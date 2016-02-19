Production, Multi-Sectoral Growth and Planning - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444878380, 9781483297484

Production, Multi-Sectoral Growth and Planning, Volume 154

1st Edition

Essays in Memory of Leif Johansen

Editors: F.R. Førsund S. Longva M. Hoel
eBook ISBN: 9781483297484
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st January 1985
Page Count: 347
Table of Contents

Introduction. Preface. Leif Johansen's Contributions to the Theory of Production, Planning and Multisectoral Growth (R.M. Solow). An Intercountry Comparison of Cement Production: The Short-Run Production Function Approach (F.R. Førsund, L. Hjalamrsson, O. Eitrheim). Estimation of the Capacity Distribution of an Industry: The Swedish Dairy Industry 1964-1973 (J. Muysken). Properties of Production and Profit Functions Arising from the Aggregation of a Capacity Distribution of Micro Units (A. Seierstad). Fluctuations and Factor Proportions: Putty-Clay Investments Under Uncertainty (K.O. Moene). The Interplay Between Sectoral Models Based on Micro Data and Models for the National Economy (F.R. Førsund, E.S. Jansen). Extensions and Applications of the MSG-Model: A Brief Survey (L. Bergman). A Version of the MSG-Model with Putty-Clay and Vintage Technology (H. Persson). The Multi-Sectoral Growth Model MSG-4. Formal Structure and Empirical Characteristics (S. Longva, L. Lorentsen, Ø. Olsen). On the Introduction and Application of the MSG-Model in the Norwegian Planning System (P. Schreiner, K.A. Larsen). The Use of the MSG-Model in Preparing a Perspective Analysis 1980-2000'' For the Norwegian Economy (O. Bjerkholt, S. Tveitereid). Certainty Equivalence Procedures in Decision-Making under Uncertainty: An Empirical Application (I. Aslaksen, O. Bjerkholt). Author Index. Subject Index.

Description

Professor Leif Johansen's contributions to economic science are well documented in his articles and essays for economic journals, symposium volumes and Festschrifts, all of which are to be published by North-Holland. When initiating the idea of this collection, Professor Dale W. Jorgenson also suggested a memorial volume by associates and others that would include papers devoted to research topics directly inspired by Leif Johansen. In the present volume this idea is realised. Three topics are covered: production theory, multisectoral growth models and planning. The papers presented here were either under work at the time of Leif Johansen's death or prepared especially for this volume.

Details

No. of pages:
347
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1985
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9781483297484

About the Editors

