetic regulations of RKIP expression
2. Post-translational modifications of RKIP and consequences
3. Molecular signals and cross talks regulated by RKIP
4. Molecular mechanisms that regulate metastasis by RKIP
5. Molecular mechanisms that regulate apoptotic pathways by RKIP
6. In vivo tumor models examining RKIP anti-tumor activities
7. Diagnostic and prognostic roles mediated by RKIP expression levels
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 2nd March 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128196120
About the Editor
Benjamin Bonavida
Dr. Bonavida is internationally renowned by his expertise and various publications in the field of tumor cell sensitization to chemotherapy and in particular the novel role of Nitric Oxide (NO) donors in chemo-sensitization and reversal of drug resistance. He was the first individual to co-organize the first international workshop on NO and Cancer with Dr. Jean-François Jeannin in Paris. Subsequently, they co-organized three additional conferences on the same topic. The last fourth workshop was held in March in Sevilla, Spain with Dr. Muntane, and the proceedings were published in Redox Biology recently. These conferences focus on NO and derivatives in cancer and their therapeutic applications in resistant cancer.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Microbiology, Immunology and Molecular Genetics, University of California, Los Angeles, USA
Stavroula Baritaki
Stavroula Baritaki’s, PhD, areas of expertise mainly include the understanding of the molecular mechanisms involved in tumor cell therapeutic resistance and acquisition of a metastatic phenotype. Her studies have revealed novel gene products, including Raf-1 Kinase inhibitory protein (RKIP), as members of molecular ‘circuitries and networks’ that critically affect tumor immunosurveillance, resistance to chemo/immune-therapy and early metastasis-related cell transformations, such as EMT. Followed by further studies on the epigenetic and post-translational regulation of RKIP in many cancer types, her overall findings have firstly suggested the RKIP downregulation in cancer cells as a putative gene signature of tumor chemo/immune-resistance and EMT with prognostic and therapeutic significance in an individualized basis. On this context, Dr. Baritaki has extended her research interests in identifying novel agents that through RKIP induction are able to inhibit EMT or improve either the host immunosurveillance and/or the efficacy of anti-tumor therapies, especially if they are combined with conventional immuno-stimulatory or chemotherapeutic regimens. Most of these agents are currently under clinical trials.
Affiliations and Expertise
Division of Surgical Oncology, School of Medicine, University of Crete, Heraklion, Crete, Greece