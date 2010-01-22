Professional Nursing - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9781437707199, 9781437707175

Professional Nursing

6th Edition

Concepts & Challenges

Authors: Beth Black Kay Chitty
eBook ISBN: 9781437707175
eBook ISBN: 9781455754472
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 22nd January 2010
Page Count: 464
Description

This easy-to-read text introduces you to the issues and trends you're likely to encounter in any nursing practice setting. Each stand-alone chapter introduces and explores a specific topic and gives insightful discussions of issues such as the health care delivery system, professionalization in nursing, standards and scope of practice, socialization and nursing theories surrounding the profession, and political action facing nurses.

Key Features

  • Evidence-based Practice boxes offer insight and highlight research that affects patient care.

  • Case studies allow you to put information from the text into practice.

  • Critical thinking questions and challenges guide you to apply chapter-relevant information to scenarios and envision a personal philosophy of nursing.

  • Interviews with practicing nurses focus your attention on pertinent information throughout the text.

  • Cultural Consideration Challenges help you develop cultural sensitivity and familiarize you with cultural influences.

  • News Notes tie information from the text to real-life nursing situations

  • Historical notes emphasize chapter content by providing interesting side notes about the changes in nursing practice.

Table of Contents

1. Nursing Today

2. The History and Social Context of Nursing

3. The Professionalization of Nursing

4. Legal Aspects of Nursing

5. Ethics: Basic Concepts for Nursing Practice

6. Becoming a Nurse: Defining Nursing and Socialization into Professional Practice

7. Educational Patterns in Nursing

8. Critical Thinking, the Nursing Process, and the Development of Clinical Judgment

9. Communication and Collaboration in Nursing

10. Illness, Culture, and Caring: Impact on Patients, Families, and Nurses

11. The Science of Nursing and Evidence-Based Practice

12. Conceptual and Philosophical Bases of Nursing

13. The Theoretical Basis for Professional Nursing

14. Nursing and Health Care Delivery: System, Roles, and Finance

15. Politics and Policy: Nursing’s Role in Shaping Health Care

16. Nursing’s Future Challenges

About the Author

Beth Black

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill School of Nursing, Chapel Hill, NC

Kay Chitty

Affiliations and Expertise

Adjunct Faculty, College of Nursing, Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, SC

