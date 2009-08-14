Professional Penetration Testing
1st Edition
Volume 1: Creating and Learning in a Hacking Lab
Description
Professional Penetration Testing: Creating and Operating a Formal Hacking Lab examines all aspects of professional penetration testing, from project management to team building, metrics, risk management, training, reporting, information gathering, vulnerability identification, vulnerability exploitation, privilege escalation, and test-data archival methods. It also discusses how to maintain access and cover one's tracks. It includes two video courses to teach readers fundamental and intermediate information-system penetration testing techniques, and to explain how to create and operate a formal hacking lab.
The book is divided into three parts. Part 1 focuses on the professionals who are members of a penetration test team, the skills required to be an effective team member, and the ways to create a PenTest lab. Part 2 looks at the activities involved in a penetration test and how to run a PenTest to improve the overall security posture of the client. Part 3 discusses the creation of a final report for the client, cleaning up the lab for the next penetration test, and identifying the training needs of penetration-test team members. This book will benefit both experienced and novice penetration test practitioners.
Key Features
-
Find out how to turn hacking and pen testing skills into a professional career
-
Understand how to conduct controlled attacks on a network through real-world examples of vulnerable and exploitable servers
-
Master project management skills necessary for running a formal penetration test and setting up a professional ethical hacking business
-
Discover metrics and reporting methodologies that provide experience crucial to a professional penetration tester
Readership
Penetration testers, IT security consultants and practitioners
Table of Contents
Acknowledgments
Foreword
Part 1 Setting Up
Chapter 1 Introduction
Introduction
About the Book
About the DVD
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Reference
Chapter 2 Ethics and Hacking
Introduction
Why Stay Ethical?
Ethical Standards
Computer Crime Laws
Getting Permission to Hack
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Expand Your Skills
References
Chapter 3 Hacking as a Career
Introduction
Career Paths
Certifications
Associations and Organizations
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Expand Your Skills
References
Chapter 4 Setting Up Your Lab
Introduction
Personal Lab
Corporate Lab
Protecting Penetration Test Data
Additional Network Hardware
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Expand Your Skills
Reference
Chapter 5 Creating and Using PenTest Targets in Your Lab
Introduction
Turn-Key Scenarios versus Real-World Targets
Turn-Key Scenarios
Using Exploitable Targets
Analyzing Malware – Viruses and Worms
Other Target Ideas
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Expand Your Skills
References
Chapter 6 Methodologies
Introduction
Project Management Body of Knowledge
Information System Security Assessment Framework
Open Source Security Testing Methodology Manual
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Expand Your Skills
References
Chapter 7 PenTest Metrics
Introduction
Quantitative, Qualitative, and Mixed Methods
Current Methodologies
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
References
Chapter 8 Management of a PenTest
Introduction
Project Team Members
Project Management
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Expand Your Skills
References
Part 2 Running a Pentest
Chapter 9 Information Gathering
Introduction
Passive Information Gathering
Active Information Gathering
Project Management
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Expand Your Skills
References
Chapter 10 Vulnerability Identification
Introduction
Port Scanning
System Identification
Services Identification
Vulnerability Identification
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Expand Your Skills
Reference
Chapter 11 Vulnerability Verification
Introduction
Exploit Codes – Finding and Running
Exploit Codes – Creating Your Own
Web Hacking
Project Management
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Expand Your Skills
References
Chapter 12 Compromising a System and Privilege Escalation
Introduction
System Enumeration
Network Packet Sniffing
Social Engineering
Wireless Attacks
Project Management
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Expand Your Skills
References
Chapter 13 Maintaining Access
Introduction
Shells and Reverse Shells
Encrypted Tunnels
Other Encryption and Tunnel Methods
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Expand Your Skills
Reference
Chapter 14 Covering Your Tracks
Introduction
Manipulating Log Data
Hiding Files
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Expand Your Skills
Reference
Part 3 Wrapping Everything UP
Chapter 15 Reporting Results
Introduction
What Should You Report?
Initial Report
Final Report
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Expand Your Skills
References
Chapter 16 Archiving Data
Introduction
Should You Keep Data?
Securing Documentation
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Reference
Chapter 17 Cleaning Up Your Lab
Introduction
Archiving Lab Data
Creating and Using System Images
Creating a “Clean Shop”
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Reference
Chapter 18 Planning for Your Next PenTest
Introduction
Risk Management Register
Knowledge Database
After-Action Review
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Expand Your Skills
Reference
Appendix A: Acronyms
Appendix B: Definitions
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 528
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Syngress 2009
- Published:
- 14th August 2009
- Imprint:
- Syngress
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080960944
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781597494250
About the Author
Thomas Wilhelm
Thomas Wilhelm has been involved in Information Security since 1990, where he served in the U.S. Army for 8 years as a Signals Intelligence Analyst / Russian Linguist / Cryptanalyst. A speaker at security conferences across the United States, including DefCon, HOPE, and CSI, he has been employed by Fortune 100 companies to conduct risk assessments, participate and lead in external and internal penetration testing efforts, and manage Information Systems Security projects.Thomas is also an Information Technology Doctoral student who holds Masters degrees in both Computer Science and Management. Additionally, he dedicates some of his time as an Associate Professor at Colorado Technical University and has contributed to multiple publications, including both magazines and books. Thomas currently performs security training courses for both civilian and government personnel through Heorot.net, and maintains the following security certifications: ISSMP, CISSP, SCSECA, and SCNA.
Affiliations and Expertise
ISSMP, CISSP, SCSECA, and SCNA, Associate Professor at Colorado Technical University
Thomas Wilhelm
Thomas Wilhelm has been involved in Information Security since 1990, where he served in the U.S. Army for 8 years as a Signals Intelligence Analyst / Russian Linguist / Cryptanalyst. A speaker at security conferences across the United States, including DefCon, HOPE, and CSI, he has been employed by Fortune 100 companies to conduct risk assessments, participate and lead in external and internal penetration testing efforts, and manage Information Systems Security projects.Thomas is also an Information Technology Doctoral student who holds Masters degrees in both Computer Science and Management. Additionally, he dedicates some of his time as an Associate Professor at Colorado Technical University and has contributed to multiple publications, including both magazines and books. Thomas currently performs security training courses for both civilian and government personnel through Heorot.net, and maintains the following security certifications: ISSMP, CISSP, SCSECA, and SCNA.
Affiliations and Expertise
ISSMP, CISSP, SCSECA, and SCNA, Associate Professor at Colorado Technical University
Reviews
"Wilhelm has created the ultimate handbook for becoming a pen tester. This is going to help launch many a career." - Richard Stiennon, Chief Research Analyst, IT-Harvest
"Professional Penetration Testing covers everything from ethical concerns, to advance concepts, to setting up your own custom laboratory. It is the most comprehensive and authoritative guide at penetration testing that I have seen. Tom Wilhelm is a true expert in the field who not only is in the trenches on a daily basis, but also takes the time to instruct others on the ways and means of pen testing." –Frank Thornton, Owner, Blackthorn Systems