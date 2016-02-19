Professional Communications in Eye Care
1st Edition
Description
A must-have reference to develop effective communication skills to optimize the delivery of clinical care. Specific strategies for interaction are discussed and illustrated in clinical case studies.
Table of Contents
How to Use This Book; Introduction: Bridging the Art and Science of Clinical Care; COMMUNICATION SKILLS; Models of Effective Communication; The Patient-Oriented Interview; Good Listening and Responding Skills; Nonverbal Communication Skills; Delivering Bad News: Supportive Communication; Building Doctor-Patient Rapport; Building Patient Compliance; Patient Education: The Doctor as Teacher; Good Recordkeeping; Interdisciplinary Interactions and Communications; Doctor-Staff Communications; APPLYING COMMUNICATION TECHNIQUES IN THE CLINIC; Understanding the Patient's Experience; Optimizing Communication with Specific Patient Groups; Handling Difficult Patient Encounters; Communicating with Psychiatric Patients; Communicating with Pediatric Patients; Communicating with Patients from Special Populations; EXAMINATION OBSERVATIONS; CLINICAL INTERVIEWING: Basic Questions for Primary Care Optometric Interview; Follow-Up Questions on Symptoms; Contact Lens Interview; Vision Therapy Interview; Low Vision Interview; Pediatric Interview; General Medical Interview; INTERVIEW QUESTIONS FOR POTENTIAL OFFICE STAFF MEMBERS
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1993
- Published:
- 27th December 1993
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750693066
About the Author
Ellen Ettinger
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, State University of New York, State College of Optometry, New York