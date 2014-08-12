Product development teams are composed of an integrated group of professionals working from the nascent stage of new product planning through design creation and design review and then on to manufacturing planning and cost accounting. An increasingly large number of graduate and professional training programs are aimed at meeting that need by creating a better understanding of how to integrate and accelerate the entire product development process. This book is the perfect accompaniment and a comprehensive guide.

The second edition of this instructional reference work presents invaluable insight into the concurrent nature of the multidisciplinary product development process. It can be used in the traditional classroom, in professional continuing education courses or for self-study. This book has a ready audience among graduate students in mechanical and industrial engineering, as well as in many MBA programs focused on manufacturing management. This is a global need that will find a receptive readership in the industrialized world particularly in the rapidly developing industrial economies of South Asia and Southeast Asia.