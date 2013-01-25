Profiling and Serial Crime
3rd Edition
Theoretical and Practical Issues
Description
Profiling and Serial Crime examines the principles of behavioral profiling and then applies them to serial crime. This book is a completely revised and updated edition of an excellent text on behavioral profiling and serial crime. It provides a theoretical and practical foundation for understanding the motivation and dynamics in a range of serial offenses.
Part I of the book deals with the history, crucial issues, methods, theory, and treatment in the mainstream media. Part II discusses serial crime in detail, including bullying, stalking, rape, murder, and arson. The title of this edition reflects the focus on profiling as well as serial crime and has been updated throughout with the latest research. New to this edition are five all-new chapters, including serial harassment and cyber-bullying and the motivations of victim and offender; two replacement chapters on serial rape and serial arson; enhanced pedagogy to keep students focused on what’s important; and new ancillary materials for both instructor and student. The book consists of ancillary online materials for instructors and students, including lecture slides, test bank and case studies. Numerous case examples are included to show the real world uses of behavioral profiling in investigations.
This book will appeal to professionals and students in criminal justice and forensic psychology programs, as well as those taking courses in criminal profiling, especially courses on serial crime.
Readership
Criminal justice and forensic psychology programs. Courses in criminal profiling, especially courses on serial crime. Secondary: Graduate courses and professionals.
Table of Contents
Preface: The More Things Change, the More They Stay the Same
Digital Assets
For the Instructor
For the Student
About the Authors
Wayne Petherick, PhD
Ross Brogan, MA (Fire Investigation)
Nathan Brooks, GradDip Psych, MPsych (Forensic), BPsychSc
Claire Ferguson, PhD
Elizabeth Fry, MCrim
David Field, LLB
Robert Homant, PhD
Yolande Huntingdon, BSocSci (Criminology)
Alicia Jenkins BPsychSci (Hons), PhD Candidate
Daniel B. Kennedy, PhD
Andrew Lowe, BSocSci (Criminology)
Michael McGrath, MD
Gareth Norris, PhD
Grant Sinnamon, BPsych (Hons), PhD (Candidate)
Barry Woodhouse MPsych (Forensic)
Part I: Profiling
1. The Evolution of Criminal Profiling: From Whitechapel to Quantico and Beyond
Introduction
Early Beginnings
Conclusion
Questions
References
2. Induction and Deduction in Criminal Profiling
Introduction
Logic and Criminal Profiling
Inductive Criminal Profiling
Applied Inductive Profiling
Deductive Criminal Profiling
The Logic of Deductive Profiling
Practical Application of Deductive Profiling
Conclusion
Questions
References
3. Behavioral Consistency, the Homology Assumption, and the Problems of Induction
Introduction
Behavioral Consistency
The Homology Assumption
The Problems of Induction
The Relevance of Risk Assessment Research
The Problem of Case Linkage
Conclusion
Questions
References
4. Criminal Profiling Methods
Introduction
Criminal Profiling: What Is It?
Criminal Investigative Analysis
Investigative Psychology
Geographic Profiling (Geoprofiling)
The Least Effort Principle
Distance Decay
The Circle Hypothesis
Geographic Profiling Computer Systems
Diagnostic Evaluations
Behavioral Evidence Analysis
Conclusion
Questions
References
5. Geographical Profiling: From Pins in Maps to GIS
Introduction
Theories of Spatial Behavior
The Center of Gravity
Kim Rossmo and David Canter
Application of Geographical Theories
An Investigative Method in Its Own Right?
