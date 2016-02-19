Production Gas Carburising
1st Edition
The Pergamon Materials Engineering Practice Series
Description
Production Gas Carburising discusses the aspects of gas carburising for practical application. The book covers the fundamentals up to the advance concepts of gas carburising. The first few chapters tackle the basic aspects of gas carburising, including its history and fundamental principles. Later chapter covers the much more advance concepts. The topics this book covers include reasons for case carburising; hardness and hardenability; residual stress; carburising theory; control for the carburising process; quality control; and aspects of safety. Professionals whose work includes carburising, such as design engineers, will find this book of great interest.
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Reasons for Case Carburising
Bending Fatigue
Contact Damage
Wear
3. The Hardening of Steels
Heat Treatment—Heating
The Effect of Slow Cooling
The Effect of Fast Cooling
Hardness and the Carbon Gradient
4. Hardness and Hardenability
Core Hardness and Hardenability
Material Selection—Jominy Data
Variability
Significance of Core Strength
Case Hardness and Hardenability
5. Residual Stresses
6. Design for Carburising
Alternative Processes
Design Considerations
Material Considerations
Process Considerations
Process Specifications
7. Carburising Theory
Reactions within the Gas Phase
Transport in the Boundary Layer
Reactions at the Gas-Metal Interface
Carburising in CH4:H2 Mixtures
Carburising in CO:CO2 Mixtures
Carburising in CO:H2:H2O Mixtures
Carburising in CO:CO2:CH4:H2:H2O:N2 Mixtures
Diffusion
Summary
8. Carburising Atmospheres: Their Production and Control
Introduction
Generator Practice
Control of Endothermic Generators
Nitrogen-Based Atmospheres
Economics
Cost Comparison of Alternative Atmospheres
Control of Carburising Atmospheres
9. Control of the Carburising Process
Introduction
Determination of Required Carbon Profile
Determination of Process Parameters
Process Control
Atmosphere Control
10. Furnaces and Equipment
Furnace Types
Batch Furnaces
Continuous Furnaces
11. Pre-Carburising and Post-Carburising Heat Treatments
Pre-Carburising Heat Treatments
Softening
Pre-Carburising Quenching Treatment
Post-Carburising Heat Treatments
Austenitising for Hardening
Practical Hardening Treatments
Local Hardening
Effect of Austenitising Temperature on Properties
Effect of Quenching
Tempering
Refrigeration
12. Quality Control
Materials Acceptance
In-process Testing
Final Inspection
13. Distortion
Effect of Phase Changes on the Specific Volume of Steel
Thermal Gradients
Stress Relief
Thermal Stresses
Transformation Stresses
Thermal Stresses and Transformation Stresses
Uniformity of Heating and Cooling and Geometry of the Component
Chemical Composition
Effect of Other Production Variables
Post-Hardening Corrective Treatments
14. Microstructures in Case-Hardened Surfaces
Internal Oxidation
Decarburisation
Carbides
Retained Austenite
Bainite
15. Aspects of Safety
Responsibility
Safety in the Heat Treatment Department—General
First Aid
Hygiene
Protective Clothing and Footwear
Fire-Fighting Equipment
Ventilation and Gas Detectors
Parting Comment
16. Concluding Remarks
Appendices
A. An Example of the Use of Fatigue Test Data
B. Continuous-Cooling Transformation Diagrams
C. Cooling Curves
D. Theoretical Determination of Case Depth
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 330
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1985
- Published:
- 1st January 1985
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483152349
About the Author
G. Parrish
G. S. Harper
About the Editor
D. W. Hopkins
Affiliations and Expertise
University College of Swansea, UK