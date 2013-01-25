Profiling and Serial Crime - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9781455731749, 9780124059016

Profiling and Serial Crime

3rd Edition

Theoretical and Practical Issues

Authors: Wayne Petherick
eBook ISBN: 9780124059016
Paperback ISBN: 9781455731749
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 25th January 2013
Page Count: 480
Description

Profiling and Serial Crime examines the principles of behavioral profiling and then applies them to serial crime. This book is a completely revised and updated edition of an excellent text on behavioral profiling and serial crime. It provides a theoretical and practical foundation for understanding the motivation and dynamics in a range of serial offenses.

Part I of the book deals with the history, crucial issues, methods, theory, and treatment in the mainstream media. Part II discusses serial crime in detail, including bullying, stalking, rape, murder, and arson. The title of this edition reflects the focus on profiling as well as serial crime and has been updated throughout with the latest research. New to this edition are five all-new chapters, including serial harassment and cyber-bullying and the motivations of victim and offender; two replacement chapters on serial rape and serial arson; enhanced pedagogy to keep students focused on what’s important; and new ancillary materials for both instructor and student. The book consists of ancillary online materials for instructors and students, including lecture slides, test bank and case studies. Numerous case examples are included to show the real world uses of behavioral profiling in investigations.

This book will appeal to professionals and students in criminal justice and forensic psychology programs, as well as those taking courses in criminal profiling, especially courses on serial crime.

Key Features

  • Provides a theoretical and practical foundation for understanding the motivation and dynamics in a range of serial offenses
  • Ancillary online materials for instructors and students, including lecture slides, test bank and case studies
  • Numerous case examples show the real world uses of behavioral profiling in investigations

Readership

Criminal justice and forensic psychology programs. Courses in criminal profiling, especially courses on serial crime. Secondary: Graduate courses and professionals.

Table of Contents

Preface: The More Things Change, the More They Stay the Same

Digital Assets

For the Instructor

For the Student

About the Authors

Wayne Petherick, PhD

Ross Brogan, MA (Fire Investigation)

Nathan Brooks, GradDip Psych, MPsych (Forensic), BPsychSc

Claire Ferguson, PhD

Elizabeth Fry, MCrim

David Field, LLB

Robert Homant, PhD

Yolande Huntingdon, BSocSci (Criminology)

Alicia Jenkins BPsychSci (Hons), PhD Candidate

Daniel B. Kennedy, PhD

Andrew Lowe, BSocSci (Criminology)

Michael McGrath, MD

Gareth Norris, PhD

Grant Sinnamon, BPsych (Hons), PhD (Candidate)

Barry Woodhouse MPsych (Forensic)

Part I: Profiling

1. The Evolution of Criminal Profiling: From Whitechapel to Quantico and Beyond

Introduction

Early Beginnings

Conclusion

Questions

References

2. Induction and Deduction in Criminal Profiling

Introduction

Logic and Criminal Profiling

Inductive Criminal Profiling

Applied Inductive Profiling

Deductive Criminal Profiling

The Logic of Deductive Profiling

Practical Application of Deductive Profiling

Conclusion

Questions

References

3. Behavioral Consistency, the Homology Assumption, and the Problems of Induction

Introduction

Behavioral Consistency

The Homology Assumption

The Problems of Induction

The Relevance of Risk Assessment Research

The Problem of Case Linkage

Conclusion

Questions

References

4. Criminal Profiling Methods

Introduction

Criminal Profiling: What Is It?

Criminal Investigative Analysis

Investigative Psychology

Geographic Profiling (Geoprofiling)

The Least Effort Principle

Distance Decay

The Circle Hypothesis

Geographic Profiling Computer Systems

Diagnostic Evaluations

Behavioral Evidence Analysis

Conclusion

Questions

References

5. Geographical Profiling: From Pins in Maps to GIS

Introduction

Theories of Spatial Behavior

The Center of Gravity

Kim Rossmo and David Canter

Application of Geographical Theories

An Investigative Method in Its Own Right?

