Produced Water Treatment Field Manual presents different methods used in produced water treatment systems in the oil and gas industry. Produced water is salty water that is produced as a byproduct along with oil or gas during the treatment. Water is brought along with the oil and gas when these are lifted from the surface. The water is then treated before the discharge or re-injection process. In the introduction, the book discusses the basic terms and concepts that describe produced water treatment. It also presents the different methods involved in the treatment. It further discusses the design, operation, maintenance, and sizing of the produced water treatment systems. In the latter part of the book, the ways to remove impurities in water are discussed, including choosing the proper filter, filtering equipment, filtering methods, and filtering types. The main objective of this book is to provide information about proper water management. Readers who are involved in this field will find this book relevant.
- Present a description of the various water treating equipment that are currently in use
- Provide performance data for each unit
- Develop a "feel" for the parameters needed for design and their relative importance
- Develop and understanding of the uncertainties and assumptions inherent in the design of the various items of equipment
- Outline sizing procedures and equipment selection
Petroleum Engineer, Production Engineer, Drilling Engineer, Completion Engineer, Operations Engineer, Drilling Manager, Operations Manager, Project Production Engineer
Part 1 Produced Water Treating Systems
Introduction
Disposal Standards
Offshore Operations
Onshore Operations
Characteristics of Produced Water
Dissolved Solids
Precipitated Solids (Scales)
Scale Removal
Controlling Scale Using Chemical Inhibitors
Sand and Other Suspended Solids
Dissolved Gases
Oil-in-Water Emulsions
Dissolved Oil Concentrations
Lab Tests
Dispersed Oil
System Description
Theory
Gravity Separation
Coalescence
Dispersion
Flotation
Number of Cells
Filtration
Equipment Description and Sizing
Skim Tanks and Skim Vessels
Coalescers
Example 1-1: Determining the Dispersed Oil Content in the Effluent Water from a CPI Plate Separator
Oil/Water/Sediment Coalescing Separators
Skimmer/Coalescers
Precipitators/Coalescing Filters
Free-Flow Turbulent Coalescers
Performance Considerations
Flotation Units
Hydrocyclones
General Considerations
Operating Principles
Separation Mechanism
Orientation and Operating Considerations
Static Hydrocyclones
Dynamic Hydrocyclones
Selection Criteria and Application Guidelines
Sizing and Design
Disposal Piles
Skim Piles
Skim Pile Sizing
Drain Systems
Pressure (Closed) Drain System
Atmospheric (Open) Drain System
Environmental Considerations
Information Required for Design
Design Basis
Effluent Quality
Produced Water Flow Rate
Water Specific Gravity
Water Viscosity
Oil Concentration
Soluble Oil Concentration
Oil Specific Gravity
Oil Droplet Size Distribution
Oil Drop Size Distribution: Open Drains
Equipment Selection Procedure
Equipment Specification
Skim Tank
SP Pack System
CPI Separator
Cross-Flow Devices
Flotation Unit
Disposal Pile
Example 1-2: Design the Produced Water Treating System
Nomenclature
Part 2 Water Injection Systems
Introduction
General Considerations
Solids Content
Oil Content
Produced Water
Source Water from Deep Sand Formation
Solids Removal Theory
Removal of Suspended Solids from Water
Gravity Settling
Filtration
Diffusional Interception
Direct Interception
Filter Types
Nonfixed-Pore Structure Media
Fixed-Pore Structure Media
Surface Media
Summary of Filter Types
Removal Ratings
General Considerations
Nominal Rating
Absolute Rating
Beta (ß) Rating System
Choosing the Proper Filter
General Considerations
Nature of Fluid
Flow Rate
Temperature
Pressure Drop
Surface Area
Void Volume
Degree of Filtration
Prefiltration
Coagulants and Floccuation
Measuring Water Compatibility
Saturation Index (LSI)
Stability Index (RSI)
Solids Removal Equipment Description
Source Water Considerations
Gravity Settling Tanks
Chemical Scavenging Equipment
Design Example: Solid Removal Process
Complete Water Injection System
Nomenclature
Appendix A: Definition of Key Water Treating Terms
Appendix B: Water Sampling Techniques
Appendix C: Oil Concentration Analysis Techniques
Index
Maurice Stewart
Dr. Maurice Stewart, PE, a Registered Professional Engineer with over 40 years international consulting experience in project management; designing, selecting, specifying, installing, operating, optimizing, retrofitting and troubleshooting oil, water and gas handling, conditioning and processing facilities; designing plant piping and pipeline systems, heat exchangers, pressure vessels, process equipment, and pumping and compression systems; and leading hazards analysis reviews and risk assessments.
President, Stewart Training Company
Ken Arnold
Ken Arnold is a Senior Technical Advisor for WorleyParsons in Houston, TX. Spanning over 50 years of experience, he spent 16 years' in facilities engineering, project engineering and engineering management with Shell before forming Paragon Engineering Services in 1980. Arnold retired from Paragon in 2007 and formed K Arnold Consulting, Inc. In 2010, he joined WorleyParsons as part-time advisor while still managing the consulting firm. He participated in the initial development of several API safety related Recommended Practices including RP 75 and RP 14J and most recently was Chair of the National Academies Committee on Evaluating the Effectiveness of Offshore Safety and Environmental Management Systems. He has served on the Board of SPE as its first Director of Projects, Facilities and Construction and then later as VP Finance. He is currently Treasurer of The Academy of Medicine, Engineering and Science of Texas. Arnold has a BSCE degree from Cornell and MS degree from Tulane and has taught facilities engineering in the University of Houston Petroleum Engineering program and for several oil companies. He is a registered professional engineer and serves on the advisory board of the engineering schools of Tulane University, Cornell University and the Petroleum Engineering Advisory Board of the University of Houston. Recently, Ken received the 2013 Distinguished Achievement Award, considered one of the highest recognitions anyone can achieve in the offshore industry, at this year's Offshore Technology Conference in Houston, TX for his outstanding leadership and extensive contributions to the E&P industry. His many achievements include playing an integral role in the offshore industry's focus on safety through the development of Recommended Practices for offshore design and safety management, and he developed approaches to both equipment sizing and facility project management that are still in use today. He has also been instrumental in the effort to establish oilfield facilities engineering as a recognized technical engineering specialty.
Ken Arnold Consulting Inc.
"Published in a handy small format (4.5x7.5 inches), but not so small it inhibits readability, this guide contains the essential information necessary for produced water treatment using the format of an outline, with subjects followed by short definitions which in turn are followed by lists of key points and in some cases, a list of sample figures. Appendices contain definition of terms, descriptions of water sampling, and oil concentration analysis techniques. Many schematics, drawings, and tables are included. The book is derived from the authors' two-volume Surface production operations. Thoughtfully produced and authoritative, this volume will be essential to engineers and process designers in the field."--Reference and Research Book News