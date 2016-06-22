Appropriate for use in early courses in baccalaureate curricula; in RN-to-BSN and RN-to-MSN courses; and as a resource for practicing nurses and graduate students, Professional Nursing: Concepts & Challenges, 8th Edition equips students and new nurses to positively impact their careers and the nursing profession. This leading text details what it means to be a professional nurse — the history, values and standards, and commitment to life-long learning. This edition features new information on QSEN, Electronic Health Record information, the effect of social media in nursing, and updated information on the Affordable Care Act. Valuable learning aids throughout every chapter include: case studies, cultural challenges, evidence-based practice, critical thinking, interviews, professional profiles, historical notes, nursing research, concepts & challenges, and ideas for further exploration. This edition discusses the current state of the nursing profession, standards and scope of practice, transition into professional practice, health care delivery systems, and future challenges for the nursing profession.