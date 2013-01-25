Profiling and Serial Crime examines the principles of behavioral profiling and then applies them to serial crime. This book is a completely revised and updated edition of an excellent text on behavioral profiling and serial crime. It provides a theoretical and practical foundation for understanding the motivation and dynamics in a range of serial offenses.

Part I of the book deals with the history, crucial issues, methods, theory, and treatment in the mainstream media. Part II discusses serial crime in detail, including bullying, stalking, rape, murder, and arson. The title of this edition reflects the focus on profiling as well as serial crime and has been updated throughout with the latest research. New to this edition are five all-new chapters, including serial harassment and cyber-bullying and the motivations of victim and offender; two replacement chapters on serial rape and serial arson; enhanced pedagogy to keep students focused on what’s important; and new ancillary materials for both instructor and student. The book consists of ancillary online materials for instructors and students, including lecture slides, test bank and case studies. Numerous case examples are included to show the real world uses of behavioral profiling in investigations.

This book will appeal to professionals and students in criminal justice and forensic psychology programs, as well as those taking courses in criminal profiling, especially courses on serial crime.