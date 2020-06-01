Processing and Development of Polysaccharide-Based Biopolymers for Packaging Applications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128187951

Processing and Development of Polysaccharide-Based Biopolymers for Packaging Applications

1st Edition

Editors: Yachuan Zhang
Paperback ISBN: 9780128187951
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st June 2020
Page Count: 300
Description

Processing and Development of Biopolymers for Packaging Applications presents the latest cutting-edge research into the processing and utilization of bio-based polymers for packaging applications, covering materials derived from polysaccharides, polylactic acid (PLA), polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs), polybutylene, and bio-polyethylene. The book also covers the principles of biopolymer plasticization, experimental and modelling techniques, the use of nanotechnology, and key advances relating to biopolymer-based packaging, including anti-microbials, anti-oxidative agents, and modified atmosphere packaging (MAP).

Key Features

  • Introduces the principles of biopolymer plasticization and summarizes experimental and modelling techniques
  • Covers a range of important bio-based polymer resources, explaining resources, availability, characterization methods, and extraction and refining techniques
  • Supports the processing and development of bio-based polymers with enhanced functionality for advanced packaging applications

Readership

Researchers and advanced students in biopolymers or polymer science. Scientists and researchers in packaging, food science, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and chemistry

Table of Contents

  1. Principles of biopolymer plasticization
    Plasticization and plasticizers
    Glass transaction
    Retrogradation
    2. Summary of the experimental and modelling techniques used in determining properties of biopolymers
    Mechanical properties
    Thermal properties
    Water vapor permeability
    O2/CO2 barrier
    Moisture sorption isotherm
    Retrogradation and crystallinity
    Surface tension
    3. Characteristics of biopolymers from natural resources
    Starch
    Cellulose
    Chitin and chitosan
    Pullulan
    Collagen and gelatin
    4. Processes and characterization for bio-based polymers from polylactic acid (PLA)
    5. Processes and characterization for bio-based polymers from Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs)
    6. Processes and characterization for bio-based polymers from Polybutylene succinate
    7. Processes and characterization for bio-based polymers from Bio-polyethylene
    8. Nano-technologies and reinforcements
    9. Antimicrobial
    10. Antioxidative
    11. Modified atmosphere packaging (MAP) development
    12. Latest development of biopolymers based on polysaccharides

About the Editor

Yachuan Zhang

Food Safety Lab Manager, Lethbridge Research and Development Centre, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Alberta, Canada. Dr. Yachuan Zhang has 10 years of research experience in bio-based polymers and has authored or co-authored approx. 40 publications.

Affiliations and Expertise

Lethbridge Research and Development Centre, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Alberta, Canada

