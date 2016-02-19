Processing and Presentation of Antigens

Table of Contents



Preface

Part I. Introduction

1. Processing of Native Antigen by Accessory Cells and Presentation of Membrane-Bound MHC-Associated Antigen to Specific T Cells

Introduction

Historical

Antigen Processing

Specific Interaction of Antigen with Class II MHC Molecules

References

Part II. Endosomes, Lysosomes, and Recycling

2. Pinocytic Flow through Macrophages

Constitutive Pinocytosis in Macrophages

Stimulated Pinocytosis in Macrophages

Some Speculations Regarding Mechanisms

References

3. Processing of Ligands in Macrophage Endosomes

Introduction

Intracellular Transport of Mannosylated Proteins in Macrophages

References

4. Intracellular Transport of Class II HLA Antigens

Introduction

Kinetics of HLA-DR Antigen Transport

Interactions of Class II Antigens with the Endocytic Pathway

Discussion

References

5. Endocytosis of the T4 Molecule

Introduction

Materials and Methods

Results

Conclusions

References

Part III. Presentation in the Context of Class I MHC Molecules

6. Pathways of Viral Antigen Presentation in T Lymphocyte Recognition

Introduction

Experimental System

Viral Infectivity and Target Cell Sensitization

Presentation of Exogenous and Endogenous Antigen

Receptor Engagement and T Lymphocyte Activation

Conclusions

References

7. The Epitopes of Influenza Nucleoprotein Recognized by Cytotoxic T Lymphocytes Can Be Defined with Short Synthetic Peptides

Introduction

Results

Discussion

References

8. Cytotoxic T Cell Recognition of the SV40 Tumor Antigen:

A Note of Caution

Introduction

Materials and Methods

Results

Discussion

References

Part IV. Interactions of Antigens with Class II MHC Molecules

9. Ia Structure and Immune Recognition

Introduction

Location of Ia Allelic Polymorphism

Ia Expression Following Gene Transfer

Discussion

References

10. The Role of MHC and Amphipathic Structures in T Cell Recognition: Features Determining Immunodominance

Text

References

11. Pathways to Presentation

Introduction

Antigen Architecture

References

12. Antigen Presentation by Supported Planar Membranes Containing Purified Major Histocompatibility Complex Proteins

Introduction

Recognition System

Supported Planar Membranes

T Cell Responses to Supported Planar Membranes

Containing I-A Molecules

Biophysical Measurements on Supported Planar Membranes

Conclusions

References

Part V. Macrophages and Dendritic Cells as Accessory Cells

13. Antigen Presentation by Macrophages

Antigen Processing

A Membrane Interleukin-1 (IL-1)

Antigen Presentation: IL-1 Requirements and Induction of IL-1

References

14. Antigen Presentation by Dendritic Cells

Introduction

The Stimulatory Capacity of DC during the Primary MLR

DC as Stimulators of Other Primary Responses

APC Requirements for Memory T Lymphocytes

Antigen-Dependent and -Independent Clustering of APC and T Cells

DC Function in Man

Discussion

References

15. The Immunologic Properties of Epidermal Langerhans Cells

Introduction

Methods

The Phenotype of LC in Epidermal Sheets and in EC Suspensions

Immunologic Properties of Murine Epidermal LC

Factors Underlying the Maturation of LC

Discussion

References

16. VH Gene Expression by Nontransformed Pre-B Cells during Differentiation in Vitro

Introduction

Materials and Methods

Results

Discussion

References

Part VI. Antigen Presentation By T Cells

17. The Interaction between Immunogenic Peptides and Ia

Introduction

Characterization of Binding of OVA 323-339 to I-Ad

Kinetics of Peptide-Ia Interaction

Capacity of Antigen-Ia Complexes to Stimulate T Cells

Patterns of Interaction between 11 Peptides and Iad and Iak

Inhibition of Antigen Presentation by Unrelated Peptides

Covalent Cross-linking of Peptides to Ia

References

18. On the Role of B Cell Surface Ig in Antigen Presentation to T Cells

Introduction

Antigen-Specific sIg Allows B Cells to Present Antigen Very Efficiently

The Paradox of the Avidity of Antigen-Dependent

T-B Interaction

References

19. The Role of Specific B Lymphocytes in Antigen Processing and Presentation to T Cells History

General, Nonclonally Specific B Cell Antigen Presentation

The Immunoglobulin-Dependent Pathway of Antigen Presentation

Significance

References

20. The Role of Membrane Immunoglobulin in Antigen Presentation by B Lymphocytes

Introduction

Roles of IgM and IgD in Antigen Presentation

Antigen Presentation by Small T Cells

Effect of Membrane Ig Cross-Linking and Internalization on Membrane Ig-Mediated Antigen Presentation

Receptor-Mediated Antigen Processing by Small B Cells

References

21. Selective Cooperation between T and B Clones Specific for the Same Macromolecular Antigen: Does Antibody Specificity Influence Antigen Processing?

Introduction

The Immunochemistry of ß-Galactosidase

"Directional Help" in the Anti-GZ Response

Paradox

Paratope Effect on Processing

In Vitro Digestion of Monoclonal Antibody-GZ Complexes

Differential Response of GZ-Specific T Hybridoma Clones

Confronted with Macrophages Exposed to a Panel of GZ-Monoclonal

Antibodies Complexes

Conclusion

References

22. Recycling of Histocompatibility Molecules and Antigen Presentation

Introduction

Intracellular Class I MHC

Intracytoplasmic Events Necessary for the Presentation of Endogenously Synthesized Antigens by Class I MHC

Intracellular Class II MHC Molecules

Endocellular Production of Immunogenic Peptides in B Lymphocytes and Possible Sites of Formation of Class II

MHC-Peptide Complexes

Summary and Conclusions

References

Part VII. What do the T Cells see?

23. Localization of Immune Receptor Recognition Sites on Major Histocompatibility Molecules through the Analysis of H-2Kb Mutants

Introduction

Selection of Somatic Cell Variants of H-2Kb

In W/ro-Derived H-2Kb

Structural Variants

Analysis of Kb Mutant Molecules for the Localization of Immune Receptor Recognition Sites

Summary

References

24. T Cell Recognition of Antigen and la Molecules Involves a Trimolecular Complex

T Cell Recognition of Foreign Antigen Involves Three Components

Effect of Varying Responding T Cell Number in a Proliferation Assay

Antigen Dose-Response Curve Shifts Can Be Quantitated and Used to Analyze the Relative Avidity of the T Cell

Receptor for Antigen-la

Analysis of Antigen Dose-Response Curve Shifts in the Presence of Two Allelic Forms of the Ia Molecule

Conclusions

References

25. Antigen-Presenting Cell Lysis: Role in Immune Responses and Effect on Quantitative Analyses of Antigen Presentation to T Cells

Introduction

Materials and Methods

Results

Discussion

References

26. Structure-Function Relationship in Human Class I HLA Molecules HLA Molecules

Amino Acid Polymorphisms and CTL Variants

Site-Directed Mutagenesis Using Mismatched Oligonucleotides

Conclusions

References

Index







