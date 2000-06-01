Processing of 'Wide Band Gap Semiconductors
1st Edition
Description
Wide bandgap semiconductors, made from such materials as GaN, SiC, diamond, and ZnSe, are undergoing a strong resurgence in recent years, principally because of their direct bandgaps, which give them a huge advantage over the indirect gap Sic As an example, more than 10 million blue LEDs using this technology are sold each month, and new, high brightness (15 lumens per watt), long-life white LEDs are under development with the potential to replace incandescent bulbs in many situations. This book provides readers with a broad overview of this rapidly expanding technology, bringing them up to speed on new discoveries and commercial applications. It provides specific technical applications of key processes such as laser diodes, LEDs, and very high temperature electronic controls on engines, focusing on doping, etching, oxidation passivation, growth techniques and more.
Readership
Engineers working in the fabrication and processing of blue/green light emitters and high power/high temperature electronics (such as automotive electronics), as well as technicians, researchers and scientists, and students.
Table of Contents
- Doping Limits and Bandgap Engineering in Wide Gap IIVI Compounds Wolfgang Faschinger 1.0 INTRODUCTION 2.0 AB INITIO CALCULATIONS OF DOPING LIMITATIONS 3.0 THE FERMI LEVEL PINNING MODEL 4.0 DOPING AND BAND STRUCTURE ENGINEERING 5.0 OHMIC CONTACT TO p-ZnSe 6.0 CONCLUSIONS
- Epitaxial Growth of II-VI Compounds by MOVPE Wolfgang Gebhardt and Berthold Hahn 1.0 INTRODUCTION 2.0 BINARY COMPOUNDS 3.0 TERNARY AND QUATERNARY COMPOUNDS 4.0 CONCLUDING REMARKS
- Ohmic Contacts to II-VI and III-V Compound Semiconductors Tae-Jie Kim and Paul H. Holloway 1.0 INTRODUCTION 2.0 OHMIC CONTACTS TO GaAs 3.0 OHMIC CONTACTS TO InP 4.0 OHMIC CONTACTS TO GaN 5.0 OHMIC CONTACTS TO ZnSe 6.0 CONCLUSIONS
- Dry Etching of SiC Joseph R. Flemish 1.0 INTRODUCTION 2.0 REQUIREMENTS OF DRY ETCHING IN SiC DEVICE FABRICATION 3.0 CHEMISTRY OF SiC DRY ETCHING 4.0 METHODS FOR PLASMA-ASSISTED ETCHING OF SiC 5.0 PROFILE AND MORPHOLOGY CONTROL WITH ECR ETCHING 6.0 SUMMARY
- Processing of Silicon Carbide for Devices and Circuits Jeffrey B. Casady 1.0 BACKGROUND 2.0 SILICON CARBIDE DEVICE PROCESSING 3.0 SURVEY OF SiC DEVICES 4.0 SiC CIRCUITS AND SENSORS 5.0 CONCLUSIONS
- Plasma Etching of III-V Nitrides Randy J. Shul 1.0 INTRODUCTION 2.0. ETCH TECHNIQUES 3.0 PLASMA CHEMISTRY 4.0 PRESSURE 5.0 ION ENERGY AND PLASMA DENSITY 6.0 TEMPERATURE DEPENDENCE 7.0 GROWTH TECHNIQUE 8.0 ETCH PROFILE, MORPHOLOGY, AND STOICHIOMETRY 9.0 PLASMA INDUCED DAMAGE 10.0 PLASMA ETCH APPLICATIONS 11.0 CONCLUSIONS
- Ion Implantation in Wide Bandgap Semiconductors John C. Zolper 1.0 INTRODUCTION 2.0 IMPLANTATION ISOLATION 3.0 IMPLANTATION DOPING 4.0 IMPURITY REDISTRIBUTION 5.0 IMPLANTATION DAMAGE: CREATION AND REMOVAL 6.0 DEVICE DEMONSTRATIONS 7.0 FUTURE WORK AND CONCLUSIONS
- Rare Earth Impurities in Wide Gap Semiconductors John M. Zavada 1.0 INTRODUCTION 2.0 BASIC CONCEPTS 3.0 INCORPORATION OF RE ATOMS IN WIDE GAP SEMICONDUCTORS 4.0 RE3+ PHOTOLUMINESCENCE 5.0 ELECTRICAL ACTIVATION OF RE3+ IONS 6.0 SUMMARY
- SIMS Analysis of Wide Bandgap Semiconductors Robert G. Wilson 1.0 INTRODUCTION 2.0 WIDE BANDGAP MATERIALS DISCUSSED HERE 3.0 SECONDARY ION MASS SPECTROMETRY (SIMS) 4.0 SIMS ISSUES 5.0 QUANTIFICATION 6.0 DIAMOND 7.0 SiC 8.0 ZnSe 9.0 LiNbO3 (AND LiTaO3) 10.0 GROUP III-NITRIDES
- Hydrogen in Wide Bandgap Semiconductors Stephen J. Pearton and Jewor W. Lee 1.0 INTRODUCTION 2.0 HYDROGEN INCORPORATION IN WIDE BANDGAP SEMICONDUCTORS 3.0 HYDROGEN IN GaN 4.0 HYDROGEN IN SiC 5.0 DIAMOND 6.0 II-VI COMPOUNDS
- Diamond Deposition and Characterization Donald R. Gilbert and Rajiv K. Singh 1.0 INTRODUCTION 2.0 PROPERTIES 3.0 FABRICATION 4.0 MODIFICATION 5.0 CHARACTERIZATION 6.0 APPLICATIONS Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 591
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2000
- Published:
- 1st June 2000
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780815518778
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780815514398
About the Author
Stephen J. Pearton
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Florida, Gainesville, USA