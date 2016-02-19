Processing of Complex Ores
1st Edition
Proceedings of the International Symposium on Processing of Complex Ores, Halifax, August 20-24, 1989
Table of Contents
Section headings: Flotation - Basic Research. Flotation - Plant Applications. Column Flotation. Hydrometallurgical Treatment of Concentrates. Nb-Ta-Sn-W. Expert Systems. Subject Index.
Description
A broad spectrum of the subject from basic research to plant applications has been covered. Flotation and hydrometallurgy have attracted a good deal of interest in view of their growing importance in the processing of complex ores. Physical methods including magnetic and gravity separation techniques have received attention in the processing of tantalum, niobium and tungsten. In addition, a set of papers is devoted to expert systems and their applications in mineral processing plants.
Readership
For researchers and engineers in the mineral industry.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1989
- Published:
- 29th September 1989
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483287133
Reviews
@from:J. de Cuyper @qu:...the most attractive characteristics of this book arises from the relatively high number of papers presenting the whole development of a given process throughout its different phases from laboratory test work to pilot scale and to commercial plant results. @source:International Journal of Mineral Processing
About the Editors
G. S. Dobby Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Toronto, Canada
S. R. Rao Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
McGill University, Montreal, Canada