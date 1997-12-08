Productive Objects

Preface

Object-Oriented Software Development Comparing to Other Models How to Use the Book

Part One: Systems and Projects

Chapter 1: A General Systems Approach Systems, Projects, and Value Object Systems The System and Kaizen The Improvement Plan The System Model Readings Questions to Think About

Chapter 2: Reusable System The Reusable System The Reuse Repository The Versioned System Readings Questions to Think About

Chapter 3: The Project and Its Environment The Project The Project Deliverables and System Earned Value The Project Stakeholder The Project Repository Readings Questions to Think About

Part Two: Process

Chapter 4: Process and Process Modeling The Task The Process and Task Models The Milestone Readings Questions to Think About

Chapter 5: The Work-Flow Model Transaction Work-Flow Model Ad Hoc Work-Flow Model Administrative Work-Flow Model Readings Questions to Think About

Part Three: Plan And Scope

Chapter 6: The Project Document The Document The Formal Project Document The Document Template Questions to Think About

Chapter 7: The Project Plan The Plan The Project Plan Readings Questions to Think About

Chapter 8: Statement of Work The Statement of Work The Work Breakdown Structure Readings Questions to Think About

Chapter 9: Quality Management The Quality Management Plan The Quality Assurance Process Model and Process The Test Plan The Quality Environment Readings Questions to Think About

Part Four: Schedule

Chapter 10: Project Scheduling The Project Schedule The Time Chart The Dependency Chart Readings Questions to Think About

Chapter 11: The Schedule Task and Dependency The Schedule Task Duration The Dependency Readings Questions to Think About

Part Five: Risk

Chapter 12: Risk The Risk OO Development Risks Readings Questions to Think About

Chapter 13: Risk Quantification What Are the Risks? Risk Tolerance Quantification Readings Questions to Think About

Chapter 14: Risk Management The Risk Management Plan The Risk Management Method Readings Questions to Think About

Part Six: Software Development

Chapter 15: Software The Object The Storage Organization The Cluster The Software System The Product Document Readings Questions to Think About

Chapter 16: Developing Object-Oriented Software The Development Process Model Hacking The Waterfall The Spiral The Fountain Recursive-Parallel Genetic Readings Questions to Think About

Chapter 17: Development Documentation The Development Document The Requirements Document The Functional Specification The Design Document Readings Questions to Think About

Chapter 18: Development Environment The Development Environment The Product Repository Questions to Think About

Part Seven: Tools

Chapter 19: Work Calendar The Work Calendar The Shift Questions to Think About

Chapter 20: Repository The Repository Schema Questions to Think About

Chapter 21: Development Tool The Development Tool Design Patterns Readings Questions to Think About

Chapter 22: Information System and Modeling Tool The Information System The Project Management System The Product Management System System Modeling Tool Readings Questions to Think About

Part Eight: Change

Chapter 23: Change Management Plan The Change Management Plan The Configuration Management Plan Readings Questions to Think About

Chapter 24: Change Management The Change Management Process The Change Management Process Model The Change Request The Change Management System The Change Report Readings Questions to Think About

Chapter 25: Configuration Management The Configuration Management Process Model The Configuration Management System Readings Questions to Think About

Chapter 26: Baseline The Baseline The Document Baseline The Cluster Baseline The Product Baseline The Performance Evaluation Baseline The Contract Baseline Readings Questions to Think About

Part Nine: Procurement

Chapter 27: Procurement The Procurement Process The Procurement Process Model The Request for Proposal The Proposal The Assessment Criterion The Contract The Procurement Management Plan Readings Questions to Think About

Chapter 28: Contract Administration The Contract Administration Process The Contract Administration Process Model The Contract Administration System The Contract Report Readings Questions to Think About

Part Ten: Organization

Chapter 29: Organization The Organization The Functional Organization The Projectized Organization The Matrix Organization The Organization Chart Readings Questions to Think About

Chapter 30: Work Group and the Team The Work Group The Team Readings Questions to Think About

Chapter 31: Management Culture The Cultural Patterns Successful Pattern Matching Readings Questions to Think About

Chapter 32: Policy The Policy The Design Standard The Coding Standard Readings Questions to Think About

Chapter 33: Organizational Environment The External Standard Readings Questions to Think About

Part Eleven: Resources

Chapter 34: Resource The Resource The Contractor The Skill The Skills Matrix The Role The Training Course Readings Questions to Think About

Chapter 35: Resource Assignment The Assignment The Staffing Plan The Responsibility Matrix The Effort Estimate Readings Questions to Think About

Part Twelve: Cost

Chapter 36: The Chart of Accounts Readings Questions to Think About

Chapter 37: The Budget The Cost Estimate The Cost Estimation Tool The Cost Budget The Spending Budget Readings Questions to Think About

Chapter 38: Cost Management The Cost Management Plan The Cost Management System Readings Questions to Think About

Part Thirteen: Communication

Chapter 39: Communication Process The Communication Process The Communication Process Model The Communications Management Plan Readings Questions to Think About

Chapter 40: The Personal Interaction Readings Questions to Think About

Chapter 41: Meeting The Meeting The Joint Review The Communication Meeting Readings Questions to Think About

Chapter 42: Progress Report The Progress Report The Timesheet Readings Questions to Think About

Chapter 43: Communication Tool The Communication Tool The Online Repository Readings Questions to Think About

