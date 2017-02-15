Professional Nursing and Midwifery Practice [Custom Edition for Monash University] - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780729554800

Professional Nursing and Midwifery Practice [Custom Edition for Monash University]

1st Edition

Paperback ISBN: 9780729554800
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 15th February 2017
Description

This custom book was compiled by the School of Nursing and Midwifery at Monash University for undergraduate nursing students undertaking NUR1110, NUR1111 and NUR1113.

It includes handpicked content from the following bestselling nursing titles:

  • Communication: Core Interpersonal Skills for Health Professionals, 3rd Edition
  • Psychology for Health Professionals, 2nd Edition
  • Patient and Person: Interpersonal Skills in Nursing, 5th Edition
  • The Clinical Placement: An essential guide for nursing students, 3rd Edition
  • Potter and Perry's Fundamentals of Nursing - ANZ, 5th Edition
  • Contexts of Nursing: An Introduction, 4th Edition
  • Introduction to Public Health, 3rd Edition  
  • Essentials of Law for Health Professionals, 4th Edition

Table of Contents

Part 1: Communication and scholarship in nursing and midwifery
Part 2: Global health and cultural competence in nursing and midwifery

Part 3: Law, ethics and an introduction to leadership in nursing and midwifery

Details

