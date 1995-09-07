Profiles in Caregiving
1st Edition
The Unexpected Career
Description
Given medical advances and greater understanding of healthful living habits, people are living longer lives. Proportionally speaking, a greater percentage of the population is elderly. Despite medical advances, there is still no cure for dementia, and as elderly individuals succumb to Alzheimer's Disease or related dementia, more and more people are having to care their elderly parents and /or siblings. Profiles in Caregiving is practical source of information for anyone who teaches caregiving, acts as a caregiver, or studies caregiving.
This book discusses recent research on stress factors associated with caregiving, and what factors impact on successful versus non-successful adaptation to the care-giving role. This is an expanding field in gerontology, and is also of interest to personality and social psychologists studying stress and interpersonal relations. Although there are many books on the cause and treatment of dementia, there has been a book that provides a research investigation into the factors associated with effective caregiving to dementia patients.
Key Features
- Conceptualizes caregiving as a multistage career whose impact on the caregiver continues to be felt after in-home care has ceased
- Based upon a longitudinal survey of a demographically diverse sample of principal caregivers over a three-year period
- Identifies caregivers who are most at-risk for adverse adaptation to the role
- Describes preventative and clinical intervention strategies
- Identifies post-care risk and issues
- Identifies antecedents to successful adaptation
- State of the art analytic techniques
- Graphic presentation of empirical findings
- Renowned multidisciplinary research team
Readership
Gerontological researchers, mental health practitioners, research professionals in clinical and counseling psychology, and individuals who currently, or expect to, care for someone with dementia
Table of Contents
Setting the Stage:
Introduction.
The Aging of the Population and the Need for Family Care.
The Late-Life Dementias.
The Epidemiology of Late-Life Dementia.
Precursory Commentary.
Caregiving Careers and Stress Processes:
Caregiving as a Career.
Stages and Transitions in Caregiving Careers.
Alternative Career Paths for Caregiving.
Caregiving and the Stress Process.
The Synergistic Convergence of Caregiving Careers and the Stress Process.
An Empirical Inquiry into Caregiving:
Origins of the theoretical Framework and Methods.
Caregivers and Their Impaired Relatives.
Measurement Strategy.
Data Analysis Strategies.
Summary.
The Organization of Stressors in the Lives of Caregivers:
The Onset of Caregiving.
The Primary Stressors of Caregiving.
The Creation of Secondary Stressors.
Extrinsic Stressors.
The Social Context of Caregiving.
Summary.
Discussion.
The Natural History of Care-Related Stress:
The Course of Primary Stressors over Time.
The Course of Secondary Stressors over Time.
Individual Patterns of Stability and Change.
Summary.
Discussion.
Stress Proliferation:
Structural and Interpersonal Foundations of Stress Proliferation.
roliferation over the Short-Term.
Proliferation over the Long-Term.
Summary.
Discussion.
The Containment of Care-Related Stressors:
Psychosocial Resources: Social Support and Mastery.
Resources and Their Naturalistic Interventions.
Resources as Stress Mediators and Moderators.
The Independent Effects of Psychosocial Resources.
The Long-Term Impact of Psychosocial Resources.
Summary.
Discussion.
The Transition to Institutional Care:
The Average Course of In-Home Care.
The Timing of Institutionalization.
Catalysts for Institutionalization.
The Family Context of Institutionalization.
Institutionalization as a Stressor.
Summary.
Discussion.
Adaptation Following Institutionalization:
Continuity and Change in the Caregiver Role.
The Impact of Institutionalization.
Caregivers' Adaptation to Placement.
Long-Term Institutionalized Caregiving.
Summary.
Discussion.
The Timing and Settings of Patient Death:
Patterns of Mortality Among Care Recipients.
Health Status and Mortality.
The Impact of Institutionalization.
Summary.
Discussion.
Bereavement:
Continuities and Discontinuities in the Stress Process along the Caregiving Career.
The Immediate Impact of the Death of the Dementia Patient
Death and Grief.
The Long-Term Impact of the Death of the Dementia Patient.
Summary.
Discussion.
Clinical Interventions and Caregiving Careers:
Intervention Strategies across the Caregiving Career.
Clinical Intervention and the Stress Process.
Basic Premises.
The Need for Early Intervention: Role Acquisition.
Interventions for the Long Haul: Rose Enactment.
Adjustments During Bereavement: Rose Disengagement.
Types of Clinical Approaches.
Concluding Comments.
Implications for Public Policy and Society:
The Policy Conundrum: Addressing Diverging Interests.
Directions for Public Policy and Caregiving.
Ethics and Public Policy.
Concluding Comments.
A Review and Overview of Caregiving Careers:
The Caregiving Career.
The Care-Related Stress Process:
In Retrospect.
Closing Commentary.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 385
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1995
- Published:
- 7th September 1995
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080539836
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780120595402
About the Author
Carol Aneshensel
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Public Health, University of California, Los Angeles, California, U.S.A.
Leonard Pearlin
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, San Francisco and University of Maryland, College Park, U.S.A.
Joseph Mullan
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, San Francisco, U.S.A.
Steven Zarit
Affiliations and Expertise
Pennsylvania State University, University Park, U.S.A.
Carol Whitlatch
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, San Francisco, and The Benjamin Rose Institute, Cleveland, Ohio, U.S.A.
Reviews
"This unique book sensitizes as well as informs; its special merit is its artful interspersion of poignant commentary and quotations from individual caregivers, giving personalized meaning and humanistic vitality that can bring tears as it speaks to the heart of the reader. Suitable figures, tables, and photographs. Academic scholarship at its best. Important reading for teachers, administrations, researchers, and clinicians in geriatrics, and an imperative acquisition for libraries servings the needs of such users." --CHOICE
"A study tracing the experience of husbands, wives, daughters, and sons caring for family members with Alzheimers disease . Discusses both common stress factors and the way stress affects the caregivers physical and emotional well-being. The personal stories of four caregivers are woven throughout." --SCI TECH BOOKNEWS
"The authors of this monograph are among the foremost researchers and theorists in health psychology and gerontology, and they have produced a volume that is arguably the most comprehensive view to date of the experience of caring for a family member with Alzheimer's disease (AD).... Profiles in Caregiving could well become an indispensable reference not only for researchers and policymakers but also for professionals whose aim is to ease the burden borne by AD caregivers." --Gail M. Williamson in CONTEMPORARY PSYCHOLOGY
"Profiles in Caregiving is a rich path-breaking book, one that seeks to address research, clinical, educational, and family audiences at one turn. Working through the detailed findings will provide many rich possibilities for clinical insights into caregiving issues in general... Profiles in Caregiving is most useful as a model for researchers on the integration of theory and empirical survey research in a longitudinal context, but also points up the fragmented nature of much of our sophisticated empirical analyses." --Baila Miller, Case Western Reserve University, INTERDISCIPLINARY JOURNAL OF APPLIED FAMILY STUDIES.