Conclusion
Questions
References
6. The Fallacy of Accuracy
Introduction
The Fallacy of Accuracy
The Measure of Success
Accuracy Rates
Problems
Suggestions
Conclusion
Questions
References
7. Offender Signature and Case Linkage
Introduction
Identification vs Individualization
Investigative Profiles vs Probative Profiles
Contextuality
Signature
New Jersey v. Fortin
Conclusion
Questions
References
8. Staged Crime Scenes–Literature and Types
Introduction
Definitions
Staging as Deception
Definition of Deception
Detecting Deception
Staged Crime Scenes: The Literature
The Defects of the Situation
Conclusion
Questions
References
9. Investigative Relevance
Introduction
Goals of Profiling and Inputs and Outputs
Inputs and Outputs
Accuracy, Utility, and Investigative Relevance
An Analysis of Investigative Relevance
Results
Discussion
Interpretation of Results
Conclusion
Questions
References
10. Metacognition in Criminal Profiling
Introduction
Metacognition
The Woodhouse Study
Results
Discussion
Methodological Considerations
Conclusion
Questions
References
Appendix A: Metacognition in Criminal Profiling Questionnaire
11. Criminal Profiling as Expert Evidence
Introduction
Criminal Profiling as Expert Evidence
State of Mind and Intent
Similar Fact Evidence
Staging
Rules of Expert Evidence
Australian Rules of Evidence
The Latest Indications on the Status of Profiling
Recommendations
Conclusion
Questions
References
12. Where to From Here?
Introduction
Professionalization
The Scientific Method
Research
Ethics
Accountability
Education and Training
Conclusion
Questions
References
Part II: Serial Crime
13. Serial Bullying and Harassment
Introduction
Bullying in Schools
Studies on Best Practice Interventions
Bully–Victim Mediation: A Caution
Workplace Bullying
Cyberbullying
Harassment
Bullying, Harassment, and Criminological Theory
Conclusion
Questions
References
14. Serial Stalking: Looking for Love in All the Wrong Places?
Introduction
What Is Stalking?
What Makes Something Serial?
Incidence and Prevalence
What Can Be Done about It?
Case Studies
Conclusion
Questions
References
15. Serial Rape
Introduction
Rape and Sexual Assault
Serial Rape and Rapists
Date Rape
Characteristics
Prevalence and Reporting
Evolutionary Perspectives
Evolutionary Perspective: A Contribution
Psychopathology
Theories of Rape
The Investigation
Conclusion
Questions
References
16. Understanding Serial Sexual Murder: A Biopsychosocial Approach
Introduction
Defining Serial Killing
Types of Serial Killers
Organized vs. Disorganized Serial Killers
Incidence of Serial Killing
Serial Sexual Sadistic Killing
Theories of Serial Sexual Sadistic Killing
Arrigo and Purcell: Lust Murder as a Paraphilia
Sociological Factors
Future Directions
Conclusion: Understanding the Serial Sexual Killer
Questions
References
17. Serial Arson
Introduction
Methodology of Fire Investigation
The Arsonist
Case Studies
Conclusion
Acknowledgements
Questions
References
18. Motivations: Offender and Victim Perspectives
Introduction
Motive: A Pathways Perspective
The Motivational Typologies
The Victim’s Perspective
Theoretical Background
Victim Precipitation
Victim Motivation Typology
Typologies and Disordered Personality
Personality Disorders
Personality Disorders and the Victim and Perpetrator Motivation Typology
Conclusion
Questions
References
Glossary
Index
About the Author
Wayne Petherick
Wayne Petherick is Associate Professor of Criminology at Bond University in Australia. Wayne’s areas of interest include forensic criminology, forensic victimology, criminal motivations, criminal profiling, and applied crime analysis. He has worked on risk and threat cases, a mass homicide, stalking, rape, and a variety of civil suits involving premises liability and crime prevention. He has presented to audiences in Australia and abroad, and has published in a variety of areas including social science and legal works in the areas of criminal profiling, expert evidence, stalking, serial crimes, criminal motivations, and victimology. Wayne is co-editor of Forensic Criminology, and editor of Profiling and Serial Crime: Theoretical and Practical Issues, now in its third edition.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Criminology, Faculty of Society and Design, Bond University, Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia
Reviews
"The third edition…illustrates the promise, purposes and pitfalls of behavioral profiling in the investigation of serial crime, and provides a theoretical and practical foundation for students…This edition has been thoroughly revised throughout to reflect the latest research in criminal profiling and serial crime. Specific updates include six all-new chapters including serial harassment and cyber-bullying and the motivations of victim and offender…"--The Journal, Fall/Winter 2013
"The first part of this textbook on serial crime and behavioral profiling treats the history, theory, underlying assumptions, and methods of behavioral profiling, paying attention to controversies over the accuracy of behavioral profiling. Part 2 gathers chapters devoted to various types of serial crime, such as stalking, murder, and arson…this third edition contains five new chapters on harassment, bullying, staging, case linkage, and motivation."--Reference & Research Book News, December 2013