Profiles of Drug Substances, Excipients, and Related Methodology, Volume 45
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Azilsartan Medoxomil
Abdulrahman Al-Majed, Ali Al-Muhsin, Ahmed H. H. Bakheit, Hamad Al-kahtani, and Ali S. Abdelhameed
2. Carbetapentane Citrate
Ahmed S. Abo Dena, Alaa M. Ali, and Ibrahim M. El-Sherbiny
3. Emtricitabine
Abdulrahman A. Al-Majed, Ahmed H. H. Bakheit, Hamad M. Al-Kahtani, Bakr Mohammed Al-Qahtani, and Ali S. Abdelhameed
4. Erlotinib
Ahmed A. Abdelgalil, Hamad M. Alkahtani, and Fahad I. Al-Jenoobi
5. Isotretinoin
Nasr Y. Khalil, Ibrahim A. Darwish, and Abdulmohsen A. Al-Qahtani
6. Meloxicam
Nasr Y. Khalil and Khalid F. Aldosari
7. Piroxicam
Gamal A. E. Mostafa, Abdullah S. Al-Dosseri, and Abdullah A. Al-Badr
Description
Profiles of Drug Substances, Excipients, and Related Methodology, Volume 45, presents comprehensive reviews of drug substances and additional materials, with critical review chapters that summarize information related to the characterization of drug substances and excipients. The series encompasses review articles, with this release focusing on Azilsartan Medoxomil, Piroxicam, Carbetapentane Citrate, Emtricitabine, Etrlotinib, Isotretinoin and Meloxicam.
Key Features
- Contains contributions from leading authorities
- Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field of drug substances, excipients and methodologies
Readership
Medicinal, pharmaceutical, and analytical chemists; pharmacologists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 494
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st May 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128203231