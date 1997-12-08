Productive Objects
1st Edition
An Applied Software Project Management Framework
The increasing popularity of object-oriented programming languages, design methods, database managers, and other technologies has challenged software development project managers with a new set of rules. Project managers need to reexamine their standard methods for planning and controlling projects to adapt to the new rules for development. This book combines the perspectives of project management and systems theory to provide a unique look at managing object-oriented projects. Software engineers and project managers working with object technology will obtain essential tools for managing any software project and will learn how to apply those tools specifically to managing object-oriented software projects.
This guidebook provides an integrated, cohesive system of project management that aligns directly with the technology it manages. Organized into self-contained sections, this book permits you to access the project management objects you need. In addition, it provides examples of what to do and what not to do using real-life examples from the author's experience.
- Provides the methods necessary to productively manage object-oriented software development
- Contains real-world examples that illustrate how all of the different objects work
- Consists of self-contained sections that can be referred to when the reader needs information regarding a specific aspect of project management
Table of Contents
Preface
Object-Oriented Software Development Comparing to Other Models How to Use the Book
Part One: Systems and Projects
Chapter 1: A General Systems Approach Systems, Projects, and Value Object Systems The System and Kaizen The Improvement Plan The System Model Readings Questions to Think About
Chapter 2: Reusable System The Reusable System The Reuse Repository The Versioned System Readings Questions to Think About
Chapter 3: The Project and Its Environment The Project The Project Deliverables and System Earned Value The Project Stakeholder The Project Repository Readings Questions to Think About
Part Two: Process
Chapter 4: Process and Process Modeling The Task The Process and Task Models The Milestone Readings Questions to Think About
Chapter 5: The Work-Flow Model Transaction Work-Flow Model Ad Hoc Work-Flow Model Administrative Work-Flow Model Readings Questions to Think About
Part Three: Plan And Scope
Chapter 6: The Project Document The Document The Formal Project Document The Document Template Questions to Think About
Chapter 7: The Project Plan The Plan The Project Plan Readings Questions to Think About
Chapter 8: Statement of Work The Statement of Work The Work Breakdown Structure Readings Questions to Think About
Chapter 9: Quality Management The Quality Management Plan The Quality Assurance Process Model and Process The Test Plan The Quality Environment Readings Questions to Think About
Part Four: Schedule
Chapter 10: Project Scheduling The Project Schedule The Time Chart The Dependency Chart Readings Questions to Think About
Chapter 11: The Schedule Task and Dependency The Schedule Task Duration The Dependency Readings Questions to Think About
Part Five: Risk
Chapter 12: Risk The Risk OO Development Risks Readings Questions to Think About
Chapter 13: Risk Quantification What Are the Risks? Risk Tolerance Quantification Readings Questions to Think About
Chapter 14: Risk Management The Risk Management Plan The Risk Management Method Readings Questions to Think About
Part Six: Software Development
Chapter 15: Software The Object The Storage Organization The Cluster The Software System The Product Document Readings Questions to Think About
Chapter 16: Developing Object-Oriented Software The Development Process Model Hacking The Waterfall The Spiral The Fountain Recursive-Parallel Genetic Readings Questions to Think About
Chapter 17: Development Documentation The Development Document The Requirements Document The Functional Specification The Design Document Readings Questions to Think About
Chapter 18: Development Environment The Development Environment The Product Repository Questions to Think About
Part Seven: Tools
Chapter 19: Work Calendar The Work Calendar The Shift Questions to Think About
Chapter 20: Repository The Repository Schema Questions to Think About
Chapter 21: Development Tool The Development Tool Design Patterns Readings Questions to Think About
Chapter 22: Information System and Modeling Tool The Information System The Project Management System The Product Management System System Modeling Tool Readings Questions to Think About
Part Eight: Change
Chapter 23: Change Management Plan The Change Management Plan The Configuration Management Plan Readings Questions to Think About
Chapter 24: Change Management The Change Management Process The Change Management Process Model The Change Request The Change Management System The Change Report Readings Questions to Think About
Chapter 25: Configuration Management The Configuration Management Process Model The Configuration Management System Readings Questions to Think About
Chapter 26: Baseline The Baseline The Document Baseline The Cluster Baseline The Product Baseline The Performance Evaluation Baseline The Contract Baseline Readings Questions to Think About
Part Nine: Procurement
Chapter 27: Procurement The Procurement Process The Procurement Process Model The Request for Proposal The Proposal The Assessment Criterion The Contract The Procurement Management Plan Readings Questions to Think About
Chapter 28: Contract Administration The Contract Administration Process The Contract Administration Process Model The Contract Administration System The Contract Report Readings Questions to Think About
Part Ten: Organization
Chapter 29: Organization The Organization The Functional Organization The Projectized Organization The Matrix Organization The Organization Chart Readings Questions to Think About
Chapter 30: Work Group and the Team The Work Group The Team Readings Questions to Think About
Chapter 31: Management Culture The Cultural Patterns Successful Pattern Matching Readings Questions to Think About
Chapter 32: Policy The Policy The Design Standard The Coding Standard Readings Questions to Think About
Chapter 33: Organizational Environment The External Standard Readings Questions to Think About
Part Eleven: Resources
Chapter 34: Resource The Resource The Contractor The Skill The Skills Matrix The Role The Training Course Readings Questions to Think About
Chapter 35: Resource Assignment The Assignment The Staffing Plan The Responsibility Matrix The Effort Estimate Readings Questions to Think About
Part Twelve: Cost
Chapter 36: The Chart of Accounts Readings Questions to Think About
Chapter 37: The Budget The Cost Estimate The Cost Estimation Tool The Cost Budget The Spending Budget Readings Questions to Think About
Chapter 38: Cost Management The Cost Management Plan The Cost Management System Readings Questions to Think About
Part Thirteen: Communication
Chapter 39: Communication Process The Communication Process The Communication Process Model The Communications Management Plan Readings Questions to Think About
Chapter 40: The Personal Interaction Readings Questions to Think About
Chapter 41: Meeting The Meeting The Joint Review The Communication Meeting Readings Questions to Think About
Chapter 42: Progress Report The Progress Report The Timesheet Readings Questions to Think About
Chapter 43: Communication Tool The Communication Tool The Online Repository Readings Questions to Think About
Bibliography Index
Robert Muller
Robert Muller is a Partner and Founder of Poesys Associates, and a project management consultant specializing in object-oriented, rapid application development, and client/server technology. Previously, he was Product Development Manager and Technical Documentation Manager for Blyth Software, Inc. and Manager of Client/Server Technology at Symantec’s TimeLine division. He is the author of The Oracle Developer/2000 Handbook, has taught a Developer/2000 course and C++ courses for UC Extension, and is co-author of Object-Oriented Software Testing: A Hierarchical Approach.