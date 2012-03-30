Profiles of Drug Substances, Excipients and Related Methodology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123972200, 9780123977564

Profiles of Drug Substances, Excipients and Related Methodology, Volume 37

1st Edition

Editors: Harry Brittain
eBook ISBN: 9780123977564
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123972200
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 30th March 2012
Page Count: 464
Table of Contents

  1. Aripiprazole: Polymorphs and Solvatomorphs
    Harry G. Brittain

  2. Amlodipine Besylate
    Gennady Ananchenko, Jasmina Novakovic and Johnathan Lewis

  3. Candesartan cilexetil
    Febry Ardiana, Maria L. A. D. Lestari and Gunawan Indrayanto

  4. Flurbiprofen
    Alaa A.-M. Abdel-Aziz, Abdullah A. Al-Badr and Gamal Abdel Hafez

  5. Gatifloxacin
    Ebtehal S. Al-Abdullah

  6. Lamotrigine
    Kevin Beattie, Geeta Phadke and Jasmina Novakovic

  7. Pimozide
    Robert Smyj, Xiao-Ping Wang and Feixue Han

  8. Risperidone
    David Germann, Natalie Kurylo and Feixue Han

  9. Sunitinib Malate
    Mohammed Gabr Kassem, A.F.M. Motiur Rahman , Hesham M. Korashy

  10. Varenicline
    Mohammed Gabr Kassem, Abdullah M. Al Hossaini

  11. Zolpidem Tartrate
    Nagwa H. Foda, Shaimaa M. Badr-Eldin

  12. Validation of Analytical Methods – Update 2011
    Gunawan Indrayanto

Description

Volumes in this widely revered series present comprehensive reviews of drug substances and additional materials, with critical review chapters that summarize information related to the characterization of drug substances and excipients. This organizational structure meets the needs of the pharmaceutical community and allows for the development of a timely vehicle for publishing review materials on this topic.

The scope of the Profiles series encompasses review articles and database compilations that fall within one of the following six broad categories: Physical profiles of drug substances and excipients; Analytical profiles of drug substances and excipients; Drug metabolism and pharmacokinetic profiles of drug substances and excipients; Methodology related to the characterization of drug substances and excipients; Methods of chemical synthesis; and Reviews of the uses and applications for individual drug substances, classes of drug substances, or excipients.

Key Features

  • Contributions from leading authorities
  • Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field

Readership

Medicinal, pharmaceutical, and analytical chemists; pharmacologists

About the Editors

Harry Brittain Editor

Dr. Brittain is presently the Institute Director of the Center for Pharmaceutical Physics, a research and consulting institute he established in 1999 for the study of substances having pharmaceutical interest. His research interest include all areas of pharmaceutical physics and physical pharmacy, including preformulation, formulation design, product characterization, polymorphism, solvatomorphism, and cocrystals of drug substances. Formerly, Dr. Brittain was Vice President for Pharmaceutical Development of Discovery Laboratories, Inc., he served as Director of Pharmaceutical Development at Ohmeda, Inc., and also led a variety of groups within the Analytical R&D department at Bristol-Myers Squibb. Dr. Brittain is a graduate of Queens College (B.A. in chemistry, 1970; M.A. in physical chemistry 1972), and of the City University of New York (Ph.D. in physical chemistry, 1975). He was a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Virginia, and has held full-time faculty positions at Ferrum College (Assistant Professor of Chemistry) and Seton Hall University (Associate Professor of Physical and Inorganic Chemistry). He has been Adjunct Professor of Pharmaceutics at Rutgers University, and both Adjunct Professor of Chemistry and Visiting Research Scientist at Lehigh University. Dr. Brittain has authored over 340 research publications and book chapters, and has presented over 175 invited lectures and short courses in the pharmaceutical field. He has edited the monographs Analytical Applications of Circular Dichroism, Physical Characterization of Pharmaceutical Solids, Polymorphism in Pharmaceutical Solids (first and second editions), Spectroscopy of Pharmaceutical Solids, and Preformulation in Solid Dosage Form Development. He is also the Editor-In-Chief of the book series Profiles of Drug Substances, Excipients, and Related Methodology, having edited 23 published volumes in the series that is now published annually by Elsevier. Dr. Brittain is also an Editor of Physical Pharmacy for the Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences, and is a co-author of 22 issued United States patents. During his academic tenure at Seton Hall University, in 1980 Dr. Brittain was named as one of the Teacher-Scholars of the Camille and Henry Dreyfus Foundation. Dr. Brittain was elected as a Fellow of the American Association of Pharmaceutical Sciences (AAPS) in 1991, and received the AAPS Research Achievement Award in Analysis and Pharmaceutical Quality in 1998. He is also a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry.

Affiliations and Expertise

Center for Pharmaceutical Physics, Milford, NJ, USA

