Production Control in the Process Industry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080369297, 9781483298320

Production Control in the Process Industry, Volume 8

1st Edition

Editors: E. O'shima C. F. H. van Rijn
eBook ISBN: 9781483298320
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080369297
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 22nd February 1991
Page Count: 255
Table of Contents

Section headings and selected papers: Production control: a multidisciplinary problem, C F H van Rijn. Session 1-Production Planning. Production planning and control - a hierarchical framework and technology structure, C H White. Optimization of process plant production through computer-aided-manufacturing, J Clemmons. Poster Session 1. A general simulation programme for scheduling of batch processes, S Hasebe & I Hashimoto. Session 2-Quality Control and Quality Assurance. Quality Control and Quality Assurance - QC and QA systems in Japan, H Makabe. Stable production of the optical memory disk by an iterative learning control system, Y Hanakuma et al. Session 3-Operational Control. CIM in process industry, Y Yoshitani. Operability, controllability and observability of chemical plants - a practical industrial point of view, O A Asbjornsen. Poster Session 2. Development of model based predictive multi-variable control system, H Otani & S Sugimoto. Application of the fuzzy expert system to fermentation processes, M Kishimoto et al. Session 4-Maintenance Strategy. Essential elements of maintenance improvement programs, L H Solomon. Maintenance practice in Japanese process industries, E O'shima. Plant Tour 1. Application of J.I.T. for automotive parts production, T Torii. Plant Tour 2. Refinery management and operation by advanced technology, T Matsueda. Session 5-Final Discussion. Current status of chemical plant operations in Japan, E Nakanishi. The development of computer integrated manufacturing at a chemical company, E Wada. Author index. Keyword index.

Description

The papers within this volume reflect the multidisciplinary approach taken by the workshop to the development and improvement of existing production control theories and practices as applied to the process industry. Subjects covered include production planning, quality control and assurance, operational control and maintenance strategy. The development of this area is seen by those at the workshop as only being achieved by various groups working together rather than in isolation, so that the overall aim of production control is not lost in too much detail. This volume will provide the reader with essential information on new initiatives in the process industry with regard to production control.

Readership

Chemical, reliability and control engineers, computer and operational scientists and statisticians

Details

No. of pages:
255
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1991
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483298320
Hardcover ISBN:
9780080369297

About the Editors

E. O'shima Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Tokyo Institute of Technology, Yokohama, Japan

C. F. H. van Rijn Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Koninklijke/Shell Laboratorium, Amsterdam, The Netherlands

