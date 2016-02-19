Processing of Complex Ores - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080372839, 9781483287133

Processing of Complex Ores

1st Edition

Proceedings of the International Symposium on Processing of Complex Ores, Halifax, August 20-24, 1989

Editors: G. S. Dobby S. R. Rao
eBook ISBN: 9781483287133
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 29th September 1989
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
56.99
48.44
93.95
79.86
70.95
60.31
131.77
112.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Section headings: Flotation - Basic Research. Flotation - Plant Applications. Column Flotation. Hydrometallurgical Treatment of Concentrates. Nb-Ta-Sn-W. Expert Systems. Subject Index.

Description

A broad spectrum of the subject from basic research to plant applications has been covered. Flotation and hydrometallurgy have attracted a good deal of interest in view of their growing importance in the processing of complex ores. Physical methods including magnetic and gravity separation techniques have received attention in the processing of tantalum, niobium and tungsten. In addition, a set of papers is devoted to expert systems and their applications in mineral processing plants.

Readership

For researchers and engineers in the mineral industry.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1989
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483287133

Reviews

@from:J. de Cuyper @qu:...the most attractive characteristics of this book arises from the relatively high number of papers presenting the whole development of a given process throughout its different phases from laboratory test work to pilot scale and to commercial plant results. @source:International Journal of Mineral Processing

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

G. S. Dobby Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Toronto, Canada

S. R. Rao Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

McGill University, Montreal, Canada

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.