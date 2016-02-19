Professional Communications in Eye Care - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750693066

Professional Communications in Eye Care

1st Edition

Authors: Ellen Ettinger
Paperback ISBN: 9780750693066
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 27th December 1993
Description

A must-have reference to develop effective communication skills to optimize the delivery of clinical care. Specific strategies for interaction are discussed and illustrated in clinical case studies.

Table of Contents

How to Use This Book; Introduction: Bridging the Art and Science of Clinical Care; COMMUNICATION SKILLS; Models of Effective Communication; The Patient-Oriented Interview; Good Listening and Responding Skills; Nonverbal Communication Skills; Delivering Bad News: Supportive Communication; Building Doctor-Patient Rapport; Building Patient Compliance; Patient Education: The Doctor as Teacher; Good Recordkeeping; Interdisciplinary Interactions and Communications; Doctor-Staff Communications; APPLYING COMMUNICATION TECHNIQUES IN THE CLINIC; Understanding the Patient's Experience; Optimizing Communication with Specific Patient Groups; Handling Difficult Patient Encounters; Communicating with Psychiatric Patients; Communicating with Pediatric Patients; Communicating with Patients from Special Populations; EXAMINATION OBSERVATIONS; CLINICAL INTERVIEWING: Basic Questions for Primary Care Optometric Interview; Follow-Up Questions on Symptoms; Contact Lens Interview; Vision Therapy Interview; Low Vision Interview; Pediatric Interview; General Medical Interview; INTERVIEW QUESTIONS FOR POTENTIAL OFFICE STAFF MEMBERS

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1993
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
Paperback ISBN:
9780750693066

About the Author

Ellen Ettinger

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, State University of New York, State College of Optometry, New York

