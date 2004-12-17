Profiles of Drug Substances, Excipients and Related Methodology, Volume 31
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Acetylcholine Hydrochloride (A.A. Al-Badr, H.A. El-Obeid).
1.1 Physical Profile
1.2 Analytical Profile
- Benazepril Hydrochloride Comprehensive Profile (F. Belal et al.).
- Ciprofloxacin (M.A. Al-Omar).
3.1 Physical Profile
3.2 Analytical Profile
3.3 ADME Profile
- DipyridamoleComprehensive Profile (A. Khalil et al.).
- Mefenamic Acid Analytical Profile.
- Nimodipine (M.A. Al-Omar).
6.1 Physical Profile
6.2 Analytical Profile
6.3 ADME Profile
- Particle Size Analysis (H.G. Brittain).
Description
Whilst following in the footsteps of previous volumes by presenting comprehensive reviews of drug substances and additional materials, this title also heralds a significant expansion of the scope of the series. Traditional contributions will now also be augmented by publication of critical review chapters that summarize information related to the characterization of drug substances and excipients. This change is required to better meet the needs of the pharmaceutical communtiy and to allow the development of a timely vehicle for publishing review materials on this topic.
The scope of the Profiles series will encompass review articles and database compilations that fall within one of the following six broad categories: Physical profiles of drug substances and excipients; Analytical profiles of drug substances and excipients; Drug metabolism and pharmacokinetic profiles of drug substances and excipients; Methodologoy related to the characterization of drug substances and excipients; Methods of chemical synthesis; and Reviews of the uses and applications for individual drug substances, classes of drug substances, or excipients.
Harry Brittain Editor
Dr. Brittain is presently the Institute Director of the Center for Pharmaceutical Physics, a research and consulting institute he established in 1999 for the study of substances having pharmaceutical interest. His research interest include all areas of pharmaceutical physics and physical pharmacy, including preformulation, formulation design, product characterization, polymorphism, solvatomorphism, and cocrystals of drug substances. Formerly, Dr. Brittain was Vice President for Pharmaceutical Development of Discovery Laboratories, Inc., he served as Director of Pharmaceutical Development at Ohmeda, Inc., and also led a variety of groups within the Analytical R&D department at Bristol-Myers Squibb. Dr. Brittain is a graduate of Queens College (B.A. in chemistry, 1970; M.A. in physical chemistry 1972), and of the City University of New York (Ph.D. in physical chemistry, 1975). He was a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Virginia, and has held full-time faculty positions at Ferrum College (Assistant Professor of Chemistry) and Seton Hall University (Associate Professor of Physical and Inorganic Chemistry). He has been Adjunct Professor of Pharmaceutics at Rutgers University, and both Adjunct Professor of Chemistry and Visiting Research Scientist at Lehigh University. Dr. Brittain has authored over 340 research publications and book chapters, and has presented over 175 invited lectures and short courses in the pharmaceutical field. He has edited the monographs Analytical Applications of Circular Dichroism, Physical Characterization of Pharmaceutical Solids, Polymorphism in Pharmaceutical Solids (first and second editions), Spectroscopy of Pharmaceutical Solids, and Preformulation in Solid Dosage Form Development. He is also the Editor-In-Chief of the book series Profiles of Drug Substances, Excipients, and Related Methodology, having edited 23 published volumes in the series that is now published annually by Elsevier. Dr. Brittain is also an Editor of Physical Pharmacy for the Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences, and is a co-author of 22 issued United States patents. During his academic tenure at Seton Hall University, in 1980 Dr. Brittain was named as one of the Teacher-Scholars of the Camille and Henry Dreyfus Foundation. Dr. Brittain was elected as a Fellow of the American Association of Pharmaceutical Sciences (AAPS) in 1991, and received the AAPS Research Achievement Award in Analysis and Pharmaceutical Quality in 1998. He is also a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry.
