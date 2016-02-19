Processing and Presentation of Antigens
1st Edition
Description
Processing and Presentation of Antigens brings together the views of immunologists, biochemists, cell biologists, and virologists who have a common interest in the early phases of the immune response. Antigen processing and presentation comprise a series of events that are much more complex and sophisticated than had been thought for a long time, and constitute an essential part of the biology of the immune response to T-dependent protein antigens.
The book is organized into seven parts. Part I discusses the major advances and insights in antigen processing, some results on the interaction of antigen with class II MHC molecules, and the precise mechanism involved in antigen processing. Part II presents papers on endosomes, lysosomes, and recycling. Part III deals with studies on presentation in the context of class I MHC molecules. The chapters in Part IV examine interactions of antigens with class II MHC molecules. Part V contains papers on macrophages and dendritic cells as accessory cells. Part VI examines antigen presentation by B cells. Part VII covers studies on T cells.
Table of Contents
Preface
Part I. Introduction
1. Processing of Native Antigen by Accessory Cells and Presentation of Membrane-Bound MHC-Associated Antigen to Specific T Cells
Introduction
Historical
Antigen Processing
Specific Interaction of Antigen with Class II MHC Molecules
References
Part II. Endosomes, Lysosomes, and Recycling
2. Pinocytic Flow through Macrophages
Constitutive Pinocytosis in Macrophages
Stimulated Pinocytosis in Macrophages
Some Speculations Regarding Mechanisms
References
3. Processing of Ligands in Macrophage Endosomes
Introduction
Intracellular Transport of Mannosylated Proteins in Macrophages
References
4. Intracellular Transport of Class II HLA Antigens
Introduction
Kinetics of HLA-DR Antigen Transport
Interactions of Class II Antigens with the Endocytic Pathway
Discussion
References
5. Endocytosis of the T4 Molecule
Introduction
Materials and Methods
Results
Conclusions
References
Part III. Presentation in the Context of Class I MHC Molecules
6. Pathways of Viral Antigen Presentation in T Lymphocyte Recognition
Introduction
Experimental System
Viral Infectivity and Target Cell Sensitization
Presentation of Exogenous and Endogenous Antigen
Receptor Engagement and T Lymphocyte Activation
Conclusions
References
7. The Epitopes of Influenza Nucleoprotein Recognized by Cytotoxic T Lymphocytes Can Be Defined with Short Synthetic Peptides
Introduction
Results
Discussion
References
8. Cytotoxic T Cell Recognition of the SV40 Tumor Antigen:
A Note of Caution
Introduction
Materials and Methods
Results
Discussion
References
Part IV. Interactions of Antigens with Class II MHC Molecules
9. Ia Structure and Immune Recognition
Introduction
Location of Ia Allelic Polymorphism
Ia Expression Following Gene Transfer
Discussion
References
10. The Role of MHC and Amphipathic Structures in T Cell Recognition: Features Determining Immunodominance
Text
References
11. Pathways to Presentation
Introduction
Antigen Architecture
References
12. Antigen Presentation by Supported Planar Membranes Containing Purified Major Histocompatibility Complex Proteins
Introduction
Recognition System
Supported Planar Membranes
T Cell Responses to Supported Planar Membranes
Containing I-A Molecules
Biophysical Measurements on Supported Planar Membranes
Conclusions
References
Part V. Macrophages and Dendritic Cells as Accessory Cells
13. Antigen Presentation by Macrophages
Antigen Processing
A Membrane Interleukin-1 (IL-1)
Antigen Presentation: IL-1 Requirements and Induction of IL-1
References
14. Antigen Presentation by Dendritic Cells
Introduction
The Stimulatory Capacity of DC during the Primary MLR
DC as Stimulators of Other Primary Responses
APC Requirements for Memory T Lymphocytes
Antigen-Dependent and -Independent Clustering of APC and T Cells
