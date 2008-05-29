Processor Description Languages, Volume 1
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Introduction: Motivation, Software ADLs, Hardware ADLs; Classification ? content-based/activity based; Behavioral ADLs: nML; ISDL; Valen-C; CSDL; Structural ADLs: MIMOLA; UDL/I; Mixed ADLs: EXPRESSION; LISA; Flexware; TDL; HMDES; MADL; ADL-driven Methodlogies: Simulation; Synthesis; Validation/Verification; System ADLS: Case Studies using SpecC, SystemC and UML; Conclusion.
Description
Efficient design of embedded processors plays a critical role in embedded systems design. Processor description languages and their associated specification, exploration and rapid prototyping methodologies are used to find the best possible design for a given set of applications under various design constraints, such as area, power and performance.
This book is the first, comprehensive survey of modern architecture description languages and will be an invaluable reference for embedded system architects, designers, developers, and validation engineers. Readers will see that the use of particular architecture description languages will lead to productivity gains in designing particular (application-specific) types of embedded processors.
Key Features
- Comprehensive coverage of all modern architecture description languages... use the right ADL to design your processor to fit your application;
- Most up-to-date information available about each architecture description language from the developers...save time chasing down reliable documentation;
- Describes how each architecture desccription language enables key design automation tasks, such as simulation, synthesis and testing...fit the ADL to your design cycle;
Readership
Designers of Microprocessors and Systems-on-Chip (SOC), Verification/Validation engineers at companies globally such as Microsoft, Honeywell, Intel, AMD, IBM, HP, NVIDIA, Analog Devices, Marvell, Texas Instruments, Samsung, Hitachi, Sony, Fujitsu, Toshiba, ST Microelectronics, NXP, Freescale, Infineon, NOKIA, Qualcom, etc. Graduate students/researchers in modeling and specification of programmable systems, including processors, coprocessors and memory architectures.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 432
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2008
- Published:
- 29th May 2008
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080558370
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123742872
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Prabhat Mishra Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Florida, Gainesville
Nikil Dutt Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Donald Bren School of Information and Computer Science, Irvine