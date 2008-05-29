Processor Description Languages - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123742872, 9780080558370

Processor Description Languages, Volume 1

1st Edition

Editors: Prabhat Mishra Nikil Dutt
eBook ISBN: 9780080558370
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123742872
Imprint: Morgan Kaufmann
Published Date: 29th May 2008
Page Count: 432
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
67.99
57.79
74.95
63.71
97.95
83.26
100.00
85.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
86.95
73.91
56.99
48.44
70.95
60.31
92.95
79.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Introduction: Motivation, Software ADLs, Hardware ADLs; Classification ? content-based/activity based; Behavioral ADLs: nML; ISDL; Valen-C; CSDL; Structural ADLs: MIMOLA; UDL/I; Mixed ADLs: EXPRESSION; LISA; Flexware; TDL; HMDES; MADL; ADL-driven Methodlogies: Simulation; Synthesis; Validation/Verification; System ADLS: Case Studies using SpecC, SystemC and UML; Conclusion.

Description

Efficient design of embedded processors plays a critical role in embedded systems design. Processor description languages and their associated specification, exploration and rapid prototyping methodologies are used to find the best possible design for a given set of applications under various design constraints, such as area, power and performance.

This book is the first, comprehensive survey of modern architecture description languages and will be an invaluable reference for embedded system architects, designers, developers, and validation engineers. Readers will see that the use of particular architecture description languages will lead to productivity gains in designing particular (application-specific) types of embedded processors.

Key Features

  • Comprehensive coverage of all modern architecture description languages... use the right ADL to design your processor to fit your application;
  • Most up-to-date information available about each architecture description language from the developers...save time chasing down reliable documentation;
  • Describes how each architecture desccription language enables key design automation tasks, such as simulation, synthesis and testing...fit the ADL to your design cycle;

Readership

Designers of Microprocessors and Systems-on-Chip (SOC), Verification/Validation engineers at companies globally such as Microsoft, Honeywell, Intel, AMD, IBM, HP, NVIDIA, Analog Devices, Marvell, Texas Instruments, Samsung, Hitachi, Sony, Fujitsu, Toshiba, ST Microelectronics, NXP, Freescale, Infineon, NOKIA, Qualcom, etc. Graduate students/researchers in modeling and specification of programmable systems, including processors, coprocessors and memory architectures.

Details

No. of pages:
432
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Morgan Kaufmann 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Morgan Kaufmann
eBook ISBN:
9780080558370
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123742872

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Prabhat Mishra Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Florida, Gainesville

Nikil Dutt Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Donald Bren School of Information and Computer Science, Irvine

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.