DC Function in Man
Discussion
References
15. The Immunologic Properties of Epidermal Langerhans Cells
Introduction
Methods
The Phenotype of LC in Epidermal Sheets and in EC Suspensions
Immunologic Properties of Murine Epidermal LC
Factors Underlying the Maturation of LC
Discussion
References
16. VH Gene Expression by Nontransformed Pre-B Cells during Differentiation in Vitro
Introduction
Materials and Methods
Results
Discussion
References
Part VI. Antigen Presentation By T Cells
17. The Interaction between Immunogenic Peptides and Ia
Introduction
Characterization of Binding of OVA 323-339 to I-Ad
Kinetics of Peptide-Ia Interaction
Capacity of Antigen-Ia Complexes to Stimulate T Cells
Patterns of Interaction between 11 Peptides and Iad and Iak
Inhibition of Antigen Presentation by Unrelated Peptides
Covalent Cross-linking of Peptides to Ia
References
18. On the Role of B Cell Surface Ig in Antigen Presentation to T Cells
Introduction
Antigen-Specific sIg Allows B Cells to Present Antigen Very Efficiently
The Paradox of the Avidity of Antigen-Dependent
T-B Interaction
References
19. The Role of Specific B Lymphocytes in Antigen Processing and Presentation to T Cells History
General, Nonclonally Specific B Cell Antigen Presentation
The Immunoglobulin-Dependent Pathway of Antigen Presentation
Significance
References
20. The Role of Membrane Immunoglobulin in Antigen Presentation by B Lymphocytes
Introduction
Roles of IgM and IgD in Antigen Presentation
Antigen Presentation by Small T Cells
Effect of Membrane Ig Cross-Linking and Internalization on Membrane Ig-Mediated Antigen Presentation
Receptor-Mediated Antigen Processing by Small B Cells
References
21. Selective Cooperation between T and B Clones Specific for the Same Macromolecular Antigen: Does Antibody Specificity Influence Antigen Processing?
Introduction
The Immunochemistry of ß-Galactosidase
"Directional Help" in the Anti-GZ Response
Paradox
Paratope Effect on Processing
In Vitro Digestion of Monoclonal Antibody-GZ Complexes
Differential Response of GZ-Specific T Hybridoma Clones
Confronted with Macrophages Exposed to a Panel of GZ-Monoclonal
Antibodies Complexes
Conclusion
References
22. Recycling of Histocompatibility Molecules and Antigen Presentation
Introduction
Intracellular Class I MHC
Intracytoplasmic Events Necessary for the Presentation of Endogenously Synthesized Antigens by Class I MHC
Intracellular Class II MHC Molecules
Endocellular Production of Immunogenic Peptides in B Lymphocytes and Possible Sites of Formation of Class II
MHC-Peptide Complexes
Summary and Conclusions
References
Part VII. What do the T Cells see?
23. Localization of Immune Receptor Recognition Sites on Major Histocompatibility Molecules through the Analysis of H-2Kb Mutants
Introduction
Selection of Somatic Cell Variants of H-2Kb
In W/ro-Derived H-2Kb
Structural Variants
Analysis of Kb Mutant Molecules for the Localization of Immune Receptor Recognition Sites
Summary
References
24. T Cell Recognition of Antigen and la Molecules Involves a Trimolecular Complex
T Cell Recognition of Foreign Antigen Involves Three Components
Effect of Varying Responding T Cell Number in a Proliferation Assay
Antigen Dose-Response Curve Shifts Can Be Quantitated and Used to Analyze the Relative Avidity of the T Cell
Receptor for Antigen-la
Analysis of Antigen Dose-Response Curve Shifts in the Presence of Two Allelic Forms of the Ia Molecule
Conclusions
References
25. Antigen-Presenting Cell Lysis: Role in Immune Responses and Effect on Quantitative Analyses of Antigen Presentation to T Cells
Introduction
Materials and Methods
Results
Discussion
References
26. Structure-Function Relationship in Human Class I HLA Molecules HLA Molecules
Amino Acid Polymorphisms and CTL Variants
Site-Directed Mutagenesis Using Mismatched Oligonucleotides
Conclusions
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 338
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1988
- Published:
- 28th April 1988
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323155274