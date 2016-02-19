Production, Multi-Sectoral Growth and Planning, Volume 154
1st Edition
Essays in Memory of Leif Johansen
Table of Contents
Introduction. Preface. Leif Johansen's Contributions to the Theory of Production, Planning and Multisectoral Growth (R.M. Solow). An Intercountry Comparison of Cement Production: The Short-Run Production Function Approach (F.R. Førsund, L. Hjalamrsson, O. Eitrheim). Estimation of the Capacity Distribution of an Industry: The Swedish Dairy Industry 1964-1973 (J. Muysken). Properties of Production and Profit Functions Arising from the Aggregation of a Capacity Distribution of Micro Units (A. Seierstad). Fluctuations and Factor Proportions: Putty-Clay Investments Under Uncertainty (K.O. Moene). The Interplay Between Sectoral Models Based on Micro Data and Models for the National Economy (F.R. Førsund, E.S. Jansen). Extensions and Applications of the MSG-Model: A Brief Survey (L. Bergman). A Version of the MSG-Model with Putty-Clay and Vintage Technology (H. Persson). The Multi-Sectoral Growth Model MSG-4. Formal Structure and Empirical Characteristics (S. Longva, L. Lorentsen, Ø. Olsen). On the Introduction and Application of the MSG-Model in the Norwegian Planning System (P. Schreiner, K.A. Larsen). The Use of the MSG-Model in Preparing a Perspective Analysis 1980-2000'' For the Norwegian Economy (O. Bjerkholt, S. Tveitereid). Certainty Equivalence Procedures in Decision-Making under Uncertainty: An Empirical Application (I. Aslaksen, O. Bjerkholt). Author Index. Subject Index.
Description
Professor Leif Johansen's contributions to economic science are well documented in his articles and essays for economic journals, symposium volumes and Festschrifts, all of which are to be published by North-Holland. When initiating the idea of this collection, Professor Dale W. Jorgenson also suggested a memorial volume by associates and others that would include papers devoted to research topics directly inspired by Leif Johansen. In the present volume this idea is realised. Three topics are covered: production theory, multisectoral growth models and planning. The papers presented here were either under work at the time of Leif Johansen's death or prepared especially for this volume.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 347
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1985
- Published:
- 1st January 1985
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483297484