Processing and Turnover of Proteins and Organelles in the Cell - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080231778, 9781483188522

Processing and Turnover of Proteins and Organelles in the Cell

1st Edition

FEBS Federation of European Biochemical Societies: 12th Meeting, Dresden, 1978

Editors: S. Rapoport T. Schewe
eBook ISBN: 9781483188522
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1979
Page Count: 192
Description

Processing and Turnover of Proteins and Organelles in the Cell is a collection of papers that tackles the problems of post-translational processes, along with the dynamics of cell components. The materials in the title are organized thematically. The text first presents articles dealing with post-translational processing, such as the mode of anchoring of sucrase-isomaltase to the small intestinal brush-border membrane and its biosynthetic implications, as well as the decay and restoring in succinate dehydrogenase. The next papers discuss topics related to the selective degradation of proteins, such as selective control of proteinase action in yeast cells and studies of the mechanism and selectivity of intracellular protein breakdown. The final set of papers covers the turnover of organelles, which includes biogenesis and turnover of peroxisomes, and the effect of oxygen on the synthesis of mitochondrial proteins in Saccharomyces cerevisiae. The book will be of great use to microbiologists and biochemists. Scientists from biological science disciplines will also benefit from the text.

Table of Contents


Preface

Session I. Post-Translational Processing

Post-translational Processing of Oncornavirus Proteins

Synthesis and Processing of Multicomponent Proteins

The Mode of Anchoring of Sucrase-Isomaltase to the Small Intestinal Brush-Border Membrane and Its Biosynthetic Implications

The Synthesis and Processing of Collagen Precursors

Synthesis and Processing of Milk Proteins

Synthesis and Processing of Immunoglobulins

Iron Sulfur Centers, Reconstitutive Capacity: Decay and Restoring in Succinate Dehydrogenase

Session II. Selective Degradation of Proteins

Methods for Determining Protein Turnover

Selective Control of Proteinase Action in Yeast Cells

Studies of the Mechanism and Selectivity of Intracellular Protein Breakdown

The Role of Cathepsins L and H from Rat Liver Lysosomes in Protein Degradation

Session III. Turnover of Organelles

Biogenesis and Turnover of Peroxisomes

Effect of Oxygen on the Synthesis of Mitochondrial Proteins in Saccharomyces Cerevisiae

Degradative Processes in Yeast Mitochondria and Their Relation to Mitochondrial Biogenesis

Mitochondrial Protein Degradation

Degradation of Mitochondria in Reticulocytes

Synthesis and Turnover of the Hepatic Plasma Membrane

Author Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
192
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1979
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483188522

About the Editor

S. Rapoport

T. Schewe

