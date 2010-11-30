Production Animal Ophthalmology, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics: Food Animal Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437725056

Production Animal Ophthalmology, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics: Food Animal Practice, Volume 26-3

1st Edition

Authors: David Williams
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437725056
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 30th November 2010
An ophthalmology primer for the food animal practitioner! Articles include examination techniques and therapeutic regimens for the ruminant eye, surgical techniques, infectious bovine keratoconjunctivitis, congenital abnormalities, listerial keratoconjunctivitis and uveitis, ophthalmology of small camelids, squamous cell carcinoma, and more!

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437725056

About the Authors

David Williams Author

Affiliations and Expertise

David A. Williams, MA, Vet MB, PhD, MRCVS, Veterinary Ophthalmology, Department of Veterinary Medicine, University of Cambridge, England, UK

