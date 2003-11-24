Professional and Ethical Issues in Nursing - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780702026850, 9780702037436

Professional and Ethical Issues in Nursing

3rd Edition

Authors: Philip Burnard Christine Chapman
eBook ISBN: 9780702037436
Imprint: Bailièrre Tindall
Published Date: 24th November 2003
Page Count: 160
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The chapters examine statements from the UK's NMC code and explore the concepts and problems that relate to it. A variety of philosophical and professional behavior are presented to enable UK nurses, nursing students, midwives and health visitors to develop a greater autonomy in their day-to-day decision making and to help them make reasoned judgements. New content includes the UK's NMC code for practice document, the National Board guidance re core skills and competencies for newly qualified nurses, guidelines for mental health and learning disabilities nursing, guidelines for records and record-keeping, midwives' rules and code of practice, practitioner-client relationships and prevention of abuse, nursing in secure environments, new guidelines for the administration of medicines.

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction. 2. Respect. 3. Consent. 4. Working Together. 5. Confidentiality. 6. Maintaining Competence. 7. Trustworthiness. 8. Patient Safety. 9. Conclusion. Appendix 1. NMC Code of Professional Conduct. Appendix 2. Cultural Variations. Recommended Further Reading. Index.

Details

No. of pages:
160
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Bailièrre Tindall 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Bailièrre Tindall
eBook ISBN:
9780702037436

About the Author

Philip Burnard

Affiliations and Expertise

Vice-Dean, School of Nursing Studies, University of Wales College of Medicine, UK; Visiting Professor, Royal Thai Army Nursing College, Bangkok, Thailand;

Christine Chapman

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Director of Nursing Studies, Welsh National School of Medicine, Cardiff

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.