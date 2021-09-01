Production of Top 12 Biochemicals Selected by USDOE from Renewable Resources
1st Edition
Status and Innovation
Description
Production of Top 12 Biochemicals Selected by USDOE: Current Status and Future Perspectives covers all important technological aspects of the production of biochemicals from renewable feedstock. All the important technological aspects of biomass conversion for example biomass pretreatment, enzymatic hydrolysis for cellulosic sugars production followed by the fermentation into chemicals and downstream recovery of the products is reviewed. Recent technological advancements in suitable microorganism development, bioprocess engineering for biomass conversion for cellulosic sugars production and various fermentation strategies and downstream recovery of these top 12 products is presented. Each bio-chemical selected by US Department of Energy i.e. ethanol, xylitol/sorbitol, furans (5-HMF, 2,5-FDCA,), glycerol & its derivatives, hydrocarbons) isoprene, iso-butadienes and others), lactic acid, succinic acid, 3-hydroxy propionic acid, levulinic acid and biohydrogen/biogas is included in a single book chapter. In addition to the technical aspects of these 12 biochemicals, general technological challenges dealing with lignocellulose refining, perspectives and solutions are elaborated in the book. Also, life cycle analysis, techno-economic viability, and sustainability index of biofuels/biochemicals are comprehensively reviewed in the book.
Key Features
- covers uniquely designed scientific and technical literature on USDOE top listed biochemicals production with clear images and tables in the context of biomass valorisation
- Includes the clear and simplistic illustration of technological updates on biomass processing, system biology, microbial fermentation, catalysis, regeneration and monitoring of renewable energy and chemicals production
- Presents fast and reliable source of information on techno-economic analysis, life cycle analysis, technological scouting at industrial scale
- Entails fundamental aspects, recent developments in production of renewable chemicals as building block materials for commodity chemicals production
Readership
Bioengineers, biotechnologist, (bio)chemical engineers, bio-entrepreneurs and biochemists and related Professionals/ researchers. Students of undergraduate, postgraduate courses, researchers and microbiologist
Table of Contents
1. Lignocellulose Biorefinery: Technical challenges, perspectives, and solutions
2. Algal biorefinery: Challenges and opportunities
3. Life cycle Analysis, Techno-economic viability indicators, and sustainability index of biofuels and biochemicals
4. Biodiesel production in oil biorefinery and byproducts utilization
5. System biology in lignocellulose and algal refineries
6. The realm of enzymes in biorefineries
7. Renewable fuels and chemicals in building bio-economy
8. Recent technical advancements in first, second and third generation ethanol production
9. Xylitol and sorbitol: Challenges and opportunities in biorefineries integration
10. Furans (furfural, 5-hydroxymethylfurfural, 2,5-FDCA): new range of platform chemicals from lignocellulosic biomass
11. Glycerol and its derivatives (propanediol, glycerolcarbonate, epichlorohydrin): implicit role in bioeconomy
12. Biotechnological production of hydrocarbons (isoprenes, isobutadienes and others): technical routes, challenges in production and applications
13. Green lactic acid production using low cost renewable sources and potential applications
14. Sustainable production of succinic acid and 3-hydroxy propionic acid from renewable feedstock
15. Levulinic acid: production and future applications
16. Biohydrogen and Biogas: Production, commercial status, and role in bioeconomy
About the Editors
Anuj Chandel
Dr. Anuj Chandel is a visiting researcher and professor in the Department of Biotechnology, Engineering School of Lorena, University of São Paulo, Brazil. He has over 18 years’ experience working on process optimization and large-scale production of industrial enzymes and on the production of vaccine particles, biofuels, and membrane-based separation of fats, proteins, and viruses. His primary research interest is developing sustainable processes for bioconversion of lignocellulosics into renewable fuels and biochemicals by bridging the gap between research laboratories and industries. He has published 61 articles in peer-reviewed journals and 30 book chapters and has edited 7 books on industrial biotechnology. Dr. Anuj Chandel is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Biotechnology, Engineering School of Lorena, University of São Paulo, Brazil. He has over 19 years’ experience working on process optimization and large-scale production of industrial enzymes and vaccine particles, biofuels, and membrane-based separation of fats, proteins, and viruses in industrial and academic research projects. His primary research interest is to develop sustainable processes for bioconversion of lignocellulosic biomass into renewable fuels and biochemicals by bridging the gap between research laboratories and industries. He has published 70 articles in peer-reviewed journals and 38 book chapters and has edited 10 books on various aspects of industrial biotechnology. He has worked in India, South Africa, Brazil, USA and presented the work over 40 national and international conferences and workshops.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Biotechnology, Engineering School of Lorena (EEL), University of Sao Paulo (USP), Lorena, Sao Paulo, Brazil
Fernando Segato
Fernando Segato is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Biotechnology at the Engineering School of Lorena at the University of São Paulo, Brazil. He received his Ph.D. in Molecular Biology and Genetics of Microorganisms from the Ribeirão Preto School of Medicine at the University of São Paulo. Dr. Segato has worked as a post doc at Oklahoma State University on developing designer microbes for hyper cellulases production. He has also worked as a researcher for VTT, Finland in molecular biology area. His research focuses on prospection of hydrolytic and oxidative enzymes applied in lignocellulose depolymerization, exploration of thermophilic fungal genomes, and improvement of fungal cell factories. Dr. Segato has published 38 peer reviewed papers in highly reputed journals and 4 book chapters. He has presented his work in more than 45 national and international conferences.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Biotechnology, Engineering School of Lorena (EEL), University of Sao Paulo (USP), Lorena, Sao Paulo, Brazil
