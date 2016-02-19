Production, Multi-Sectoral Growth and Planning, Volume 154

Introduction. Preface. Leif Johansen's Contributions to the Theory of Production, Planning and Multisectoral Growth (R.M. Solow). An Intercountry Comparison of Cement Production: The Short-Run Production Function Approach (F.R. Førsund, L. Hjalamrsson, O. Eitrheim). Estimation of the Capacity Distribution of an Industry: The Swedish Dairy Industry 1964-1973 (J. Muysken). Properties of Production and Profit Functions Arising from the Aggregation of a Capacity Distribution of Micro Units (A. Seierstad). Fluctuations and Factor Proportions: Putty-Clay Investments Under Uncertainty (K.O. Moene). The Interplay Between Sectoral Models Based on Micro Data and Models for the National Economy (F.R. Førsund, E.S. Jansen). Extensions and Applications of the MSG-Model: A Brief Survey (L. Bergman). A Version of the MSG-Model with Putty-Clay and Vintage Technology (H. Persson). The Multi-Sectoral Growth Model MSG-4. Formal Structure and Empirical Characteristics (S. Longva, L. Lorentsen, Ø. Olsen). On the Introduction and Application of the MSG-Model in the Norwegian Planning System (P. Schreiner, K.A. Larsen). The Use of the MSG-Model in Preparing a Perspective Analysis 1980-2000'' For the Norwegian Economy (O. Bjerkholt, S. Tveitereid). Certainty Equivalence Procedures in Decision-Making under Uncertainty: An Empirical Application (I. Aslaksen, O. Bjerkholt). Author Index. Subject Index.