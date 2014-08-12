Product Development
2nd Edition
A Structured Approach to Consumer Product Development, Design, and Manufacture
Description
Product development teams are composed of an integrated group of professionals working from the nascent stage of new product planning through design creation and design review and then on to manufacturing planning and cost accounting. An increasingly large number of graduate and professional training programs are aimed at meeting that need by creating a better understanding of how to integrate and accelerate the entire product development process. This book is the perfect accompaniment and a comprehensive guide.
The second edition of this instructional reference work presents invaluable insight into the concurrent nature of the multidisciplinary product development process. It can be used in the traditional classroom, in professional continuing education courses or for self-study. This book has a ready audience among graduate students in mechanical and industrial engineering, as well as in many MBA programs focused on manufacturing management. This is a global need that will find a receptive readership in the industrialized world particularly in the rapidly developing industrial economies of South Asia and Southeast Asia.
Key Features
- Reviews the precepts of Product design in a step-by-step structured process and focuses on the concurrent nature of product design
- Helps the reader to understand the connection between initial design and interim and final design, including design review and materials selection
- Offers insight into roles played by product functionality, ease-of assembly, maintenance and durability, and their interaction with cost estimation and manufacturability through the application of design principles to actual products
Readership
Industrial engineers, Mechanical engineers; Manufacturing engineers; Product Designers; General Business managers charged with product development and manufacture; Graduate students in industrial and mechanical engineering; Graduate students in MBA programs concentrating on manufacturing management
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Preface to the second edition
- Preface
- Biographies
- Part One
- 1. The Significance of Manufacturing
- 1.1 Globalization and the world economy
- 1.2 Importance of manufacturing
- 1.3 What is manufacturing?
- 1.4 Some basic concepts
- 1.5 Summary
- References
- 2. Developing Successful Products
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Attributes of successful product development
- 2.3 Key factors to developing successful new products
- 2.4 Strategy for new product development
- 2.5 Summary
- References
- 3. The Structure of the Product Design Process
- 3.1 What is design?
- 3.2 The changing design process
- 3.3 Design paradigms
- 3.4 The requirements for design
- 3.5 The design process
- 3.6 Summary
- References
- 1. The Significance of Manufacturing
- Part Two
- 4. Design Review: Designing to Ensure Quality
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Procedures for incorporating high quality in design stages
- 4.3 Case studies
- References
- 5. Consideration and Selection of Materials
- 5.1 Importance of material selection in product manufacture
- 5.2 Economics of material selection
- 5.3 Material selection procedures
- 5.4 Design recommendations
- References
- 6. Selection of Manufacturing Processes and Design Considerations
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Design guidelines
- 6.3 Manufacturing technology decisions
- 6.4 A typical part drawing and routing sheet
- References
- 7. Designing for Assembly and Disassembly
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Design for assembly
- 7.3 Design guidelines for different modes of assembly
- 7.4 Methods for evaluating DFA
- 7.5 A DFA method based on MTM standards
- 7.6 A DFA case study
- 7.7 Design for disassembly
- 7.8 Design for disassembly guidelines
- 7.9 Disassembly algorithms
- 7.10 A proactive design for disassembly method based on MTM standards
- 7.11 A design for disassembly case study
- 7.12 Concluding remarks
- References
- 8. Designing for Maintenance
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Maintenance elements and concepts
- 8.3 Mathematical models for maintainability
- 8.4 Prediction models for maintenance
- 8.5 A comprehensive design for a maintenance methodology based on methods time measurement
- 8.6 Developing and evaluating an index
- 8.7 Design for maintenance case study
- 8.8 Concluding remarks
- References
- 9. Designing for Functionality
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 Concurrent engineering in product design
- 9.3 A generic, guideline-based method for functionality
- 9.4 The procedure for guideline development
- 9.5 Functionality case study: can opener
- 9.6 Functionality case study: automotive braking system
- References
- 10. Design for Usability
- 10.1 Introduction
- 10.2 Criteria for designing and manufacturing usable consumer products
- 10.3 Design support tools and methodologies
- 10.4 Design methodology for usability
- 10.5 Generic checklist design: methods and case studies
- 10.6 Case study for development of customized checklists
- 10.7 Concluding remarks
- References
- 11. Concurrent Consideration of Product Usability and Functionality
- 11.1 Introduction
- 11.2 Design methodology
- 11.3 Conclusion
- References
- 4. Design Review: Designing to Ensure Quality
- Part Three
- 12. Establishing the Product Selling Price
- 12.1 Why estimate costs?
