Processing and Turnover of Proteins and Organelles in the Cell
1st Edition
FEBS Federation of European Biochemical Societies: 12th Meeting, Dresden, 1978
Description
Processing and Turnover of Proteins and Organelles in the Cell is a collection of papers that tackles the problems of post-translational processes, along with the dynamics of cell components. The materials in the title are organized thematically. The text first presents articles dealing with post-translational processing, such as the mode of anchoring of sucrase-isomaltase to the small intestinal brush-border membrane and its biosynthetic implications, as well as the decay and restoring in succinate dehydrogenase. The next papers discuss topics related to the selective degradation of proteins, such as selective control of proteinase action in yeast cells and studies of the mechanism and selectivity of intracellular protein breakdown. The final set of papers covers the turnover of organelles, which includes biogenesis and turnover of peroxisomes, and the effect of oxygen on the synthesis of mitochondrial proteins in Saccharomyces cerevisiae. The book will be of great use to microbiologists and biochemists. Scientists from biological science disciplines will also benefit from the text.
Table of Contents
Preface
Session I. Post-Translational Processing
Post-translational Processing of Oncornavirus Proteins
Synthesis and Processing of Multicomponent Proteins
The Mode of Anchoring of Sucrase-Isomaltase to the Small Intestinal Brush-Border Membrane and Its Biosynthetic Implications
The Synthesis and Processing of Collagen Precursors
Synthesis and Processing of Milk Proteins
Synthesis and Processing of Immunoglobulins
Iron Sulfur Centers, Reconstitutive Capacity: Decay and Restoring in Succinate Dehydrogenase
Session II. Selective Degradation of Proteins
Methods for Determining Protein Turnover
Selective Control of Proteinase Action in Yeast Cells
Studies of the Mechanism and Selectivity of Intracellular Protein Breakdown
The Role of Cathepsins L and H from Rat Liver Lysosomes in Protein Degradation
Session III. Turnover of Organelles
Biogenesis and Turnover of Peroxisomes
Effect of Oxygen on the Synthesis of Mitochondrial Proteins in Saccharomyces Cerevisiae
Degradative Processes in Yeast Mitochondria and Their Relation to Mitochondrial Biogenesis
Mitochondrial Protein Degradation
Degradation of Mitochondria in Reticulocytes
Synthesis and Turnover of the Hepatic Plasma Membrane
Author Index
Subject Index
