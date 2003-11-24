Professional and Ethical Issues in Nursing

The chapters examine statements from the UK's NMC code and explore the concepts and problems that relate to it. A variety of philosophical and professional behavior are presented to enable UK nurses, nursing students, midwives and health visitors to develop a greater autonomy in their day-to-day decision making and to help them make reasoned judgements. New content includes the UK's NMC code for practice document, the National Board guidance re core skills and competencies for newly qualified nurses, guidelines for mental health and learning disabilities nursing, guidelines for records and record-keeping, midwives' rules and code of practice, practitioner-client relationships and prevention of abuse, nursing in secure environments, new guidelines for the administration of medicines.