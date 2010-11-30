Production Animal Ophthalmology, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics: Food Animal Practice, Volume 26-3
1st Edition
Authors: David Williams
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437725056
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 30th November 2010
Description
An ophthalmology primer for the food animal practitioner! Articles include examination techniques and therapeutic regimens for the ruminant eye, surgical techniques, infectious bovine keratoconjunctivitis, congenital abnormalities, listerial keratoconjunctivitis and uveitis, ophthalmology of small camelids, squamous cell carcinoma, and more!
Details
About the Authors
David Williams Author
Affiliations and Expertise
David A. Williams, MA, Vet MB, PhD, MRCVS, Veterinary Ophthalmology, Department of Veterinary Medicine, University of Cambridge, England, UK
