Production of Top 12 Biochemicals Selected by USDOE from Renewable Resources

Dr. Anuj Chandel is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Biotechnology, Engineering School of Lorena, University of São Paulo, Brazil. He has over 19 years' experience working on process optimization and large-scale production of industrial enzymes and vaccine particles, biofuels, and membrane-based separation of fats, proteins, and viruses in industrial and academic research projects. His primary research interest is to develop sustainable processes for bioconversion of lignocellulosic biomass into renewable fuels and biochemicals by bridging the gap between research laboratories and industries. He has published 70 articles in peer-reviewed journals and 38 book chapters and has edited 10 books on various aspects of industrial biotechnology. He has worked in India, South Africa, Brazil, USA and presented the work over 40 national and international conferences and workshops.