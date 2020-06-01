Processing and Development of Polysaccharide-Based Biopolymers for Packaging Applications
1st Edition
Description
Processing and Development of Biopolymers for Packaging Applications presents the latest cutting-edge research into the processing and utilization of bio-based polymers for packaging applications, covering materials derived from polysaccharides, polylactic acid (PLA), polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs), polybutylene, and bio-polyethylene. The book also covers the principles of biopolymer plasticization, experimental and modelling techniques, the use of nanotechnology, and key advances relating to biopolymer-based packaging, including anti-microbials, anti-oxidative agents, and modified atmosphere packaging (MAP).
Key Features
- Introduces the principles of biopolymer plasticization and summarizes experimental and modelling techniques
- Covers a range of important bio-based polymer resources, explaining resources, availability, characterization methods, and extraction and refining techniques
- Supports the processing and development of bio-based polymers with enhanced functionality for advanced packaging applications
Readership
Researchers and advanced students in biopolymers or polymer science. Scientists and researchers in packaging, food science, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and chemistry
Table of Contents
- Principles of biopolymer plasticization
Plasticization and plasticizers
Glass transaction
Retrogradation
2. Summary of the experimental and modelling techniques used in determining properties of biopolymers
Mechanical properties
Thermal properties
Water vapor permeability
O2/CO2 barrier
Moisture sorption isotherm
Retrogradation and crystallinity
Surface tension
3. Characteristics of biopolymers from natural resources
Starch
Cellulose
Chitin and chitosan
Pullulan
Collagen and gelatin
4. Processes and characterization for bio-based polymers from polylactic acid (PLA)
5. Processes and characterization for bio-based polymers from Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs)
6. Processes and characterization for bio-based polymers from Polybutylene succinate
7. Processes and characterization for bio-based polymers from Bio-polyethylene
8. Nano-technologies and reinforcements
9. Antimicrobial
10. Antioxidative
11. Modified atmosphere packaging (MAP) development
12. Latest development of biopolymers based on polysaccharides
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st June 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128187951
About the Editor
Yachuan Zhang
Food Safety Lab Manager, Lethbridge Research and Development Centre, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Alberta, Canada. Dr. Yachuan Zhang has 10 years of research experience in bio-based polymers and has authored or co-authored approx. 40 publications.
Affiliations and Expertise
Lethbridge Research and Development Centre, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Alberta, Canada