PROG NUCLEIC ACID RES&MOLECULAR BIO V1, Volume 1
1st Edition
Serial Editors: J.N. Davidson Waldo Cohn
eBook ISBN: 9780080862897
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1963
Page Count: 423
Details
- No. of pages:
- 423
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1963
- Published:
- 1st January 1963
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080862897
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
J.N. Davidson Serial Editor
Department of Biochemistry The University of Glasgow, Scotland
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Biochemistry, The University of Glasgow, Glasgow, Scotland
Waldo Cohn Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Oak Ridge, Tennessee, U.S.A.
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.