- 12.2 Cost and price structure
- 12.3 Information needs and sources
- 12.4 Estimating direct and indirect costs
- 12.5 Product pricing methods
- 12.6 Summary
- References
- 13. Assessing the Market Demand for the Product
- 13.1 Why assess the market demand?
- 13.2 Methods for assessing the initial demand
- 13.3 Methods for determining the annual growth
- 13.4 Adjusting for seasonal fluctuations
- 13.5 Summary
- 14. Planning the Product Manufacturing Facility
- 14.1 Introduction
- 14.2 Determining the location of the manufacturing facility
- 14.3 Developing the preliminary design for the manufacturing facility
- 14.4 Summary
- References
- 12. Establishing the Product Selling Price
Details
- No. of pages:
- 538
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2014
- Published:
- 12th August 2014
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128001905
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780127999456
About the Author
Anil Mital
Anil Mital is Professor of Manufacturing Design and Engineering at the University of Cincinnati. He is also the former Professor and Director of Industrial Engineering and a Professor of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at the University of Cincinnati. Dr. Mital is the founding Editor-in- Chief Emeritus of Elsevier’s International Journal of Industrial Ergonomics and is the founding Editor-in-Chief of the International Journal of Industrial Engineering — Theory, Applications, and Practice. Dr. Mital has authored and coauthored nearly 500 publications, including 200 journal articles and 23 books. He has made over 200 technical presentations in various parts of the world. He frequently conducts seminars in different countries on a wide range of topics, such as work design, engineering economy, facilities planning, human-centered manufacturing, ergo- nomics, and product design. Dr. Mital is a Fellow of the Institute of Industrial Engineers (IIE) and the Human Factors and Ergonomics Society (HFES). He also is a recipient of IIE’s David F. Baker Distinguished Research Award, HFES’s Paul M. Fitts Educational Award, and the Society of Automotive Engineers’ Ralph Teetor Educational Award. Dr. Mital has been recog- nized by the Engineering Economy Division of IIE through its Eugene Grant Award and by the Society of Work Sciences through its M. M. Ayoub Award.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Cincinnati, OH, USA.
Anoop Desai
Anoop Desai is Associate Professor in the College of Science and Technology at Georgia Southern University, Statesboro. He received his Ph.D. in industrial and manufacturing engineer- ing from the University of Cincinnati in 2006. Dr. Desai’s main research interests are product life-cycle management and design. His research deals extensively with Design for “X” principles, focusing primarily on green design, environment conscious manufacturing, and design and main- tainability. He also is actively involved in research and teaching related to different aspects of engineering economy and new product development. Dr. Desai has written over 25 articles, including 13 journal papers, and his research work has been widely cited.
Affiliations and Expertise
Georgia Southern University, Statesboro, GA, USA.
Anand Subramanian
Anand Subramanian is a Senior Engineer at JFAssociates, Inc., based in the Washington, D.C., area. He received his doctoral and masters degrees in Industrial Engineering from the Uni- versity of Cincinnati, Ohio, and a bachelors degree in Production Engineering from the University of Bombay, India. Dr. Subramanian has been associated with JFAssociates, Inc., since 2003, where his responsibilities include experimental design, data collection, statistical data analysis, and data interpretation and documentation. His areas of expertise include ergonomic evaluations, economic analyses, facilities planning, warehouse design, and time and motion studies. He coauthored a number of journal publications and made presentations at a number of industrial engineering conferences.
Affiliations and Expertise
JFAssociates, Washington DC, USA.
Aashi Mital
Aashi Mital currently is pursuing degrees in Finance and Political Science at the University of Cincinnati. Her areas of interest include finance and accounting as well as journalism. She also enjoys history and the performing arts, including the theater, the opera, and dance.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Cincinnati, OH, USA.