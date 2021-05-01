Processing Technology for Bio-Based Polymers
1st Edition
Advanced Strategies and Practical Aspects
Description
Processing Technology for Bio-Based Polymers: Advanced Strategies and Practical Aspects brings together the latest advances and novel technologies surrounding the synthesis and manufacture of biopolymers, ranging from bio-based polymers to synthetic polymers from bio-derived monomers. Sections examine bio-based polymer chemistry, discuss polymerization process and emerging design technologies, cover manufacturing and processing approaches, explain cutting-edge approaches and innovative applications, and focus on biomedicals and other key application areas. Final chapters provide detailed discussion and an analysis of economic and environmental concerns, practical considerations, challenges, opportunities and future trends.
This is a valuable resource for researchers, scientists and advanced students in polymer science, bio-based materials, nanomaterials, plastics engineering, biomaterials, chemistry, biotechnology, and materials science and engineering, as well as R&D professionals, engineers and industrialists interested in the development of biopolymers for advanced products and applications.
Key Features
- Focuses on the processing of bio-based polymers, covering both traditional methods and innovative new approaches
- Offers novel opportunities and ideas for developing or improving technologies for biopolymer research, preparation and application
- Examines other key considerations, including reliability and end product, economic concerns, and environmental and lifecycle aspects
Readership
Academic: Researchers, scientists, and advanced students in polymer science, bio-based materials, nanomaterials, plastics engineering, biomaterials, chemistry, biotechnology, and materials science and engineering. Industry: R&D, engineers, and industrialists interested in the development of biopolymers for advanced applications (e.g. biomedical, pharmaceutical, construction, automotive and aerospace, etc.)
Table of Contents
1. Bio-based Polymers
2. Polymer Processing Technology
3. Biopolymers: Structures and Materials for Biomedical Applications
4. Manufacturing of Bio-based Polymers and Composites
5. Innovative Processing Methods for Bio-based Polymers
6. Processing of Bio-based Polymers for Industrial and Medical Applications
7. Economic and Environmental Concerns of Bio-based Polymer Processing
8. Advanced Strategies and Challenges in Processing of Bio-based Polymers
9. Future Trends in the Bio-based Polymer Processing Industry
About the Authors
Khalid Mahmood Zia
Associate Professor of Applied Chemistry, Government College University, Faisalabad, Pakistan
Affiliations and Expertise
Government College University, Faisalabad, Pakistan; Polymer chemistry, synthetic polymers functionalized by biopolymers, material sciences
Nadia Akram
She completed her Ph.D on synthesis and characterization of polyurethane based pressure sensitive adhesives Containing aliphatic diisocyante, and her research is focused on synthetic and bio-based polymers and composites, as well as biodegradation of fabric dyes. She also has a strong command of developing synthetic routes for polymer products and the interpretation of data. Dr. Akram has published 21 research publications with high impact factor journals, authored 5 book chapters, and has actively participated as a speaker at national and international conferences.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Chemistry, Faculty of Physical Sciences, Government College University Faisalabad, Pakistan
Shazia Tabasum
She received her PhD in Chemistry from Government College University, Faisalabad, which she completed under the Higher Education Commission indigenous scholarship. Dr. Tabasum has extensive experience in synthetic and bio-based polymers especially in applied industry, and her PhD was focused on synthesis, characterization, and applications of polyurethane acrylate copolymers for wet textile processing. She has published multiple articles and book chapters, as well as supervising a number of M.Phil and PhD scholars.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Applied Chemistry, Faculty of Physical Sciences, Government College University Faisalabad, Faisalabad, Pakistan
Aqdas Noreen
She completed her Ph.D. in Applied Chemistry specialized in the synthesis and characterization of PLA-g-hydroxyethyl cellulose-based polyurethanes with potential as biomedical implants. She has strong expertise in the development of synthetic routes for bio-based polymer products and interpretation of data, and her research is being funded by the International Foundation for Science, Sweden. Dr. Noreen has authored or co-authored 26 articles and 6 book chapters. For her contributions in the field, GCUF bestowed her with the Outstanding Researcher Award for the years 2016, 2017 and 2018.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Applied Chemistry, Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF), Faisalabad, Pakistan
Muhammad Usman Akbar
Muhammad Usman Akbar is a Senior Chemist and Quality Control Specialist, at Rafhan Maize Product Co. Ltd. (Ingredion, USA), based in Faisalabad, Pakistan. He also previously worked as visiting Assistant Professor of Applied Chemistry at Government College University Faisalabad. Dr. Akbar’s research has focused on novel mixed polymeric micelles for delivery of curcumin and investigated its prolonged therapeutic effects against different chronic diseases. He has published numerous research articles in peer-reviewed journals, and authored 4 book chapters, as well as participating in national and international conferences. His expertise mainly focuses on processing technology, and he has a proven track record of product testing over 10 years of experience in different industries, which has also helped to build effective collaborations between industry and academia.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Chemist/QA/QC Specialist, Rafhan Maize Product Co. Ltd. Faisalabad, Pakistan
