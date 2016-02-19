Processing and Utilization of High-Sulfur Coals V, Volume 21

Utilization of high sulfur coals is becoming increasingly difficult in view of tighter environmental regulations being imposed around the world. To meet the challenge of utilizing high sulfur coals without damaging the environment, many scientists and engineers around the world are engaged in developing novel technologies. In the U.S.A. alone, the federal government has spent about five billion dollars to achieve that goal.

This conference, like its predecessors, emphasizes desulfurization with papers on physical and chemical cleaning as well as post-treatment and fluid-bed combustion technologies. Of the 45 papers submitted, 15 papers deal with physical cleaning and 7 deal with chemical cleaning of coal, suggesting that a major emphasis is still be placed on pre-cleaning of coal. The post-treatment technologies, being developed with the support of U.S. federal and state government agencies, emphasize removal of both SOx and NOx gases.

The book will be of particular interest and benefit to researchers, graduate students and other people involved in coal processing, characterization and utilization; public policy making and administration related to energy conservation, economic development, and environmental protection; and investors in industry and new technology.