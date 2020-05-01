Profiles of Drug Substances, Excipients, and Related Methodology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128203231

Profiles of Drug Substances, Excipients, and Related Methodology, Volume 45

1st Edition

Hardcover ISBN: 9780128203231
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st May 2020
Page Count: 494
Table of Contents

1. Azilsartan Medoxomil
Abdulrahman Al-Majed, Ali Al-Muhsin, Ahmed H. H. Bakheit, Hamad Al-kahtani, and Ali S. Abdelhameed
2. Carbetapentane Citrate
Ahmed S. Abo Dena, Alaa M. Ali, and Ibrahim M. El-Sherbiny
3. Emtricitabine
Abdulrahman A. Al-Majed, Ahmed H. H. Bakheit, Hamad M. Al-Kahtani, Bakr Mohammed Al-Qahtani, and Ali S. Abdelhameed
4. Erlotinib
Ahmed A. Abdelgalil, Hamad M. Alkahtani, and Fahad I. Al-Jenoobi
5. Isotretinoin
Nasr Y. Khalil, Ibrahim A. Darwish, and Abdulmohsen A. Al-Qahtani
6. Meloxicam
Nasr Y. Khalil and Khalid F. Aldosari
7. Piroxicam
Gamal A. E. Mostafa, Abdullah S. Al-Dosseri, and Abdullah A. Al-Badr

Description

Profiles of Drug Substances, Excipients, and Related Methodology, Volume 45, presents comprehensive reviews of drug substances and additional materials, with critical review chapters that summarize information related to the characterization of drug substances and excipients. The series encompasses review articles, with this release focusing on Azilsartan Medoxomil, Piroxicam, Carbetapentane Citrate, Emtricitabine, Etrlotinib, Isotretinoin and Meloxicam.

Key Features

  • Contains contributions from leading authorities
  • Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field of drug substances, excipients and methodologies

Readership

Medicinal, pharmaceutical, and analytical chemists; pharmacologists

