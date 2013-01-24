Professional Nursing
7th Edition
Concepts & Challenges
Authors: Beth Black
eBook ISBN: 9781455702718
eBook ISBN: 9780323266291
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 24th January 2013
Page Count: 400
Description
Now in full-color, this best-selling, easy-to-read text introduces you to the issues and trends you're likely to encounter in any nursing practice setting. Each stand-alone chapter explores a specific topic and gives insightful discussions of issues such as the health care delivery system, professionalization in nursing, standards and scope of practice, socialization and nursing theories surrounding the profession, and political action facing nurses.
Key Features
- Case studies help you empathize with real patients.
- Critical thinking questions and challenges enable you to apply chapter-relevant information to scenarios and envision a personal philosophy of nursing.
- Evidence-based Practice boxes offer insight and highlight research that affects patient care.
- News Notes tie information from the text to real-life nursing situations.
- Cultural Consideration Challenges help you develop cultural sensitivity and familiarize you with cultural influences.
- Interview boxes explore the issues of culture and faith from the perspectives of practicing nurses.
Table of Contents
- Nursing Today: A Time of Transformation
- The History and Social Context of Nursing
- Nursing’s Pathway to Professionalism
- Legal Aspects of Nursing
- Ethics: Basic Concepts for Nursing Practice
- Becoming a Nurse: Defining Nursing and Socialization Into Professional Practice
- The Education of Nurses: On the Leading Edge of Transformation
- Critical Thinking, the Nursing Process, and Clinical Judgment
- Communication and Collaboration in Nursing
- Illness, Culture, and Caring: Impact on Patients, Families, and Nurses
- The Science of Nursing and Evidence-Based Practice
- Conceptual and Philosophical Bases of Nursing
- Nursing Theory: The Basis for Professional Nursing
- Health Care in the United States
- Political Activism In Nursing: Communities, Organizations, Government
- Nursing’s Challenge: The Call for Transformation
Details
No. of pages:
400
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2014
Published:
24th January 2013
Imprint:
Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455702718
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323266291
About the Author
Beth Black
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill School of Nursing, Chapel Hill, NC
