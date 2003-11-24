Professional and Ethical Issues in Nursing
3rd Edition
Description
The chapters examine statements from the UK's NMC code and explore the concepts and problems that relate to it. A variety of philosophical and professional behavior are presented to enable UK nurses, nursing students, midwives and health visitors to develop a greater autonomy in their day-to-day decision making and to help them make reasoned judgements. New content includes the UK's NMC code for practice document, the National Board guidance re core skills and competencies for newly qualified nurses, guidelines for mental health and learning disabilities nursing, guidelines for records and record-keeping, midwives' rules and code of practice, practitioner-client relationships and prevention of abuse, nursing in secure environments, new guidelines for the administration of medicines.
Table of Contents
- Introduction. 2. Respect. 3. Consent. 4. Working Together. 5. Confidentiality. 6. Maintaining Competence. 7. Trustworthiness. 8. Patient Safety. 9. Conclusion. Appendix 1. NMC Code of Professional Conduct. Appendix 2. Cultural Variations. Recommended Further Reading. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 160
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Bailièrre Tindall 2004
- Published:
- 24th November 2003
- Imprint:
- Bailièrre Tindall
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702037436
About the Author
Philip Burnard
Affiliations and Expertise
Vice-Dean, School of Nursing Studies, University of Wales College of Medicine, UK; Visiting Professor, Royal Thai Army Nursing College, Bangkok, Thailand;
Christine Chapman
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Director of Nursing Studies, Welsh National School of Medicine, Cardiff