Conclusion

Questions

References

6. The Fallacy of Accuracy

Introduction

The Fallacy of Accuracy

The Measure of Success

Accuracy Rates

Problems

Suggestions

Conclusion

Questions

References

7. Offender Signature and Case Linkage

Introduction

Identification vs Individualization

Investigative Profiles vs Probative Profiles

Contextuality

Signature

New Jersey v. Fortin

Conclusion

Questions

References

8. Staged Crime Scenes–Literature and Types

Introduction

Definitions

Staging as Deception

Definition of Deception

Detecting Deception

Staged Crime Scenes: The Literature

The Defects of the Situation

Conclusion

Questions

References

9. Investigative Relevance

Introduction

Goals of Profiling and Inputs and Outputs

Inputs and Outputs

Accuracy, Utility, and Investigative Relevance

An Analysis of Investigative Relevance

Results

Discussion

Interpretation of Results

Conclusion

Questions

References

10. Metacognition in Criminal Profiling

Introduction

Metacognition

The Woodhouse Study

Results

Discussion

Methodological Considerations

Conclusion

Questions

References

Appendix A: Metacognition in Criminal Profiling Questionnaire

11. Criminal Profiling as Expert Evidence

Introduction

Criminal Profiling as Expert Evidence

State of Mind and Intent

Similar Fact Evidence

Staging

Rules of Expert Evidence

Australian Rules of Evidence

The Latest Indications on the Status of Profiling

Recommendations

Conclusion

Questions

References

12. Where to From Here?

Introduction

Professionalization

The Scientific Method

Research

Ethics

Accountability

Education and Training

Conclusion

Questions

References

Part II: Serial Crime

13. Serial Bullying and Harassment

Introduction

Bullying in Schools

Studies on Best Practice Interventions

Bully–Victim Mediation: A Caution

Workplace Bullying

Cyberbullying

Harassment

Bullying, Harassment, and Criminological Theory

Conclusion

Questions

References

14. Serial Stalking: Looking for Love in All the Wrong Places?

Introduction

What Is Stalking?

What Makes Something Serial?

Incidence and Prevalence

What Can Be Done about It?

Case Studies

Conclusion

Questions

References

15. Serial Rape

Introduction

Rape and Sexual Assault

Serial Rape and Rapists

Date Rape

Characteristics

Prevalence and Reporting

Evolutionary Perspectives

Evolutionary Perspective: A Contribution

Psychopathology

Theories of Rape

The Investigation

Conclusion

Questions

References

16. Understanding Serial Sexual Murder: A Biopsychosocial Approach

Introduction

Defining Serial Killing

Types of Serial Killers

Organized vs. Disorganized Serial Killers

Incidence of Serial Killing

Serial Sexual Sadistic Killing

Theories of Serial Sexual Sadistic Killing

Arrigo and Purcell: Lust Murder as a Paraphilia

Sociological Factors

Future Directions

Conclusion: Understanding the Serial Sexual Killer

Questions

References

17. Serial Arson

Introduction

Methodology of Fire Investigation

The Arsonist

Case Studies

Conclusion

Acknowledgements

Questions

References

18. Motivations: Offender and Victim Perspectives

Introduction

Motive: A Pathways Perspective

The Motivational Typologies

The Victim’s Perspective

Theoretical Background

Victim Precipitation

Victim Motivation Typology

Typologies and Disordered Personality

Personality Disorders

Personality Disorders and the Victim and Perpetrator Motivation Typology

Conclusion

Questions

References

Glossary

Index

Wayne Petherick

Wayne Petherick is Associate Professor of Criminology at Bond University in Australia. Wayne’s areas of interest include forensic criminology, forensic victimology, criminal motivations, criminal profiling, and applied crime analysis. He has worked on risk and threat cases, a mass homicide, stalking, rape, and a variety of civil suits involving premises liability and crime prevention. He has presented to audiences in Australia and abroad, and has published in a variety of areas including social science and legal works in the areas of criminal profiling, expert evidence, stalking, serial crimes, criminal motivations, and victimology. Wayne is co-editor of Forensic Criminology, and editor of Profiling and Serial Crime: Theoretical and Practical Issues, now in its third edition.

Associate Professor of Criminology, Faculty of Society and Design, Bond University, Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia

"The third edition…illustrates the promise, purposes and pitfalls of behavioral profiling in the investigation of serial crime, and provides a theoretical and practical foundation for students…This edition has been thoroughly revised throughout to reflect the latest research in criminal profiling and serial crime. Specific updates include six all-new chapters including serial harassment and cyber-bullying and the motivations of victim and offender…"--The Journal, Fall/Winter 2013
"The first part of this textbook on serial crime and behavioral profiling treats the history, theory, underlying assumptions, and methods of behavioral profiling, paying attention to controversies over the accuracy of behavioral profiling. Part 2 gathers chapters devoted to various types of serial crime, such as stalking, murder, and arson…this third edition contains five new chapters on harassment, bullying, staging, case linkage, and motivation."--Reference & Research Book News, December 2013

