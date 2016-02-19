Processing of Ceramic and Metal Matrix Composites - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080372983, 9781483287164

Processing of Ceramic and Metal Matrix Composites

1st Edition

Proceedings of the International Symposium on Advances in Processing of Ceramic and Metal Matrix Composites, Halifax, August 20-24, 1989

Editors: Hamid Mostaghaci
eBook ISBN: 9781483287164
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 29th September 1989
Table of Contents

Section headings: Part I: Ceramic-Matrix Composites: Power Processing and Shape Forming. Sintering Behaviour. Fabrication. Part II: Role of Interfaces in Composites. Part III: Fabrication of Metal Matrix Composites. Part IV: Ceramic-Metal Interactions. Part V: Mechanical Properties/NDE. Author Index. Subject Index.

Description

Emphasis is on the discussion and analysis of the processing and properties of multiphase structural ceramic materials and metal matrix composites reinforced with ceramic particulates or fibers. This volume represents the state-of-the-art in our understanding of the processing-structure-property interrelationships for these materials which possess unique and useful mechanical and thermal properties as a result of their multiphase nature. Additionally, the reader will find useful information on many new materials and processes currently under investigation.

Readership

For all researchers from government laboratories, universities and industry who are currently investigating the processing and properties of ceramic and metal matrix composites.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1989
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483287164

About the Editors

Hamid Mostaghaci Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

National Research Council, Atlantic Research Laboratory, National Research Council, Halifax, Nova Scotia, 20-24 August 1989

